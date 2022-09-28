Read full article on original website
New Fall Shows 2022: Here's What to Watch and What to Skip
Fall TV season is the best time of the year for misunderstood investigators, troubled reporters, amnesiac time travelers, Old West widows, feuding country music stars, and flannel-wearing demon hunters. If you're looking to make space in your watchlist for a new network drama but can't decide if you're in the mood for a rookie FBI agent or a firefighter, let TV Guide point the way. Our guide to the best and worst new fall shows of 2022 has the premiere dates, trailers, cast lists, and plot breakdowns for this year's new broadcast dramas, but it also answers the most important question you can ask of any show: Is it good?
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock
On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
‘Virgin River’: Something Huge Happens in the Middle of Season 5
'Virgin River' Season 5 will look very different from past seasons. In fact, something huge is set to happen in the middle of the season.
‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Could Premiere Earlier Than Expected
'Virgin River' Season 5 is going to be a lot different from previous seasons. The 12 episode season is filming in Canada, and it could premiere earlier than expected.
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022
Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers. From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022....
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
Netflix Canceled New Comic Book Series After Filming Already Wrapped And Star Andy Mientus Opened Up About The 'Heartbreak’
Andy Mientus opened up about the "heartbreak" he feels after his Netflix comic book series got canceled after it wrapped filming.
People Are Sharing The Millennial Trends, Experiences, And Memories They Don't Think Will Last Beyond Their Generation
Wait, what happened to cursive?
Bad Bunny Brings Puerto Rico to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium With Surprise Guest Ivy Queen: Concert Review
With only one more show left on the docket, Bad Bunny has just about finished the North American leg of his “World’s Hottest Tour.” That title has certainly lived up to its promise, as the Puerto Rican phenom achieved the top-grossing tour of August with this trek, consisting of several stops in the country’s biggest venues. Last night, he pulled out all the stops for the first of two back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. He brought out several guests — including the reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who played a medley of her hottest hits — and declared his love for...
Bad Bunny, king of the music world, wears the crown lightly at SoFi Stadium
Puerto Rican superstar's 2 1/2-hour set ranged from good-times island vibes to a critique of colonialism
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 30)
It’s another bumper weekend for streaming services, with the Ana de Armas-led Netflix thriller, Blonde, fronting the pack of new arrivals alongside a long-awaited sequel to Disney’s classic fantasy comedy, Hocus Pocus. Subscribers to Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max can get in on the act,...
‘Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire’ Renewed For Season 2 By AMC Ahead of Premiere
AMC Networks already likes the looks of where those bloodsuckers are headed: It has renewed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a second season, ahead of the new series’ debut on AMC and AMC+ on October 2. The contemporary adaptation of Rice’s gothic novel follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) story of love and immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe with Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and showrunner Rolin Jones...
Amazon's Jack Ryan gets a new release date - almost 3 years after its last season
It's already been renewed for season 4
Home Economics - Episode 3.03 - Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery - Press Release
“Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery” – With a house full of Hayworths, nothing is off limits for discussion – including Tom and Marina’s lives in, and out, of the bedroom. Connor’s patience as host is running thin so as a thank you, Sarah and Denise strategize a creative way to show their appreciation on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Orphan Black: Echoes First Photos Released
The world of Orphan Black has had a passionate following for years after audiences were first introduced to the clone-filled experience, with that franchise expanding as the spin-off series Orphan Black: Echoes, which has just debuted its first photos. The series has been earning even more attention in recent months, as star of the original series Tatiana Maslany now stars as the title character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with her charming performance resulting in fans looking back at her award-winning work in Orphan Black. Check out the first photos of Orphan Black: Echoes below and stay tuned for release details.
