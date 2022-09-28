ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

New Fall Shows 2022: Here's What to Watch and What to Skip

Fall TV season is the best time of the year for misunderstood investigators, troubled reporters, amnesiac time travelers, Old West widows, feuding country music stars, and flannel-wearing demon hunters. If you're looking to make space in your watchlist for a new network drama but can't decide if you're in the mood for a rookie FBI agent or a firefighter, let TV Guide point the way. Our guide to the best and worst new fall shows of 2022 has the premiere dates, trailers, cast lists, and plot breakdowns for this year's new broadcast dramas, but it also answers the most important question you can ask of any show: Is it good?
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock

On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Eva Amurri
Person
Dolly Parton
digitalspy.com

The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series

Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Android Tv#Mobile Device#Rochelle#Monarch#The Queens Of Country#The Fox Corporation
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
NFL
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
SONY
Variety

Bad Bunny Brings Puerto Rico to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium With Surprise Guest Ivy Queen: Concert Review

With only one more show left on the docket, Bad Bunny has just about finished the North American leg of his “World’s Hottest Tour.” That title has certainly lived up to its promise, as the Puerto Rican phenom achieved the top-grossing tour of August with this trek, consisting of several stops in the country’s biggest venues. Last night, he pulled out all the stops for the first of two back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. He brought out several guests — including the reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who played a medley of her hottest hits — and declared his love for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire’ Renewed For Season 2 By AMC Ahead of Premiere

AMC Networks already likes the looks of where those bloodsuckers are headed: It has renewed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a second season, ahead of the new series’ debut on AMC and AMC+ on October 2. The contemporary adaptation of Rice’s gothic novel follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) story of love and immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe with Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and showrunner Rolin Jones...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 3.03 - Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery - Press Release

“Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery” – With a house full of Hayworths, nothing is off limits for discussion – including Tom and Marina’s lives in, and out, of the bedroom. Connor’s patience as host is running thin so as a thank you, Sarah and Denise strategize a creative way to show their appreciation on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Orphan Black: Echoes First Photos Released

The world of Orphan Black has had a passionate following for years after audiences were first introduced to the clone-filled experience, with that franchise expanding as the spin-off series Orphan Black: Echoes, which has just debuted its first photos. The series has been earning even more attention in recent months, as star of the original series Tatiana Maslany now stars as the title character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with her charming performance resulting in fans looking back at her award-winning work in Orphan Black. Check out the first photos of Orphan Black: Echoes below and stay tuned for release details.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy