ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Truck snags power lines in Athens, causing traffic, fire, electrical issues

Authorities in Athens report a tractor-trailer has snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. Police report traffic congestion in area. Some people may experience power issues. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets. Athens...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Accidents
Falkville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Hartselle, AL
Hartselle, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Falkville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
AL.com

Alert issued for 59-year-old woman who vanished from north Alabama apartment complex

State authorities issued a missing and endangered person alert Friday night for a 59-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday from a north Alabama apartment complex. Donna Taylor, 59, who may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, was last seen in the area of Ashbrook Apartments in Albertville around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Body Recovered From Black Creek Gorge In Gadsden

The Body of a 42 year old Gadsden man was recovered from the Black Creek Gorge near Noccalula Falls Park on Wednesday. The Press Release from the City of Gadsden said the City’s Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive individual in the Gorge between the suspension bridge and the Falls.
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAAY-TV

Man arrested after missing Ohio girl found safe in Decatur

A 34-year-old man is in the Morgan County Jail charged with interfering with custody after the kidnapping of an Ohio girl. On Thursday, Decatur Police found Marceleno Vicente Solis at a home in Decatur with a missing child out of Ohio. Police say he took her from her home without...
WAFF

Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy