Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril Killian
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Single-vehicle crash claims life of teen in Blount County
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 5 p.m., has claimed the life of a juvenile. An 18-year-old was fatally injured when the 2006 Ford F150 they were driving left the roadway and overturned. The teen, who was not using a seat belt at […]
WAFF
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
WAAY-TV
Truck snags power lines in Athens, causing traffic, fire, electrical issues
Authorities in Athens report a tractor-trailer has snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. Police report traffic congestion in area. Some people may experience power issues. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets. Athens...
WAAY-TV
Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Train vs. vehicle crash reported in Hartselle
Law enforcement agencies responded to a train crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
Trinity man arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.
1 year anniversary of shooting death of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
On October 1, 2021, the lives of several people in the Shoals were changed when a shooting broke out behind Southgate Mall between authorities and the alleged suspect, Brian Lansing Martin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alert issued for 59-year-old woman who vanished from north Alabama apartment complex
State authorities issued a missing and endangered person alert Friday night for a 59-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday from a north Alabama apartment complex. Donna Taylor, 59, who may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, was last seen in the area of Ashbrook Apartments in Albertville around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
weisradio.com
Body Recovered From Black Creek Gorge In Gadsden
The Body of a 42 year old Gadsden man was recovered from the Black Creek Gorge near Noccalula Falls Park on Wednesday. The Press Release from the City of Gadsden said the City’s Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive individual in the Gorge between the suspension bridge and the Falls.
3 people injured in Beltline Road wreck Monday afternoon
Three people were injured in the wreck Monday afternoon at Beltline Road and Spring Avenue that Decatur police said involved five vehicles. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 3 injured in multivehicle wreck Monday at Spring Avenue, Beltline Road in Decatur
UPDATE: Five vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to police. Three people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Decatur Police are on the scene of a multivehicle wreck at the intersection of Spring Avenue and Beltline Road. Injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Man arrested after missing Ohio girl found safe in Decatur
A 34-year-old man is in the Morgan County Jail charged with interfering with custody after the kidnapping of an Ohio girl. On Thursday, Decatur Police found Marceleno Vicente Solis at a home in Decatur with a missing child out of Ohio. Police say he took her from her home without...
Limestone County resident: New homes to overcrowd 1-lane road
ATHENS — A resident on a narrow Limestone County road worries new homes approved in the neighborhood will create traffic hazards, but a county official said options for improving Bluebird Lane are limited and under current regulations the county would not accept responsibility for substandard roads.
WHNT-TV
Hwy 20 to experience lane closure Thursday night for bridge work in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Portions of Highway 20 in Decatur will be closed Thursday night for bridge construction work. The City of Decatur said contractors will intermittently close the westbound lanes starting at 10 p.m. on September 29. The construction work is expected to last through 6 a.m. on Friday.
ABC 33/40 News
One person dead, another detained after shooting at Birmingham parking enforcement lot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead and another was detained for questioning after a shooting at a parking enforcement lot in Birmingham Thursday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of 5th Ave South. Police believe an altercation involving a parking...
WAAY-TV
What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes
Residents near Redstone Arsenal are voicing concerns over large explosions shaking the entire neighborhood. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes. "So the last two weeks, every day about 2 to 3 times a day there's a large explosion," said Mike, who...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Commission approves adding two new deputy positions to sheriff's office
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office will soon have two more full-time deputies on staff. Earlier this week, the Morgan County Commission approved adding the new positions using money from the American Rescue Plan to pay their salaries. Money earmarked for those salaries will last three years until ARP funds run...
WAFF
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
WAFF
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired
Landers McLarty Subaru served lunch at Rose of Sharon Tuesday. AHSAA adopts new rule that allows accommodates religious requests. AHSAA adopts new rule that allows accommodates religious requests. ADPH to disable social media comments. Updated: 7 hours ago. The ADPH says that anyone who needs to contact them can do...
Comments / 0