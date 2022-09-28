ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday

Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
