Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcyb.com
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WTVCFOX
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
WTVC
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
mymix1041.com
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday
Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
The Sound of Music premieres at the Chattanooga Theater Centre on September 30
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scott Dunlap and Addie Counts discuss the preparation of "The Sound of Music" which premieres at the Chattanooga Theater Centre on September 30 at 8pm. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Fatality on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a missing person at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. TWRA says a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. Witnesses told officials the 42 year old Hamilton...
wutc.org
One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
During our Fall Pledge Drive here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly stopped by our studios for our monthly conversation. (aired Weds 9/28/22)
Video Captures Tennessee Student Being Dragged Down Bleachers By His Neck
A school resource officer in is in the news after he pulled an 18-year-old student down the school bleachers by his neck on Sept. 20. Tauris Sledge was attending class at East Ridge High School in East Ridge, Tennessee, when the incident occurred. According to WSMV, school officials and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.
WTVCFOX
Florida residents and their dogs seek shelter in Chattanooga from Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian has devastated Florida. But, before the storm hit, some Florida residents and their dogs made their way to Chattanooga seeking shelter from the hurricane. Alicia and Paul Guzman drove in their RV for 13 hours of traffic from Ruskin, Florida to Chattanooga to avoid...
WYFF4.com
Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native helping those affected by Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native is giving a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. Stacy Slockbower, Owner, of Pins & Needles Quilt Shop, is from Cape Coral, Florida. Over the years she has used her local business as a platform to...
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Linda Crozier
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Linda Crozier has been matched as the big sister to McKenzie since March of 2022, but their relationship is so strong that it seems that they have been matched forever. Stay connected with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 698-8016. ______________. Follow This N...
WTVCFOX
Mom: Hamilton Co. cheerleaders who made All County Team excluded from Rhea Co. homecoming
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County is getting ready for Friday night’s homecoming, and 4 middle school cheerleaders from Hamilton County made the cut to cheer at the homecoming game. However, their parents say they are being forced to put down their Pom-pom’s last minute. Michelle Pope's...
WTVC
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - October is on the horizon and we will be doing a series on all things medical with the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga. So every show during the month we'll be giving medical advice in one minute from the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga. Great advice to stay healthy this fall and winter season.
WTVC
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot Wednesday morning in Chattanooga, police confirm. We're working to learn more details. The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on the 500 block of East 11th Street. A Chattanooga Police release says officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man shot in the...
WDEF
22 year old convicted of child molestation
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A 22 year old has been convicted of child molestation in north Georgia. 22 year old Tyler McClenny was accused of molesting the 5 year old daughter of his girlfriend. The mother was at work at the time. During the trial, prosecutors said the little...
Comments / 1