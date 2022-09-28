Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
A different view of the Eight-Town Planning Board
“School District Committee members threaten to quit Eight-Town Planning Board” in your September 27 issue presents one viewpoint of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District (SBRSD) members. However, as a citizen observer, I have attended the same meetings and have a different impression. I commend Chair Lucy Prashker, Vice-Chair...
theberkshireedge.com
Senior Center to get electric generator
Great Barrington — The Claire Teague Senior Center will soon have an electric generator to power the building, according to town Police Chief Paul Storti. According to Storti, the town applied and received a Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency grant for $15,372. “The generator will power the whole building,” Storti wrote via email. “This allows us to utilize the building for a shelter, heating, and cooling station in the event of a power outage. It will be a great help for our community.”
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Literary Event; BCC Information Sessions; Clark Institute First Sundays Free; Guild of Berkshire Artists exhibit; Williams College Museum of Art Symposium; Free Poetry and Fiction Readings
New Marlborough Meeting House Hosts Literary Event With Simon Winchester. New Marlborough — The New Marlborough Meeting House presents its annual literary event hosted by Simon Winchester on October 1 at 4:30 p.m. Simon will talk with art historian Alice Sedgwick Wohl about her new book As It Turns Out: Thinking about Edie and Andy.
Westfield State University dorm vacant this semester as enrollment falls below 5K
WESTFIELD — Due to a decline in enrollment numbers, Westfield State University took the step over the summer of closing an entire residence hall for at least the fall semester to concentrate students into the remaining dorms. Leslie Rice, the university’s executive director of communication, marketing and branding, said...
theberkshireedge.com
Planning Board discusses economic impacts of HWW crisis on town
Great Barrington — At its meeting on Thursday, September 22, the town’s Planning Board discussed — but ultimately decided not to send — a letter to the Select Board concerning the ongoing crisis facing Housatonic Water Works customers. The proposed letter, as reviewed by the board,...
theberkshireedge.com
Public and press may be excluded from Eight Town Board meeting
Berkshire County — After some considerable discussion during its meeting on Wednesday, September 28, members of the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board unanimously voted to hold a meeting with a facilitator. The vote was taken in light of a letter co-signed by 10 members of the Southern...
theberkshireedge.com
Eight Town School District Planning Board frustrated with lack of feedback
Great Barrington — While discussions and studies are going forward with the potential merger of Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts, members of the Eight Town Regional School District’s Planning Board seem to be frustrated with a lack of input from both the public and staff members of the school districts.
fallriverreporter.com
14 Massachusetts vocational schools awarded $24 million to upgrade facilities, increase enrollment
WESTFIELD — The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $24 million in Skills Capital Grants to 14 different high schools. Each school received awards between $1 million and $2.5 million, which will enable the schools to modernize labs and significantly expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education. Governor Charlie...
theberkshireedge.com
Award-winning author Suzi Banks Baum to showcase her work at inaugural open studio on October 9
Great Barrington — Growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the mid-1970s, Suzi Banks Baum recalls a single instance of “mutual recognition that [she] had a body that was doing something.” Baum was in middle school when she got her first period; not wanting to miss a field trip, to go swimming at a pool with friends, her mother suggested she go to the corner store and buy some tampons. There, Baum was dismayed to find them on a shelf too high to reach; as asking for help from the only employee, a teenage boy, was entirely out of the question, she left empty handed. It was her father who ultimately returned to purchase the box of tampons and congratulate his daughter upon delivering them. The end.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Rejects Petition on Homelessness in City Parks
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick's second attempt to evacuate homeless encampments was shot down by the City Council on Tuesday. His request to postpone all of the Parks Departments' future funding requests and grant approvals until the prohibiting of camps in Springside Park is enforced failed 8-2 with himself and Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky voting in favor.
theberkshireedge.com
TRANSFORMATIONS: Saving the Old Schoolhouse in East Otis
If you were coming through Otis on September 2nd, you might have been lucky enough to see the curious sight of the old Schoolhouse lifted high up above the ground. Under the guidance of Clark + Green Architects of Great Barrington, Mass., the East Otis Schoolhouse is being brought back from decades of neglect. Funded by a grant from the Massachusetts Historical Commission, the Town of Otis through the Otis Historical Commission, and the Otis Preservation Trust, the project will be realized in two phases. First the building’s footings and structure are strengthened, which then will be followed by a restoration of its interior.
theberkshireedge.com
Katherine Joy Ketchen, 4 years old, of Lenox
On September 28, 2022, Katie Ketchen passed from the loving arms of her parents into the more loving arms of her savior. She died of complications from Aicardi Syndrome at her home in Lenox. Born on October 17, 2017 in Springfield, MA, Katie came into the world with many, many...
theberkshireedge.com
CONCERT PREVIEW: The Brentano String Quartet brings Béla Bartók back home to South Mountain
Pittsfield — On Sunday, October 2, the Brentano String Quartet will bring Béla Bartók’s Quartet No. 5 back to its home at South Mountain Concert Hall when the group fills in for the St. Lawrence String Quartet, which has withdrawn because of illness. Home? Didn’t Bartók...
theberkshireedge.com
Kathleen George, 75, of Boston
Kathleen George, 75, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Jane Dziordz of New Bedford, Mass. She is survived by her husband Brian Richer and brother, Fr. Walter M. Dziordz, MIC, of the Congregation of Marians in Stockbridge.
westernmassnews.com
New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton. They’re hoping to fill a gap many are experiencing when it comes to specialty pet care. Integrity Veterinary Care, located on Pleasant Street...
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
theberkshireedge.com
Historic carriage house with three apartments —for investment or family compound
Don’t miss this remarkable investment opportunity, OR create your own private family compound in the heart of Great Barrington. This spacious home and property includes beautiful lawns and woods on over four acres with town water and sewer. It offers a serene country setting of magnificent views and 2 private ponds, yet is close to downtown. Originally the large carriage house for New York newspaper publisher Colonel William L. Brown, it was later converted into apartments and has been in the same family since 1931. Three spacious units total over 6,000 square feet, each offering individual sun porches, roomy basements and utilities. Unit A has a first-floor primary bedroom, a full bathroom including washer and dryer, and office. Four additional bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor. Units B and C each offer three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property will be vacated to allow an easy transition to your own vision.
Baystate and other Medicaid-reliant hospitals seize lifeline in $67 billion waiver
SPRINGFIELD — An agreement announced yesterday between state and federal Medicaid officials sends an additional $38 million a year for five years to Baystate Health. The funds narrow but do not close the gap between what the health care system spends treating Medicaid recipients and what it would otherwise get paid for providing that care.
WWLP 22News
Here’s how you can work for the city of Springfield
(Mass Appeal) – There are opportunities in our area to start your career or take it to the next level. To help guide you through that process, the City of Springfield Human Resources Department is holding Walk-In Wednesdays every Wednesday in October. Caitlyn Julius, the assistant HR director, has more.
This Massachusetts town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Massachusetts town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S.
