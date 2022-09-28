Great Barrington — Growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the mid-1970s, Suzi Banks Baum recalls a single instance of “mutual recognition that [she] had a body that was doing something.” Baum was in middle school when she got her first period; not wanting to miss a field trip, to go swimming at a pool with friends, her mother suggested she go to the corner store and buy some tampons. There, Baum was dismayed to find them on a shelf too high to reach; as asking for help from the only employee, a teenage boy, was entirely out of the question, she left empty handed. It was her father who ultimately returned to purchase the box of tampons and congratulate his daughter upon delivering them. The end.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO