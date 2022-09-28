Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Man sentenced to just under 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin, fentanyl
NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern man was sentenced to just under 10 years in prison and five years supervised release on charges of trafficking heroin and fentanyl. Court documents showed it occurred in Dec. of 2018 and Jan. of 2019. Quentin Tavaris Bryant, pled guilty to...
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, detectives arrested 29-year-old Derontre Rashad Bell on Friday for murder.
Man charged with woman's murder in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman in Elizabeth City earlier this month. The Elizabeth City Police Department said 38-year-old Erin Gibbs was shot near the 500 block of West Grice Street on September 23. Medics took Gibbs to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center to be treated, but she had to be airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she later died.
wcti12.com
Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting woman in domestic dispute
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man is wanted by the Kinston Police Department on an attempted murder charge after police say he shot a woman in the 1500 block of West Road. They said it happened Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. and said it was a domestic disturbance.
wcti12.com
Craven County man under $2 million bond after being arrested with methamphetamine
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Law enforcement arrested a man after a K9 search found illegal drugs in his vehicle, which had a fake license plate. During the search, police found more than 49 grams of methamphetamine, more than $1,000 cash and drug paraphernalia. Scotty Hastings, 41, of Havelock was...
piratemedia1.com
Two teenagers injured in Pitt County Fair stabbing
According to an article by Public Radio East from Sept. 26, it was revealed that two teenagers, ages 17 and 19, were stabbed on Sept. 24 in an incident at the Pitt County Fair. The article wrote that the fair organizers and the Pitt County Sheriff's Office had gathered a...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Gun taken from student at Nash County elementary school
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a gun was taken from a student at an elementary school on Wednesday. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says late in the school day, a student reported to school staff that another student had a gun at Middlesex Elementary School.
WITN
No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says no criminal charges will be brought against a deputy sheriff who was fired after allegations of him using excessive force were made. Washington County Deputy Aaron Edwards was let go a week after he arrested Gary Thomas for marijuana...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Report Missing/Runaway Juvenile
On Sept. 28, 2022, at 2:47 p.m., Isabelle Eggington, 17 years old, was reported missing from her residence on Neuchatel Court. Isabelle was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at approximately 10:00 p.m. and is described as a white female, 5’4″, 126 lbs., blue eyes, and blonde hair. She has a birth mark on her left arm and a nose piercing. She may be in the company of other friends, attempting to return to her home state of Utah.
cbs17
Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
WITN
Goldsboro theft case leads to both suspect and victim in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say both the suspect and victim in a theft case wound up in the hospital Wednesday. The Goldsboro Police Department says Rakeem Pipkin and Kayla Price, both 26 years old and from Goldsboro, were brought to Wayne UNC Health Care on Wednesday after a reported burglary in the 900 block of Hugh Street.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids business damaged by Molotov cocktail, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are investigating after a business was damaged by a Molotov cocktail. Officers said this happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway. When they arrived, police said there was a hole in the business’ front door...
cbs17
Police investigating after 4 shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they’re investigating after four people were shot Tuesday night. At about 11:05 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. They said they found three people shot at the scene. All...
wcti12.com
ENC Woman arrested for embezzlement
Pitt County, North Carolina — On September 27th, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested an employee of the Travel Store on Clark's Neck Rd. in Pitt County. On July 2nd, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny by an employee of the store. Detectives discovered...
WITN
Greenville man charged with insurance fraud
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
Mother taken into custody after 4-year-old child shot in Roanoke Rapids
A mother is in custody after her 4-year-old son was shot Wednesday in a Roanoke Rapids parking lot.
WITN
Kinston police requesting help to identify fraud suspects
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for the public’s help to identify those involved in a fraud case. Kinston police posted to social media asking for the community to help them identify two men who were both caught on camera. Police say the incident...
Store clerk dies after customer finds him hurt, sparking search for clues, NC cops say
An investigation is underway.
WITN
Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
New Bern police say unidentified pedestrian hurt in crash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police say a person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday night. Currently, they are trying to find out who the person is that was injured. Officials said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was […]
