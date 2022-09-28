ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

wccbcharlotte.com

Ian Is Once Again a Hurricane Taking Aim At The Carolinas

Ian has strengthened into a hurricane once again off the east coast of Florida. Ian is set to make its third landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday evening. Hurricane warnings are in effect along the entire S.C. coast with tropical storm warnings extending from the Carolina coast to as far inland as west of I-77 including the Charlotte, Raleigh and Columbia metro areas.
wccbcharlotte.com

Do You Take Warnings To Evacuate Or Prepare Ahead Of Storms Seriously?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Catastrophic damage and flooding Wednesday night as Hurricane Ian pummels Florida. More than a million people are without power Wednesday night. Residents bracing for catastrophic damage and wind, cars, parking garages, and homes across the state fully underwater. The Collier County Sheriff warning that they are responding to life-threatening water rescues and people trapped in their homes from the flooding.
North Carolina State
wccbcharlotte.com

How Are You Preparing For Impact From Ian?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re getting a clearer look at the path of destruction and devastation left behind in Florida from Hurricane Ian. The catastrophic storm turned entire cities into lakes, washed away homes and cars, and knocked out electricity to more than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses.
wccbcharlotte.com

Power Outages Across The Carolinas From Hurricane Ian

Thousands of customers are without power throughout the Carolinas due to Hurricane Ian. View the outage updates below:. Duke Energy Outage Report For North and South Carolina:. View active outages by clicking HERE. Dominion Energy South Carolina:. Active outages:942. Customers without power: 46,746. View active outages by clicking HERE.
wccbcharlotte.com

NCDHHS Announces First West Nile Virus Death of 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. — Health officials from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first death this year associated with West Nile virus. No other information regarding the victim has been released. North Carolina has identified nine cases of West Nile virus this year,...
wccbcharlotte.com

People Trapped, 2.5M Without Power as Ian Drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
