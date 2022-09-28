Read full article on original website
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Talks About Hurricane Ian Impacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster and emergency management officials held a news conference to discuss the impacts expected in South Carolina from Hurricane Ian. Click the video below to see the full news conference.
Hurricane Ian Storm Damage | PHOTOS
View photos of storm damage across Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina from Hurricane Ian. Get Hurricane Ian updates HERE.
Ian Is Once Again a Hurricane Taking Aim At The Carolinas
Ian has strengthened into a hurricane once again off the east coast of Florida. Ian is set to make its third landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday evening. Hurricane warnings are in effect along the entire S.C. coast with tropical storm warnings extending from the Carolina coast to as far inland as west of I-77 including the Charlotte, Raleigh and Columbia metro areas.
Do You Take Warnings To Evacuate Or Prepare Ahead Of Storms Seriously?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Catastrophic damage and flooding Wednesday night as Hurricane Ian pummels Florida. More than a million people are without power Wednesday night. Residents bracing for catastrophic damage and wind, cars, parking garages, and homes across the state fully underwater. The Collier County Sheriff warning that they are responding to life-threatening water rescues and people trapped in their homes from the flooding.
How Are You Preparing For Impact From Ian?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re getting a clearer look at the path of destruction and devastation left behind in Florida from Hurricane Ian. The catastrophic storm turned entire cities into lakes, washed away homes and cars, and knocked out electricity to more than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses.
Power Outages Across The Carolinas From Hurricane Ian
Thousands of customers are without power throughout the Carolinas due to Hurricane Ian. View the outage updates below:. Duke Energy Outage Report For North and South Carolina:. View active outages by clicking HERE. Dominion Energy South Carolina:. Active outages:942. Customers without power: 46,746. View active outages by clicking HERE.
People Trapped, 2.5M Without Power as Ian Drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
