BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Proposal 5, a measure that would enshrine the right to abortion in the Vermont Constitution, is on the November ballot. The measure, which has been in the works for several years, received final approval in the Legislature this year. It would add a personal reproductive liberty amendment -- titled article 22 -- to the Vermont Constitution. Article 22 does not mention abortion or women, and experts say that’s by design. Constitutional provisions by their very nature are framed in broader terms, leaving courts to set a series of precedents that determine how the provision is applied to situations in the future. So, the legal possibilities under Article 22, like any constitutional amendment, are hypothetically, endless.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO