Florida State

Red Cross sends more volunteers to Florida

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The American Red Cross is sending more volunteers to help people stranded in Florida after Hurricane Ian hit Wednesday. A spokesperson says 730 volunteers are supporting the relief effort and hundreds more are on the way. Three are from Vermont and nine are from New Hampshire.
Vermont Teacher of the Year to be announced

American Red Cross efforts in Florida

New bill to decrease heating costs in The Granite State

Red Cross volunteers from Vt., NH to provide hurricane assistance

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rescue, relief and recovery efforts are underway in Florida as the state tries to pick up the pieces following catastrophic storm damage from Hurricane Ian. It is one of the strongest to hit the region in decades and left a path of destruction as it...
34th annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival this weekend

Vermont police investigating reported school threat

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
Jones calls for New York to temporarily suspend tax on heating fuels

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - With the rising costs of inflation and heating fuels, many people in New York’s North Country are concerned about heating their homes this winter. New York Assemblyman Billy Jones announced a new bill asking the state to temporarily suspend taxes on heating fuels throughout the winter months.
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035

Vt. lawmakers address juvenile detention capacity crisis

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials are in crisis management mode when it comes to housing juvenile delinquents. It comes two years after the closure of the Woodside detention facility and stalled plans to find a replacement. “We need to do something and we need to do something like...
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
Vt. DEC to hold public hearings on updating state wetland maps

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! After another day with a few breaks of sun and scattered showers, we’ll see a clearing trend into Thursday. Expect any residual sprinkles to taper off this evening, leading to a partly to mostly cloudy night. Notably cooler temperatures will sit overhead Thursday,...
Cannabis Control Board clarifies purchasing requirements

Judge hears arguments challenging New York’s new gun law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church’s property. The argument...
Campaign Countdown: Inside Prop 5, Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Proposal 5, a measure that would enshrine the right to abortion in the Vermont Constitution, is on the November ballot. The measure, which has been in the works for several years, received final approval in the Legislature this year. It would add a personal reproductive liberty amendment -- titled article 22 -- to the Vermont Constitution. Article 22 does not mention abortion or women, and experts say that’s by design. Constitutional provisions by their very nature are framed in broader terms, leaving courts to set a series of precedents that determine how the provision is applied to situations in the future. So, the legal possibilities under Article 22, like any constitutional amendment, are hypothetically, endless.
VERMONT STATE

