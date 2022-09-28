Read full article on original website
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
Police arrest suspect in Burlington attack, robbery
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in an attack on a man in a Burlington parking lot. The assault happened Wednesday at the Walgreens on Cherry Street. Police say Jashier Gillespie, 20, of Philadelphia, severely beat a man, fracturing his skull, breaking ribs and damaging one of his eyes so badly, he might lose it.
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.
Organizations gather for 2022 Substance Use Addiction Summit
Burlington residents call for more action on public safety after shooting incidents. Calls for more public safety in Burlington after another gunfire incident Wednesday in what has been a record year for gun violence in the city. Our Katharine Huntley reports on an effort by residents to bring their concerns before the City Council.
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
Suspect in Burlington stabbing pleads not guilty to attempted murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As violent crime soars in downtown Burlington police say they have cracked some high-profile cases, including an attempted murder in Battery Park. Police say Tyrone Bryant, 44, stabbed his girlfriend in the chest in the park almost two weeks ago. She survived. Bryant pleaded not guilty...
Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
What to do: Saturday, October 1
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, the first of October. It’s time to celebrate autumn at Dog Mountain’s annual Fall Dog Party! There will be activities for the whole family, from live music by Vermont folk duo The Endorsements, to a bouncy house, food, contests, and more. Take the time to grab your camera, hop in the car, and take the scenic ride to Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. From 12:00 to 4:00 today, and free, rain or shine. Organizers say your dog will thank you with tail wags and wet kisses.
Suspect caught on camera in Burlington assault and robbery
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man remains hospitalized after being beaten in the parking lot of a Burlington business Wednesday night. Police say it happened on Church Street and that officers found the victim on the ground, bleeding heavily from the face. Surveillance video showed a suspect running to a...
Burlington residents call for more action on public safety after shooting incidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Calls for more public safety in Burlington after yet another gunfire incident in what has been a record year for gun violence in the city. There have been no arrests so far in that shooting incident Wednesday in City Hall Park, and police say it appears no one was shot.
Former Winooski cop avoids jail in domestic abuse case
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just days before he was set to go to trial, a former Winooski Police officer Thursday accepted a plea deal in a 2019 domestic abuse case. Authorities said Christopher Matott engaged in a pattern of severe abuse over the course of several months, including threatening his girlfriend with violence while she was holding their infant.
Vermont cannabis shops gearing up for opening day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Vermont will be able to buy cannabis at retailers in the state starting Oct. 1. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in Vermont, three of which are opening Saturday. Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis co-owner Josh MacDuff said they’ll be more than ready...
Pets with Potential: Poppy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
Red Cross volunteer from Starksboro, Vt. flying to aid hurricane recovery
Rescue, relief and recovery efforts are underway in Florida as the state tries to pick up the pieces following catastrophic storm damage from Hurricane Ian. Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson forced to flee her Florida home ahead of Ian. Updated: 3 hours ago. After anchoring and reporting for WCAX...
Ripton votes to rejoin Addison Central School District
A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. A spokesperson says 730 volunteers are supporting the relief effort and hundreds more are on...
North Country Honor Flight takes off Saturday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The latest North Country Honor Flight takes off this Saturday and on board will be a few very special guests. The organization flies three to five flights a year from Plattsburgh to Washington to take veterans to see the monuments. One of the guests on this weekend’s flight will be a World War II veteran who is turning 100 soon. North Country Honor Flight director Barrie Finnegan says they plan to honor the veteran’s birthday during the event. There will also be four brothers honoring their four brothers who died in action. The family had eight men who served.
As bond vote approaches, Burlington officials seek supplemental funds for high school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As a big bond vote approaches, the Burlington School District continues to look for supplemental funding sources for its new high school. Burlington residents this week are receiving ballots for the November election. They include the district’s $165 million bond to replace the old high school contaminated by PCBs.
Book picks that some consider too controversial for library shelves
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This month’s reading recommendations have a theme: they’re all banned. Barbara Shatara from the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington shares book picks that some consider too controversial to have on the shelves. Watch the video to see her conversation with our Cat Viglienzoni.
What to expect from Burlington’s cannabis market
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three cannabis shops in Burlington have approval from the city to open their doors on Oct. 1, but two are still waiting on the greenlight from the state. Green State Gardener has been open since 2016, selling grow and CBD products. They jumped right on the...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Recognizing culture and tradition
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month. It goes from September 15th to October 15th. a Per the U.S Census Bureau, this 30 day time-frame is meant to celebrate Hispanic histories and culture. Jennifer Grullon and Maria Lara-Bregatta are both prominent members of the...
