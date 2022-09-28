Read full article on original website
1600kush.com
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
Two Arrested After Oklahoma Man Parks in Handicap Parking Spot
Tulsa police say a man parked in a handicap spot led to the drug trafficking arrest of two people on Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department say they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45pm after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot, where he was smoking what the caller thought might be methamphetamine.
News On 6
Tulsa Police: 1 Killed In Shooting At Apartment Complex, 2 Suspects Fled Scene
Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting and two suspects are on the run, according to police. A young man was shot in the chest and killed at the Echo Trail Apartment gazebo, police said. Two suspects then left the scene, police said. Dozens of police cars...
News On 6
Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center
A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
Oklahoma City Middle Schooler Faces Assault Charges After Attack Caught On Camera
An Oklahoma City middle school student hit over the head by another student on Tuesday was caught on camera. The suspect's parent was allegedly standing by watching the violent attack that is now under investigation by Oklahoma City police. Oklahoma City Public School district officials confirmed on Friday the attack...
News On 6
Police: Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Gunpoint At Tulsa Hotel
A Tulsa man is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint, police said. On Tuesday, Brandon Herd asked the victim at a hotel where he could buy drugs, officers said. The victim told him she didn't have any drugs and went to close the door, but Herd pistol-whipped her and forced her inside, police said.
Oklahoma man killed in boating accident
Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident on Lake Keystone.
KOCO
Investigation underway following suspicious death in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 35-year-old man in Lincoln County. Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation officials said the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police found a man dead from a gunshot wound at a home in the 335000 block of Oak Springs Drive near Prague city limits.
TPD arrests man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint while dressed as a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault. A man has been arrested after the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] said he raped a woman at gunpoint. Officers say Brandon Herd was dressed as a woman as he committed the crime. It happened Tuesday night at a...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon man sentenced to 40 years in deadly shooting
A Yukon man who was high on PCP when he shot two roommates, killing one of them, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Patrick Allen Matthews, 26, entered a “blind” plea Sept. 26 at an hour-long sentencing hearing in Canadian County District Court. Matthews was charged...
OHP seeking drivers who witnessed deadly crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help as they investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.
News On 6
Off-Duty OCPD Officer Killed In Interstate Crash
A crash on I-44 near SW 44th Street killed an off-duty Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant. The crash happened just after midnight early Thursday morning. Investigators are still piecing together how it happened. Sgt. Meagan Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. "It appears another driver was southbound on I-44,...
News On 6
OCPD: Missing Endangered 42-Year-Old Found Safe
**8:39 A.M. UPDATE** The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they found a missing 42-year-old woman. Christina Wetz was found safe, according to Oklahoma City police. An emergency alert has been issued for a missing endangered 42-year-old in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Christina Wetz was last seen in the...
Court docs: Man who struck Edmond motorcycle officer faces multiple charges, $950k bond
According to an arrest warrant filed in Oklahoma County on Monday, Garrett Trammel, 24, is facing five counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of felony eluding a police officer.
News On 6
OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44
An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm. OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44. Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center...
News On 6
Former Seeworth Academy Superintendent Turns Herself Into Jail, Bonds Out After Embezzlement Charges
The former superintendent of an Oklahoma City charter school was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on charges of embezzlement and immediately posted a $10,000 bond. Meanwhile, the district attorney said their investigation into allegations of decades of siphoned public funds is “ongoing.”. Janet Grigg, 76 of Sentinel, is...
classiccountry1070.com
More information released on Oklahoma interstate crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information on a crash that stopped traffic on Interstate 35 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported on I-35 near Billings, Oklahoma. Troopers said a semi pulled to the side of the highway because of heavy smoke from a grass fire, and it was then hit by six other vehicles and another semi. Most of the vehicles caught fire.
KTUL
Tulsa homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man deceased with gunshot wounds. Police say a burglary suspect entered into a residence near East 14th Street and South Florence Place. An elderly...
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County
One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
One man dead after boating accident in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after a boating accident in Pawnee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, two boats crashed into each other on Keystone Lake near Appalachia Bay, northeast of Mannford. A jet boat, driven by 52-year-old Garry...
