Read full article on original website
Related
Tudor Dixon seeks a culture war in campaign against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Tudor Dixon, the Republican taking on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November's midterm election, is turning to tactics that have worked for other Republican winners in competitive governor's races as she seeks to turn the race into a cultural battle over education, transgender athletes and more.
nbc25news.com
Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates
WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists
“These corporations can no longer declare that Black lives matter while also funding the lawmakers that are trying to silence our voices,” activist says.
onedetroitpbs.org
9/29/22: One Detroit – Metro Detroiters’ Response to the Russia-Ukraine War
Seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine, new reports have shown the Russian military is being hit with setbacks. Tonight, One Detroit explores how the Russia-Ukraine conflict has inspired Metro Detroiters with connections to the region to take action to support Ukrainians overseas. This Week on One Detroit:. As everybody watches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Dr. Bob’ hopes to upset Bergman in northern Michigan congressional race
Michigan is a swing state, but to call northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula a swing district – with its sizable tilt toward Republicans – would be inaccurate. Michigan’s 1st Congressional District, full of picturesque towns and rural expanses, was represented by a Democrat as recent as 2010. But since 2017, voters have picked Marine veteran and former airline pilot Jack Bergman of Watersmeet, by the Wisconsin border, with wins by 15 percentage points, 12 points and, two years ago, 25 points.
Michigan attorney general joins activists in Grand Rapids to advocate for Proposal 3
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State Rep. David LaGrand and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a group of activists at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids to voice their support of the Reproductive Freedom For All ballot proposal ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. If the proposal passes, it...
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Voter Guide 2022: Get to know key races, ballot proposals before voting
The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there are a slew of key races and statewide ballot proposals to know about before casting your vote by mail, starting in late September, or in person in November. The biggest of the Midterm election races in...
Legislation to enforce unpaid tolls in Michigan receives heavy criticism from state department
Michigan is looking towards a future with automated tolling for the states bridges and tunnels, and legislation recently introduced in the Michigan Senate is already putting rules in place to collect on any potential unpaid toll fees. Senate Bill 1151 would give the secretary of state the authority to go...
These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit
Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
captimes.com
Opinion | Republicans are campaigning on lies — and getting away with it
I'm beginning to wonder if the Burlington Liars Club can hold a candle to the raft of untruths that are being tossed around like tennis balls this election season. One of the most hilarious is GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' claims that Gov. Tony Evers has paroled nearly 1,000 convicted felons in his first term in office while his predecessor Scott Walker released "zero" in all his eight years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan man accused of dragging officer down stairs at Jan. 6 Capitol riot enters plea
A Michigan man who police said helped drag an officer down a staircase during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has entered a plea. U.S. Department of Justice staff said Logan Barnhart, 41, of Holt, pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon. He is to be sentenced...
abc12.com
Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
WKHM
Legislation Stalled in The Michigan Senate for Over a Year Would Guarantee Insurance Companies Count All “Copays” Towards Deductible
Patients from across Michigan, and Michigan’s leading patient advocacy organizations, are sharing their personal stories and asking member so the Michigan State Senate to join them in backing legislation that will guarantee insurance companies count all payments made by or on behalf of Michiganders. House Bill 4353, championed by...
cbs2iowa.com
State election officials warn Iowans of voter misinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than six weeks out now and eLection officials are warning Iowans of misinformation floating around. Call it misinformation or disinformation, state election officials say there's a target on voters' backs. Now they're focusing on stopping scammers in their tracks and slowing the spread of skepticism in the system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control
A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
'It's frustrating to see'; After alleged election fraud incident in Kent County, Ottawa County Clerk assures voters that the process is secure
MICHIGAN, USA — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck wants to assure voters that their ballots and information are safe and secure. He spent the day checking their voting equipment in preparation for this November's election. He says alleged election fraud incidents like the one in Kent County shows that...
abc12.com
New vehicle buyers in Michigan would get full rebates under bill
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would give new vehicle buyers the full discount from dealers. The Michigan Senate approved House Bills 4939 and 4940 to remove the 6% state sales tax on rebates for new vehicles. Buyers currently have to pay a sales tax amount based on the full price before any manufacturer rebates.
Absentee ballot preprocessing passes Michigan legislature for November, future elections
On the last day before leaving Lansing to focus on running for reelection, Michigan lawmakers struck a deal to let clerks start processing absentee ballots two days early to control an expected deluge of mailed ballots. More than half of the 2.1 million voters in August’s primary election cast ballots...
Comments / 0