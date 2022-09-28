ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

nbc25news.com

Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates

WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
WARREN, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

9/29/22: One Detroit – Metro Detroiters’ Response to the Russia-Ukraine War

Seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine, new reports have shown the Russian military is being hit with setbacks. Tonight, One Detroit explores how the Russia-Ukraine conflict has inspired Metro Detroiters with connections to the region to take action to support Ukrainians overseas. This Week on One Detroit:. As everybody watches...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

‘Dr. Bob’ hopes to upset Bergman in northern Michigan congressional race

Michigan is a swing state, but to call northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula a swing district – with its sizable tilt toward Republicans – would be inaccurate. Michigan’s 1st Congressional District, full of picturesque towns and rural expanses, was represented by a Democrat as recent as 2010. But since 2017, voters have picked Marine veteran and former airline pilot Jack Bergman of Watersmeet, by the Wisconsin border, with wins by 15 percentage points, 12 points and, two years ago, 25 points.
MICHIGAN STATE
Instawork Economic Research

These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit

Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
DETROIT, MI
captimes.com

Opinion | Republicans are campaigning on lies — and getting away with it

I'm beginning to wonder if the Burlington Liars Club can hold a candle to the raft of untruths that are being tossed around like tennis balls this election season. One of the most hilarious is GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' claims that Gov. Tony Evers has paroled nearly 1,000 convicted felons in his first term in office while his predecessor Scott Walker released "zero" in all his eight years.
WISCONSIN STATE
abc12.com

Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Legislation Stalled in The Michigan Senate for Over a Year Would Guarantee Insurance Companies Count All “Copays” Towards Deductible

Patients from across Michigan, and Michigan’s leading patient advocacy organizations, are sharing their personal stories and asking member so the Michigan State Senate to join them in backing legislation that will guarantee insurance companies count all payments made by or on behalf of Michiganders. House Bill 4353, championed by...
MICHIGAN STATE
cbs2iowa.com

State election officials warn Iowans of voter misinformation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than six weeks out now and eLection officials are warning Iowans of misinformation floating around. Call it misinformation or disinformation, state election officials say there's a target on voters' backs. Now they're focusing on stopping scammers in their tracks and slowing the spread of skepticism in the system.
IOWA STATE
WausauPilot

“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control

A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
abc12.com

New vehicle buyers in Michigan would get full rebates under bill

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would give new vehicle buyers the full discount from dealers. The Michigan Senate approved House Bills 4939 and 4940 to remove the 6% state sales tax on rebates for new vehicles. Buyers currently have to pay a sales tax amount based on the full price before any manufacturer rebates.
MICHIGAN STATE

