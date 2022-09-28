ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee, Sarasota officials urge residents to limit water usage, flushing toilets

By Gabriela Szymanowska, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
Officials in Manatee and Sarasota counties are urging residents to reduce their water usage and limit toilet flushing as they deal with public works challenges posed by Hurricane Ian.

Earlier Wednesday, Bradenton officials said in a tweet they received word from their public works staff that the city's wastewater treatment plant was full and in danger of overflowing.

Live blog:Latest updates on Hurricane Ian; catastrophic damage expected

Hurricane Ian coverage:Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Cayo Costa as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds

Hurricane guide: What you need to know this hurricane season

Manatee County officials tweeted they had reports of three line breaks in the potable water system, with two of the breaks already repaired. The third break would have to be repaired once storm conditions improved, officials said.

They added that approximately 15% of the county's sewage lift stations were without power and urged residents to limit how often they flush toilets.

Mike Mylett, Sarasota County's public utilities director, roughly estimated that about 30% of the county’s lift stations are without power.

“If power’s out at your home, most likely power’s out at your lift station serving your home,” he said. Some of the stations have generators, while others don’t.

The sewage lift stations house pumps that are used to direct sewage to the county's treatment facilities, said Manatee County Utilities Interim Director Jeff Goodwin. All three treatment facilities are currently operational with full power, and in the case of a power outage, have back-up generators to keep operations going, Goodwin added.

When lift stations lose power, however, the sewage has the potential to become backed up and spill out.

"Hopefully we won't see a lot of that," Goodwin said.

If that happens, Goodwin said there's nothing that can be done while the storm is raging, but utilities staff will do their best to clean it up as soon as it's safe to get out.

Goodwin added late Wednesday afternoon that the county is currently in better shape than it was during Hurricane Irma in 2017 when about 35% of the sewage lift stations lost power.

Residents can help to alleviate some of the pressure on the system by minimizing toilet flushing and showers.

While sewage backing up into homes can happen in older houses, Goodwin said it's a minimized risk. Goodwin also urged residents to leave manholes alone, as opening them can add additional pressure to the system.

Sarasota County officials also urged residents to reduce water use until after the storm passes to help take some of the pressure off the water systems, according to a tweet by officials.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Mylett said Sarasota County wasn't experiencing any issues with its drinking water system. Workers are continuing to monitor the water to make sure it's safe to drink.

In case you missed it:Wastewater spills hit Sarasota amid program to update aging system

Meanwhile, all of the city of Sarasota's utility systems are operating without issues as of 3:44 p.m., city spokeswoman Jan Thornburg confirmed in an email.

Anne Snabes, city and county government reporter, contributed to this story.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

