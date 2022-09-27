Read full article on original website
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics.
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Uncertainty looms with Astros' leadership despite success
The Astros wrapped up the top seed in the American League Friday night, having already secured 102 wins. It’s Houston’s second straight AL West title and third playoff appearance in as many years under general manager James Click and skipper Dusty Baker. The Astros have advanced at least as far as the AL Championship Series in each of the past two seasons, and the AL road to the World Series will again run through Houston.
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Freddie Freeman Thinks Tommy Kahnle is 'Gross'
Dodgers reliever Tommy Kahnle has missed the vast majority of the time he's been under contract with L.A., who signed him prior to the 2021 season knowing he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The idea for Los Angeles was to sign Kahnle to a two-year deal, locking him in...
Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms
The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start...
The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision
When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
The Twins Made Their Collapse Official Wednesday Night
The Minnesota Twins are going home this October. It was an interesting night for them on Wednesday. Their 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox made it certain that Chicago would miss the postseason. But the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, won last night,...
The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season
The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
What should the White Sox do with Lucas Giolito?
After an abysmal 2022 campaign for Lucas Giolito, should the White Sox still consider signing him to a long term deal?. The same can be said about various White Sox players on the roster in regards to their performance this season. However, for a player like Giolito that is supposedly seeking an extremely large amount of money in the near future, his performance this year leaves much in doubt.
Dodgers Fans Are Posed With Interesting Julio Urias Question
On this final day of September, we have a chance to look at potential postseason matchups as the big dance draws near. In just a week, the best-of-three Wild Card Series will kick off for both leagues, with the top two seeds in each league receiving a bye to the division series.
Dave Roberts is Seeing Too Many Strikeouts From Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor
Even when things seem to be going right for the Dodgers there is still questions looming over the Dodgers postseason rotation. Among the question marks for Dave Roberts remains the usage of outfielders Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor as they continue to struggle behind the plate. As Cody Bellinger begins...
Fox Sports' Sara Walsh makes divorce joke after husband gave back Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball
For a moment, Fox Sports reporter Sara Walsh thought she was about to come into some money. You see, Walsh's husband is Matt Buschmann — bullpen coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. After a handful of unlucky fans at Rogers Centre in Toronto whiffed at the chance to catch...
ESPN announcer glad Yankees' rain delay will prevent Aaron Judge cut-ins during CFB game
ESPN announcer Sean McDonough probably spoke for a lot of college football fans with his reaction to a programming note Saturday during the network’s broadcast of the game between Kentucky and Ole Miss. ESPN had planned to cut into its college football coverage on Saturday to show New York...
‘No one’s going to care’: Freddie Freeman bluntly puts Dodgers’ single-season franchise wins record into MLB Playoff perspective
The Los Angeles Dodgers broke the franchise’s single season wins record after they banked victory number 107 on Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was critical to the win, as he delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning.
NFL reporter has great reaction to husband catching Aaron Judge home run ball
Fox NFL reporter Sara Walsh had a great reaction to her husband recovering Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run ball. Walsh’s husband is Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann. After Judge’s 61st home run ricocheted off the wall in front of the left field stands and into the bullpen, Buschmann caught it.
A Surprising Person Caught Aaron Judge’s Historic Home Run
Aaron Judge has finally reached baseball immortality. With home run No. 61 on the season, Judge officially tied New York Yankees legend Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League player. It had been over a week since Judge had hit home run...
