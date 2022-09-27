ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Yardbarker

The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Uncertainty looms with Astros' leadership despite success

The Astros wrapped up the top seed in the American League Friday night, having already secured 102 wins. It’s Houston’s second straight AL West title and third playoff appearance in as many years under general manager James Click and skipper Dusty Baker. The Astros have advanced at least as far as the AL Championship Series in each of the past two seasons, and the AL road to the World Series will again run through Houston.
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Thinks Tommy Kahnle is 'Gross'

Dodgers reliever Tommy Kahnle has missed the vast majority of the time he's been under contract with L.A., who signed him prior to the 2021 season knowing he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. The idea for Los Angeles was to sign Kahnle to a two-year deal, locking him in...
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision

When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
Yardbarker

The Twins Made Their Collapse Official Wednesday Night

The Minnesota Twins are going home this October. It was an interesting night for them on Wednesday. Their 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox made it certain that Chicago would miss the postseason. But the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, won last night,...
Yardbarker

The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season

The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
Yardbarker

What should the White Sox do with Lucas Giolito?

After an abysmal 2022 campaign for Lucas Giolito, should the White Sox still consider signing him to a long term deal?. The same can be said about various White Sox players on the roster in regards to their performance this season. However, for a player like Giolito that is supposedly seeking an extremely large amount of money in the near future, his performance this year leaves much in doubt.
Yardbarker

Dodgers Fans Are Posed With Interesting Julio Urias Question

On this final day of September, we have a chance to look at potential postseason matchups as the big dance draws near. In just a week, the best-of-three Wild Card Series will kick off for both leagues, with the top two seeds in each league receiving a bye to the division series.
Yardbarker

NFL reporter has great reaction to husband catching Aaron Judge home run ball

Fox NFL reporter Sara Walsh had a great reaction to her husband recovering Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run ball. Walsh’s husband is Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann. After Judge’s 61st home run ricocheted off the wall in front of the left field stands and into the bullpen, Buschmann caught it.
Yardbarker

A Surprising Person Caught Aaron Judge’s Historic Home Run

Aaron Judge has finally reached baseball immortality. With home run No. 61 on the season, Judge officially tied New York Yankees legend Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season by an American League player. It had been over a week since Judge had hit home run...
