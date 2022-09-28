ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

Poll: What Will Be The Outcome Of The LSU-Auburn Game?

LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) returns to SEC play Saturday on the road at Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 6 pm on ESPN. The Tigers opened as a 7.5-point favorite earlier this week but are now 9-point favorites, according to ESPN/Ceasars. The Over/Under is 46.5. LSU's overall record...
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the halfway point of the Louisiana high school football season and the first week of district play for many, meaning the competition is tougher and wins hold a lot more value. THURSDAY:. Kentwood - 6 Amite - 14 Dunham - 28 Southern Lab...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
West Side Journal

Holding company granted permission to move Belle of Baton Rouge to land

CQ Holding Company, which acquired Belle of Baton Rouge in May, has been granted permission by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to move the historic property at 103 France St. on the Mississippi River to land. The board approved the request with a unanimous decision during a hearing on Thursday, Sept. 15.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
BATON ROUGE, LA

