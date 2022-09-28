No. 4 Michigan improved to 5-0 on the season after beating Iowa 27-14. Here are takeaways from the game. Michigan’s defense generates pressure when they have to. It took a while for Michigan’s pass-rush to get home, but they sure did when their backs were against the wall and Iowa’s offense started generating first downs. Michigan didn’t tally a sack in the first half, but the second half was another story entirely.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO