ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Week 5 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan at Iowa

Kinnick Stadium: “Where top-five teams go to die.” Or do they? We’ve all heard it, only one top-five team in the last six attempts has escaped one of the most underrated edifices in the sport — and on the final play of the game, no less.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s win at Iowa

No. 4 Michigan improved to 5-0 on the season after beating Iowa 27-14. Here are takeaways from the game. Michigan’s defense generates pressure when they have to. It took a while for Michigan’s pass-rush to get home, but they sure did when their backs were against the wall and Iowa’s offense started generating first downs. Michigan didn’t tally a sack in the first half, but the second half was another story entirely.
IOWA CITY, IA
Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Iowa

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines got their first true test of the season last week, winning a game against Maryland Terrapins that was a little too close for comfort. For the first time this season, they will hit the road and play the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from Michigan’s 27-13 win against Iowa

As college football nears the midway point of the 2022 regular season, the Twitter-verse is also getting into midseason form. While the Michigan Wolverines’ game against Iowa saw more than a few white knuckles in the late stages, there was a generally positive attitude through most of the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenkins
Person
John Wagner
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Matt Weiss
Maize n Brew

Michigan’s jersey combo revealed for Iowa game

The Michigan Wolverines are on the road for the first time this season and are set to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium at noon on FOX. The oddsmakers are siding with the Wolverines as of now, but you and I both know that anything can happen at Kinnick.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game

Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledding#American Football#College Football#Hawkeyes#Underthrow
22thepoint.com

No. 4 Michigan squares off with Iowa Saturday

PITTSBURGH — No. 4 Michigan travels to take on Iowa Saturday at noon on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. The Wolverines enter play at 4-0 overall and defeated Maryland last Saturday, 34-27. The Hawkeyes bring in a 3-1 mark and beat Rutgers last week, 27-10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Daily Iowan

Photos: Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show

Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff hosts an NCAA football pregame show on the lawn by Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Hall at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Iowa and Michigan face off at Kinnick Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
IOWA CITY, IA
Maize n Brew

Getting to know Iowa with Hawkeye Insider’s David Eickholt

No. 4 Michigan (4-0) will be facing the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) on Saturday afternoon. The environment at Kinnick Stadium will be hostile, Iowa’s defense will be prepared. Other questions remain — can Iowa’s offense generate more than one or two scoring drives? How will Iowa’s defense go about attacking J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum? Will the game come down to good special teams play?
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Maize n Brew

Three Iowa players to watch against Michigan this weekend

Kinnick Stadium will host a rematch of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday as the Michigan Wolverines head to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes. Both teams have seen some dramatic shifts on both sides of the ball as Iowa lost Tyler Goodson, their leading rusher from a season ago. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have a new quarterback, and a defense that looked far less dominant in their Big Ten opener against Maryland than a season ago throughout conference play.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy