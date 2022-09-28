Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Maize n Brew
Week 5 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan at Iowa
Kinnick Stadium: “Where top-five teams go to die.” Or do they? We’ve all heard it, only one top-five team in the last six attempts has escaped one of the most underrated edifices in the sport — and on the final play of the game, no less.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win at Iowa
No. 4 Michigan improved to 5-0 on the season after beating Iowa 27-14. Here are takeaways from the game. Michigan’s defense generates pressure when they have to. It took a while for Michigan’s pass-rush to get home, but they sure did when their backs were against the wall and Iowa’s offense started generating first downs. Michigan didn’t tally a sack in the first half, but the second half was another story entirely.
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Iowa
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines got their first true test of the season last week, winning a game against Maryland Terrapins that was a little too close for comfort. For the first time this season, they will hit the road and play the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.
saturdaytradition.com
Social media hammers Iowa's offense for disastrous 4th-down play call
Iowa is getting drilled by Michigan at home in Week 5, and the Hawkeyes are headed to their second loss on the season. The Hawkeyes were mounting one comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it came crashing down in disastrous fashion. After rolling all the way down the field...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa Wave: Michigan participates in tradition for first time since inception
The Iowa Wave is known as one of the best traditions in college football. With the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital peeking over Kinnick Stadium, the Iowa Hawkeyes look to the hospital after the end of the first quarter and wave to cheer up sick children that are staying there.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from Michigan’s 27-13 win against Iowa
As college football nears the midway point of the 2022 regular season, the Twitter-verse is also getting into midseason form. While the Michigan Wolverines’ game against Iowa saw more than a few white knuckles in the late stages, there was a generally positive attitude through most of the game.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy avoids blitz, slings beautiful TD pass to Donovan Edwards for commanding Michigan lead
J.J. McCarthy isn’t afraid of the Iowa crowd at Kinnick Stadium. The Michigan QB found RB Donovan Edwards in the back of the end zone for the team’s first touchdown of the second half. The Iowa defense decided to come after McCarthy with the blitz on third down,...
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: Michigan fans surprisingly optimistic against Iowa this Saturday
Earlier this week, we asked fans a few questions about the Michigan Wolverines’ game last weekend against the Maryland Terrapins, and then also the game this Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The results are in, so let’s get right to them!. The first question we asked was about...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s jersey combo revealed for Iowa game
The Michigan Wolverines are on the road for the first time this season and are set to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium at noon on FOX. The oddsmakers are siding with the Wolverines as of now, but you and I both know that anything can happen at Kinnick.
Daily Iowan
Former Power Five quarterbacks weigh in on Iowa football’s offense, play of senior Spencer Petras
Iowa football’s offensive woes in 2022 have been well-documented. The Hawkeyes currently rank last in the 131-team FBS in total offense. Iowa’s passing attack is rated 124th nationally, and the Hawkeyes’ ground game isn’t much better, sitting at 115th. Iowa is averaging 131 passing and 232.5...
Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game
Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
Kinnick Nightmares: Why Michigan is in trouble against Iowa, atrocious offense and all
Even Jim Harbaugh understands that Iowa is where “Top Five teams go to die.” So Michigan football can’t overlook the Hawkeyes despite their horrid offense. Michigan is on upset alert and everyone knows it. The Wolverines are heading to Ames this weekend to take on a 3-1...
22thepoint.com
No. 4 Michigan squares off with Iowa Saturday
PITTSBURGH — No. 4 Michigan travels to take on Iowa Saturday at noon on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. The Wolverines enter play at 4-0 overall and defeated Maryland last Saturday, 34-27. The Hawkeyes bring in a 3-1 mark and beat Rutgers last week, 27-10.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show
Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff hosts an NCAA football pregame show on the lawn by Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Hall at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Iowa and Michigan face off at Kinnick Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
Maize n Brew
Getting to know Iowa with Hawkeye Insider’s David Eickholt
No. 4 Michigan (4-0) will be facing the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) on Saturday afternoon. The environment at Kinnick Stadium will be hostile, Iowa’s defense will be prepared. Other questions remain — can Iowa’s offense generate more than one or two scoring drives? How will Iowa’s defense go about attacking J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum? Will the game come down to good special teams play?
Is It 2002 All Over Again For Michigan State Football?
After Michigan State got drubbed by Minnesota 34-7 last Saturday to fall to 2-2 on the season, it got me thinking about another Minnesota drubbing of Michigan State in Spartan Stadium. You have to go back to 2002 to see the last time the Golden Gophers beat the Spartans that...
Maize n Brew
Three Iowa players to watch against Michigan this weekend
Kinnick Stadium will host a rematch of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday as the Michigan Wolverines head to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes. Both teams have seen some dramatic shifts on both sides of the ball as Iowa lost Tyler Goodson, their leading rusher from a season ago. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have a new quarterback, and a defense that looked far less dominant in their Big Ten opener against Maryland than a season ago throughout conference play.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
