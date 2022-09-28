ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on Wicked Set Alongside Husband Dalton Gomez

Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is. The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Details "Ups and Downs" Following Divorce From Nick Thompson

Watch: Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce From Nick Thompson. Danielle Ruhl is focused on forging ahead with life after the altar. More than one month after the Love Is Blind star filed to divorce from husband Nick Thompson after one year of marriage, the reality TV star is opening up about her journey beyond their romance and subsequent split.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far

A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
TV SERIES
E! News

Kesha Reveals Which Famous Friend Asked to Be on Season 2 of Conjuring Kesha

We R Who We R, and that's devoted Conjuring Kesha fans. The supernatural series stars pop star Kesha as she checks off her paranormal bucket list, including a visit to the spooky Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and trekking into the allegedly Big Foot-infested woods in Mount Shasta. But Conjuring Kesha would be nothing without the "Praying" singer's slew of friends, who are open to exploring the strange and unusual places.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucien Laviscount
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Lily Collins
E! News

Jonathan Bailey's New Behind-the-Scenes Bridgerton Pics Will Make You Burn for More

Watch: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals Regency Gown Sunburn. Dear Reader, these new pics are the talk of the Ton. On Sept. 29, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey graced us mere peasants with behind-the-scenes pictures from his time as a dashing leading man in season two. In the snaps, Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, can be seen posing alongside his on-screen family, including Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Newton, and, of course, his on-screen love interest Simone Ashley, who came onto the scene as the fiery Kate Sharma during the show's second chapter.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Shania Twain Details "Sour" Dinner with Oprah Winfrey

Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain's 1999 Dress for ACM Honors. Shania Twain will remember this dinner with Oprah Winfrey forever and for always—but not for the reason you think. The "Party For Two" singer recently recalled a dinner with the talk show host that she'll never forget, revealing...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Fans Think Billy Ray Cyrus Is Engaged to Singer Firerose

Watch: Miley Cyrus' Mom Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus for 3rd Time. Someone may have just stolen Billy Ray Cyrus' achy breaky heart." The 61-year-old and his rumored girlfriend Firerose sparked engagement rumors when she flashed a giant piece of bling on that finger. In an Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Emily In Paris#Paris Bts Pics#Philippine#Un#American
E! News

Watch George Clooney Hilariously Vow to Have His First-Ever Fight With Wife Amal

Watch: George & Amal Clooney Honor Justice Defenders. George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are still in their honeymoon phase eight years in. Just one day after the Ocean's Eleven actor revealed that he and his wife "never had an argument," the couple attended their foundation's inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library, where he jokingly vowed to have a dispute with Amal later that night.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

The music world is saying goodbye to an iconic ‘90s star. Coolio, known for his '90s hit "Gangsta's Paradise" from the movie Dangerous Minds, died on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He was 59. Coolio's manager Jarez Posey confirmed his death to NBC News, stating, "As far as what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were ENGAGED Before Paternity Scandal. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are only keeping up with each other's schedules. Nearly two months after the former couple welcomed their second baby together via surrogate, a source close to the pair—who share 4-year-old daughter True—exclusively tells E! News that they're all about putting their co-parenting relationship first. "They are currently not on speaking terms," the insider shared, adding that the exception would be when they are "coordinating for the kids."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis

Watch: Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd NERVOUS to Show Raw Moments in New Series. Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are writing their next chapter as husband and wife. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars got married Sept. 29 in a romantic wedding ceremony near Pasadena, Calif. After the celebration, Cheyenne...
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Why the Queen of Denmark Just Stripped 4 Grandchildren of Their Titles

Watch: The Order of Royal Succession After Queen Elizabeth II's Death. The Danish Royal House has officially been downsized. Denmark's Queen Margrethe II stripped the titles of four of her eight grandchildren. Now, Prince Joachim's kids—Nikolai, 23, and Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10—can no longer be addressed as princes and princesses, or his and her royal highness.
EUROPE
E! News

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Officially Debuts Her Baby Bump!. Kelly Osbourne is all about health these days. The former reality star, who is expecting her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, got candid about being diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her third trimester, on Sept. 29. "First of all, gestational diabetes...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10: A Guide to His Ever-Growing Family

Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell. It's no secret that Nick Cannon is wild about kids. After all, the Wild n' Out star couldn't help but to gush about becoming a dad again when he recently announced the arrival of his new bundle of joy, Rise Messiah Cannon. Born on Sept. 23, the baby is the third child of Nick and Brittany Bell—who also share son Golden "Sagon" Cannon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, 21 months—and the comedian's 10th child overall.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy