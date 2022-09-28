Read full article on original website
Related
Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on Wicked Set Alongside Husband Dalton Gomez
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is. The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.
Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Details "Ups and Downs" Following Divorce From Nick Thompson
Watch: Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce From Nick Thompson. Danielle Ruhl is focused on forging ahead with life after the altar. More than one month after the Love Is Blind star filed to divorce from husband Nick Thompson after one year of marriage, the reality TV star is opening up about her journey beyond their romance and subsequent split.
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
Kesha Reveals Which Famous Friend Asked to Be on Season 2 of Conjuring Kesha
We R Who We R, and that's devoted Conjuring Kesha fans. The supernatural series stars pop star Kesha as she checks off her paranormal bucket list, including a visit to the spooky Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and trekking into the allegedly Big Foot-infested woods in Mount Shasta. But Conjuring Kesha would be nothing without the "Praying" singer's slew of friends, who are open to exploring the strange and unusual places.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jonathan Bailey's New Behind-the-Scenes Bridgerton Pics Will Make You Burn for More
Watch: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals Regency Gown Sunburn. Dear Reader, these new pics are the talk of the Ton. On Sept. 29, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey graced us mere peasants with behind-the-scenes pictures from his time as a dashing leading man in season two. In the snaps, Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, can be seen posing alongside his on-screen family, including Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Newton, and, of course, his on-screen love interest Simone Ashley, who came onto the scene as the fiery Kate Sharma during the show's second chapter.
RHOC's Heather Dubrow Shuts Down Rumors Her Husband Terry Cheated
Watch: Why Heather Dubrow "Won't Let" Dr. Terry Dubrow Retire. Heather Dubrow is setting the record straight. Ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County's upcoming 17th season, the Bravo star is shutting down rumors that her husband—Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow—allegedly cheated on her. On Sept. 29,...
Shania Twain Details "Sour" Dinner with Oprah Winfrey
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain's 1999 Dress for ACM Honors. Shania Twain will remember this dinner with Oprah Winfrey forever and for always—but not for the reason you think. The "Party For Two" singer recently recalled a dinner with the talk show host that she'll never forget, revealing...
Why Fans Think Billy Ray Cyrus Is Engaged to Singer Firerose
Watch: Miley Cyrus' Mom Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus for 3rd Time. Someone may have just stolen Billy Ray Cyrus' achy breaky heart." The 61-year-old and his rumored girlfriend Firerose sparked engagement rumors when she flashed a giant piece of bling on that finger. In an Instagram post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch George Clooney Hilariously Vow to Have His First-Ever Fight With Wife Amal
Watch: George & Amal Clooney Honor Justice Defenders. George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are still in their honeymoon phase eight years in. Just one day after the Ocean's Eleven actor revealed that he and his wife "never had an argument," the couple attended their foundation's inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library, where he jokingly vowed to have a dispute with Amal later that night.
Rapper Coolio Dead at 59
The music world is saying goodbye to an iconic ‘90s star. Coolio, known for his '90s hit "Gangsta's Paradise" from the movie Dangerous Minds, died on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. He was 59. Coolio's manager Jarez Posey confirmed his death to NBC News, stating, "As far as what...
Sarah Jessica Parker Mourns Death of Her Stepdad Paul Griffin Forste
Sarah Jessica Parker and her family members are mourning a devastating loss. In a statement shared to E! News on Sept. 29, the actress' family announced her stepdad Paul Griffin Forste passed away the day before at the age of 76 "after an unexpected and rapid illness." "In his last...
Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Close Bathroom Doors at Home With Kids
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's home life, the door is wide open—literally. Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room. "That includes the bathroom," she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand After Welcoming Baby No. 2
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were ENGAGED Before Paternity Scandal. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are only keeping up with each other's schedules. Nearly two months after the former couple welcomed their second baby together via surrogate, a source close to the pair—who share 4-year-old daughter True—exclusively tells E! News that they're all about putting their co-parenting relationship first. "They are currently not on speaking terms," the insider shared, adding that the exception would be when they are "coordinating for the kids."
Dave Grohl Wants You to “F--king Smile” Over This Foo Fighters Tribute to Taylor Hawkins
For one night, Los Angeles' Kia Forum was the epicenter of rock 'n' roll as Dave Grohl gathered his friends to once more honor the late Taylor Hawkins in an epic six-hour long celebration. On Sept. 27, Grohl took the stage to open the show, paying tribute to the California...
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis
Watch: Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd NERVOUS to Show Raw Moments in New Series. Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are writing their next chapter as husband and wife. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars got married Sept. 29 in a romantic wedding ceremony near Pasadena, Calif. After the celebration, Cheyenne...
Why the Queen of Denmark Just Stripped 4 Grandchildren of Their Titles
Watch: The Order of Royal Succession After Queen Elizabeth II's Death. The Danish Royal House has officially been downsized. Denmark's Queen Margrethe II stripped the titles of four of her eight grandchildren. Now, Prince Joachim's kids—Nikolai, 23, and Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10—can no longer be addressed as princes and princesses, or his and her royal highness.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Officially Debuts Her Baby Bump!. Kelly Osbourne is all about health these days. The former reality star, who is expecting her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, got candid about being diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her third trimester, on Sept. 29. "First of all, gestational diabetes...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10: A Guide to His Ever-Growing Family
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell. It's no secret that Nick Cannon is wild about kids. After all, the Wild n' Out star couldn't help but to gush about becoming a dad again when he recently announced the arrival of his new bundle of joy, Rise Messiah Cannon. Born on Sept. 23, the baby is the third child of Nick and Brittany Bell—who also share son Golden "Sagon" Cannon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, 21 months—and the comedian's 10th child overall.
Amal Clooney Wears Fierce Zebra-Print Look to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With George Clooney
Watch: Meghan Markle Leans on Amal Clooney During Pregnancy. Get ready to go wild over Amal Clooney's latest date night look. While stepping out in New York City with George Clooney to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Sept. 27, Amal turned heads in a chic black turtleneck that she paired with a pleated zebra-print mini skirt.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His 3rd With Model Brittany Bell
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell. Nick Cannon's growing family is on the rise. The Wild n' Out star revealed that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, Rise Messiah Cannon, in a video montage on Instagram from the model's BlessingWay.
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0