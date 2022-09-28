Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were ENGAGED Before Paternity Scandal. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are only keeping up with each other's schedules. Nearly two months after the former couple welcomed their second baby together via surrogate, a source close to the pair—who share 4-year-old daughter True—exclusively tells E! News that they're all about putting their co-parenting relationship first. "They are currently not on speaking terms," the insider shared, adding that the exception would be when they are "coordinating for the kids."

