Tarrytown, NY

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 1, 2022

Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. The application period for CAURD licenses is over – did everyone get their paperwork in?...
TARRYTOWN, NY
WHEC TV-10

No decision yet on lawsuit against new NY State gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State’s newest gun laws continue its legal battle. The plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging those laws was back before the same judge on Thursday morning. That judge previously ruled in favor of the new laws but he questioned their constitutionality. On Thursday, the...
LAW
City
Tarrytown, NY
Tarrytown, NY
Government
City
Yonkers, NY
WGRZ TV

New York State starts vetting the first round of retail cannabis applications

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State's drive to set up dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana is now moving forward with screening applications for potential licensees. A total of 903 such applications, each with a filing fee of $2,000, have come in to Albany in this first round. 2 On Your Side spoke the state agency handling them, along with some hopeful applicants.
RETAIL
newyorkupstate.com

Network with industry professionals at the NY Cannabis Insider full-day conference on November 4

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, the Tarrytown conference will be held Friday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out. General admission tickets are $265.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Person
Neil Breslin
Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NY Republican, Conservative Parties sue to upend absentee ballot counting in general election

A New York City Board of Election staff member, left, shows a ballot to a campaign observer as primary election absentee ballots are counted during the 2021 election cycle. Republican and Conservative Party leaders are suing the state over the way it currently processes absentee ballots. Advocates and election officials call it an effort to create chaos and undermine voter confidence. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Report: Millions For Cops In New York State

There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newyorkupstate.com

Redistricting Commission ordered to redraw NYS Assembly maps again

ALBANY — The flawed Independent Redistricting Commission has been ordered to resume its work redrawing unconstitutional Assembly maps by April, a move that a Manhattan judge described in a ruling Thursday as a “rare opportunity for a second bite of the apple.”. Assembly elections this year are following...
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Poll shows voter concerns ahead of midterms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York’s midterm elections will be held on November 8. A recent Siena Poll shows the outlook voters have on the State’s gubernatorial race, as well as the topics they’re most concerned about heading into the election. Siena Research Institute Pollster Steven Greenberg explains current […]
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Stimulus Check Coming For New Yorkers

New York residents can expect another stimulus check to be heading their way later this month. Last month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will be sending out stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers to fight inflation and improve affordability. The checks will be worth...
BUSINESS
KISS 104.1

Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
ELECTIONS
96.1 The Eagle

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS

