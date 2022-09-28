Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted for fleeing MHP traffic stop
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are looking for a person they said ran from a traffic stop in South Jackson on Thursday, September 29. They said the suspect sped off from a trooper who tried to pull them over. After a short chase, the person got out of the […]
Arrest over stolen vehicle leads to drug bust
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police made a drug bust and an arrest over a stolen vehicle. Officers arrested Anthony Cavett after following a stolen vehicle police said he was driving to a home, where they recovered eight more stolen vehicles and drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl. Almost $900 in cash was also recovered.
Aggravated Assault, DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
JAMES K SELF, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, KPD. Bond $5,000. MARY STANFORD, 50, of Canton, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418. WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 35, of Canton, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, CPD. Bond...
Woman crashes into Vicksburg/Warren County school bus
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman collided with a Vicksburg/Warren County school bus on Interstate 20 on Thursday, September 29. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 20. They said a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57, of Vicksburg, was […]
Teens sentenced for 2021 metro area carjackings
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Three Jackson teens were sentenced for a carjacking crime spree that spanned multiple towns in 2021. District Attorney John K. Bramlett said Ridgeland police responded to a carjacking at a gas station on Lake Harbor Drive on August 29 last year. The victim, an employee at the gas station, said two masked […]
Minor injuries reported from interstate crash involving Mississippi school bus
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 20 East on Thursday afternoon that involved a car and a Vicksburg Warren School District bus. The wreck took place at approximately 2:15 p.m. near Bovina. According to MHP, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57 of...
Police investigating robbery at Vicksburg hotel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg police are investigating an robbery that took place overnight at Candlewood Suites. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an investigation into the robbery is in early stages. However, reports indicate that a safe was remove for the premises. No injuries were reported.
3 teens sentenced for Ridgeland carjackings during multi-city crime spree
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Three teenagers have been sentenced in Madison County for their roles in what prosecutors called a carjacking crime spree. Ridgeland police responded Aug. 29, 2021 to a carjacking at a gas station on Lake Harbor Drive. An employee at the gas station said two masked gunmen forced her away from her car and stole it, according to a news release. The robbers were followed by another vehicle that police said was driven by a female.
Vicksburg man faces slew of charges following Madison pursuit
A Vicksburg resident faces several charges following a pursuit in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, on Wednesday, Sep. 28, at approximately 11:42 a.m., the Madison Police Department received information of a recently stolen vehicle that was in the area of the City of Madison. A Madison police officer...
Family wants answers for deadly officer-involved shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis is looking for answers. The 25-year-old was shot Sunday night on East Mayes Street by Capitol Police and died Monday afternoon. Members of the Lewis family came together to express their frustration and sadness amidst yet another officer-involved shooting. Little is known about what led up […]
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have been involved in yet another shooting this year. On Sunday night, a life was lost in a Capitol Police-involved shooting near East Mayes Street in Jackson, making it the third Capitol Police-involved shooting in the past six weeks. Thursday, Arkela Lewis, the mother...
Capitol police officers on leave after deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Capitol police officers who were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting on East Mayes Street in Jackson were placed on administrative leave. The shooting happened on East Mayes Street around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the officers tried to […]
Vicksburg Police respond to wrecks on major thoroughfares
Two motor vehicle accidents took place Wednesday on busy thoroughfares in Vicksburg: one on Hall’s Ferry Road at Bowmar Avenue and the other on U.S. 61 South near Pemberton Square Boulevard. Woman flips car on Halls Ferry Road. A woman traveling northbound on Halls Ferry Road Wednesday morning flipped...
20-year-old found fatally wounded after neighbors hear shots
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Police believe Tyshn Noel was shot before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, around the time residents of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Sykes Road reported hearing gunshots. Noel, 20, was taken to Merit Health Central, where he...
Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba
JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
“Case closed” Chief Penny Jones updates on this morning’s incident at Candlewood Suites
Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones stated management will not be pursuing any charges in relation to the events at Candlewood Suites Thursday morning. Originally, it was reported a robbery took place at the establishment overnight and the safe had been removed from the premises. After Vicksburg police performed their investigation...
Body found at old Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an old Jackson gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found at the old Shell gas station on Robinson Road. The man was found unresponsive by the employees of the Car Care Clinic across the […]
Fugitive out of Harrison County has been taken into custody by the WCSO and VPD
A fugitive out of Harrison County has been taken into custody in a joint effort by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Vicksburg Police Department. Several days ago, Sheriff Martin Pace and Deputy Police Chief Troy Kimble received information that 16-year-old Javion Latwan Marque Washington was possibly in the Vicksburg area. Surveillance was then set up at a location where Washington was believed to be hiding, the 1100 block of Avenue D.
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A family outing at a football game in Crystal Springs ended in tragedy when gunfire erupted. Latravious “Duke” Williams died from his injury after leaving a high school homecoming game. His murder has shattered his family, who wants the gun violence to stop....
20-year-old found shot at Jackson apartment complex, later dies at hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old was found shot at a Jackson apartment complex on Wednesday and later died from his wounds at a hospital. According to Jackson police, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Sykes Road. The victim, Tyshun Noel, was found with gunshot wounds after shots...
