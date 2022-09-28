ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A national TV audience was sickened by what happened to Tua Tagovailoa | Michael Arace

The ratings for Amazon Prime’s first two Thursday night NFL games exceeded expectations, which is to say that this billion-dollar streaming experiment is working out for Big Tech and America’s most popular televised sport. The third Thursday night game, which pitted the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals, was an advertisement on why Google will soon be bidding for Wednesday night games.
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens

The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
New Details Emerge From Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury that forced him to be stretchered off the field and taken to a local Cincinnati hospital. Tua was discharged from the hospital and traveled back with the team while wearing a neck brace, per NFL insider Josina...
Report: Neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa injury loses job

An unnamed neurotrauma consultant has been terminated by the NFL Players Association after it found several mistakes made in the process of clearing Tagovailoa against the Baltimore Ravens two weekends ago, according to multiple reports including one by CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. When former Alabama football and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa had to be carted off Thursday night against the Bengals, questions were raised about the process that led to Tagovailoa playing...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Alabama-Arkansas

The Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Fayetteville to face the 3-1 Razorbacks in a battle of two top 25 teams. After a heartbreaking loss against the Texas A&M Aggies in Dallas in Week 4, the Razorbacks are in for another tough game against the undefeated Crimson Tide. Quarterback Bryce Young & Co. have been just about perfect this season. The Tide's only real test was against Texas in Week 2 that they ended up winning 20-19.
Seahawks’ Legion of Gloom defense has held them back. Can they adjust?

Leave it to the always upbeat Pete Carroll to find a ripple of hope in a sea of sadness. Carroll's Seattle Seahawks switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive front and designated a new defensive coordinator – former defensive line coach Clint Hurtt – this offseason. Through three weeks, they have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
J.T. Wilcox: Tagovailoa Saga shows NFL needs to re-examine player safety

Football is a violent game. Always has been. And no matter what rules or technology is put in place, it always will be. But before you roll your eyes thinking this will be another call for the pacifism of the sport, I assure you it is not. It is, however,...
Which undefeated teams raise more concern: Michigan, Clemson or USC?

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discusses which undefeated teams raise more of a concern: The Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers or the USC trojans. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy only threw ten times in the second half last week, Caleb Williams has slowed down in previous seasons and Clemson barely escaped last week in overtime.
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'

Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
