Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Football Week Five Opponent Preview: Kentucky Wildcats Offense

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels play their first SEC opponent of the season on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

After starting the season 4-0, the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels welcome their first SEC opponent of the season to Oxford, Miss., in Week 5: the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats .

Kentucky is undefeated through the first four games of the season just like Ole Miss, except the Wildcats started conference play in Week 2 when they beat the Florida Gators on the road 26-16.

The Wildcats are led by 2023 NFL quarterback prospect Will Levis and senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., the SEC's leading rusher from 2021. Rodriguez Jr. will be taking the field for the first time this fall on Saturday after being withheld from the start of the season as the result of an NCAA matter.

The Rebels and Wildcats will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. Here is a preview of what the Wildcat offense will look like.

Offensive Players to Watch

Passing: Will Levis

After spending three seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions as a backup, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis got his shot to start in the SEC and he led the Wildcats to a 10-3 record in 2021. Through four games this fall, Levis has thrown for 1,185 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while averaging 10.1 yards per completion.

Rushing: Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez Jr. had a career season with the Wildcats in 2021, recording career-highs in carries (225), rushing yards (1,379), and touchdowns (nine). The senior out of McDonough, Ga., is the top returning rusher in the SEC this fall but was suspended for the first four games of the season after being arrested for a DUI back in May.

Receiving: Tayvion Robinson

Kentucky is set at quarterback and running back, but their receiving core is weaker this fall, as former Wildcat leading receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

The Wildcats did get receiver help via the NCAA Transfer portal, however, in former Virginia Tech Hokies receiver Tayvion Robinson. In three seasons with the Hokies, Robinson hauled in 113 receptions, 1,555 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. Through four games this season, Robinson has hauled in 20 receptions for, 349 yards, and two touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per reception.

