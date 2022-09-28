Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
wamc.org
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide investigation, councilor calls for chief's resignation
Albany Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday afternoon homicide in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood. Officials say 18-year-old William Sanders was found in the roadway on Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRGB
Three charged in thefts, aggravated assault on an officer at Bennington Home Depot
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Three people from Massachusetts are accused of felony retail theft, aggravated assault on an officer, and other charges, after an incident at the Home Depot in Bennington Friday. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers arrested Jonathan Sprowson, 26 , Rebecca Luczynski, 39, and Hailey...
North Greenbush Police alerting residents of mail thefts
The North Greenbush Police Department is alerting residents of a string of mail thefts that have affected several homes within the community. Police received a report from resident Jessica Circle who allegedly found mail thrown away in her recycling bin, but was not hers. After further inspection, it was all outgoing mail from multiple Defreestville residents.
State Police looking for wallet theft suspects
New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two individuals who may have information regarding a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Union.
WNYT
Arrest made in Hamilton Street homicide
A 20-year-old Albany man is being charged in connection to the homicide we reported Friday afternoon on Hamilton Street in Albany. At around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old William Sanders in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Sanders sustained serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Warren police arrest multiple for selling narcotics
On September 30, Warren County Sheriff's arrested three individuals on separate occasions for selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation led by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), an undercover officer purchased fentanyl from each individual more than once.
WNYT
Albany homicide prompts large police presence
ALBANY – There is a big police presence at 479 Hamilton Street in Albany. Albany police now say they are investigating a homicide in that area. A witness tells NewsChannel 13 a shooting happened inside the home. An armed SWAT team moved in just before 6 p.m. Hamilton Street...
WNYT
Four people charged in Albany gun investigation
Four people are facing charges after a gun was fired in downtown Albany last month. Police say Wednesday afternoon, they stopped Hazziez Wallace on Washington Avenue. Wallace and three other people were taken into custody. They all now face weapons and drug charges. Police say they found a stolen handgun,...
Schenectady man allegedly flees sobriety checkpoint
State Troopers have arrested a Schenectady man, who they say drove off from a sobriety checkpoint.
NGPD arrest man over identity theft at M&T Banks
North Greenbush Police arrested Edgar Castro, 56 of Cohoes, after an investigation of theft at two M&T Bank branches. Investigation is still ongoing.
WRGB
Albany Police investigating homicide on 400 block of Hamilton
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. Police say upon arrival a man was found dead in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Police also say a person potentially involved ran into the...
Canadian charged in Albany with trying to entice a child
DOJ charged a Canadian citizen with trying to have sex with a child—though he was actually talking to law enforcement.
WRGB
2 arrested in Warren County drug sting
The Warren County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested 2 people as part of an undercover drug sting operation. 55-year-old Paul A. Capone was charged with 2 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. 41-year-old Elizabeth N....
Two Cortland residents arrested after Walmart theft
Two Cortland residents were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville.
WNYT
Vermont state trooper headed to trial for allegedly punching suspect
A Vermont state trooper accused of punching a handcuffed suspect in the head will now be going to trial. The Bennington Banner reports State Trooper Robert Zink will go to trial on an assault charge on November 1. Zink is accused of punching a suspect, who police say resisted arrest,...
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
NYSP: Columbia County man found with heroin during traffic stop
A Columbia County has been arrested after allegedly being found with heroin during a traffic stop. New York State Police said Paul Kozlowski, 33, of Livingston, was arrested on September 26.
WNYT
Suspicious package leads bomb squad to North Adams Walmart
A suspicious package led to a major police presence at a North Adams Walmart. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report, the package turned out to be an empty cooler that posed no threat to the public. The package was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday and the...
Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
WNYT
Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge
An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
