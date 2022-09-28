ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Greenbush, NY

WRGB

Three charged in thefts, aggravated assault on an officer at Bennington Home Depot

BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Three people from Massachusetts are accused of felony retail theft, aggravated assault on an officer, and other charges, after an incident at the Home Depot in Bennington Friday. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers arrested Jonathan Sprowson, 26 , Rebecca Luczynski, 39, and Hailey...
NEWS10 ABC

North Greenbush Police alerting residents of mail thefts

The North Greenbush Police Department is alerting residents of a string of mail thefts that have affected several homes within the community. Police received a report from resident Jessica Circle who allegedly found mail thrown away in her recycling bin, but was not hers. After further inspection, it was all outgoing mail from multiple Defreestville residents.
WNYT

Arrest made in Hamilton Street homicide

A 20-year-old Albany man is being charged in connection to the homicide we reported Friday afternoon on Hamilton Street in Albany. At around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old William Sanders in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Sanders sustained serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
NEWS10 ABC

Warren police arrest multiple for selling narcotics

On September 30, Warren County Sheriff's arrested three individuals on separate occasions for selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation led by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), an undercover officer purchased fentanyl from each individual more than once.
WNYT

Albany homicide prompts large police presence

ALBANY – There is a big police presence at 479 Hamilton Street in Albany. Albany police now say they are investigating a homicide in that area. A witness tells NewsChannel 13 a shooting happened inside the home. An armed SWAT team moved in just before 6 p.m. Hamilton Street...
WNYT

Four people charged in Albany gun investigation

Four people are facing charges after a gun was fired in downtown Albany last month. Police say Wednesday afternoon, they stopped Hazziez Wallace on Washington Avenue. Wallace and three other people were taken into custody. They all now face weapons and drug charges. Police say they found a stolen handgun,...
WRGB

Albany Police investigating homicide on 400 block of Hamilton

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. Police say upon arrival a man was found dead in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Police also say a person potentially involved ran into the...
WRGB

2 arrested in Warren County drug sting

The Warren County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested 2 people as part of an undercover drug sting operation. 55-year-old Paul A. Capone was charged with 2 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. 41-year-old Elizabeth N....
WNYT

Suspicious package leads bomb squad to North Adams Walmart

A suspicious package led to a major police presence at a North Adams Walmart. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report, the package turned out to be an empty cooler that posed no threat to the public. The package was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday and the...
WETM 18 News

Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
WNYT

Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge

An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
