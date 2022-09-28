A 20-year-old Albany man is being charged in connection to the homicide we reported Friday afternoon on Hamilton Street in Albany. At around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old William Sanders in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Sanders sustained serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALBANY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO