Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins community members now have access to 4 PSD all-weather tracks

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago
Poudre School District announced Monday, Sept. 26, that the all-weather tracks at Fossil Ridge High School, Fort Collins High School, Poudre High School and Kinard Middle School will be unlocked and available to the public for use, effective immediately.

District spokesperson Madeline Noblett said that the tracks are not accessible when in use by PSD students, which can be during the school day, for after-school events or athletic competitions or practices.

However, there is not a streamlined way for community members to check when the tracks would be occupied. Noblett didn't say if that was something the district is working to create, but said people with questions can contact the PSD Customer Support Center at csc@psdschools.org or 970-490-3333.

PSD previously allowed the public to access these tracks, but people interested had to get a key from the district for the track they wanted to use, which cost $20 a year.

Noblett said PSD sees this as "a step toward making more of our taxpayer-funded facilities — our community's assets — more accessible to members of our public."

In an email to Fort Collins City Manager Kelly DiMartino announcing the change, PSD Superintendent Brian Kingsley echoed Noblett and said many members of the community had expressed interest in using the tracks and the district is excited to "make these facilities more accessible to all."

Signs regarding appropriate uses and how to properly use the synthetic turf tracks are posted outside the facilities.

