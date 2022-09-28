ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Carmel supervisor files for unemployment, hope for Buttonhook

By David McKay Wilson, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago
It turns out that ignorance of the law is a defense, when it comes to collecting unemployment insurance checks that you are not entitled to receive.

That was the upshot of my recent column on Carmel town Supervisor Ken Schmitt, who collected unemployment earlier this year after his defeat in the Republican primary. He lost to former police chief Mike Cazzari, who once served on the Carmel police force with Schmitt, and was Schmitt’s choice to become police chief in the mid-2010s.

Schmitt had done a bit of research before he filed, learning that you could get the benefits of $504 over 26 weeks as long as he lost his job through no fault of his own. But he hadn't discovered that elected officials in New York do not qualify for unemployment benefits if they lose a re-election bid.

Schmitt had the feeling that the job was his for the taking, as long as he put his name on Republican line every two years. He didn’t have to campaign to win re-election six times because he had no opponent after his first win in 2009. Then Cazzari challenged him in the June GOP primary.

As a point of disclosure, when I’d left the Journal News for five years from 2007 to 2012, I was involved in public affairs throughout the region, including in the town of Carmel, where I’ve lived since 1998. There was an open seat for town supervisor in 2009, and I ran against Schmitt, who had just retired from police department. I was soundly defeated – a loss that convinced me that electoral politics was not for me.

It seems unlikely that Schmitt will be required to return the money – estimated at $11,000 after taxes - that he received in benefits. State law allows recipients to keep the unemployment benefits, even if they didn’t qualify for them, as long as they didn’t try to mislead the state about the reason for the loss their jobs. Schmitt said he told the state he'd lost the election, but the state still authorized his payments.

Buttonhook preservation

Over the past several years, I’ve written several times on the Chappaqua school district’s decision to sell 20 acres of surplus land on Buttonhook Road that was purchased in the early 1970s as a potential site for another school. After Seven Bridges Middle School was build in the early 2000s, there was no longer any need for district expansion, as the school population has continued to decline over subsequent years.

But instead of just selling the vacant land, the school district decided to operate like a real estate speculator, wagering that if it won approval for a subdivision of luxury homes on the site, it could maximize the value of the land, and return more to the taxpayers. So far the district has spent more than $600,000 in school funds to gain the approvals.

The gambit has yet to bear fruit, with the school district unable to win approval from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection for a six-house development’s stormwater system. A developer who had a contract to buy the land for $2 million has lost interest since his contract expired.

Now it looks like there’s a chance that the district might sell the land to a local nonprofit that wants to preserve the land and the ceremonial stone landscapes on the property from the indigenous people who lived here for millennia until they were forced out during colonization.

The Save Buttonhook group was the sole bidder in the district’s recent auction for the land, with a bid of $1.25 million.

The district has yet to accept the bid. But stay tuned for an upcoming column on what comes next.

Thanks for reading,

David McKay Wilson, columnist  

