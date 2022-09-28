ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Will Fresno’s finance director lose his job? Special meeting called for Thursday

By Brianna Vaccari
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

The Fresno City Council on Thursday will hold a special closed session meeting to consider the employment of the city controller.

Two City Hall sources told The Bee the city controller’s job is on the line.

The special meeting and evaluation was requested by Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Manager Georgeanne White.

The City Controller, Michael Lima, oversees the finance department and manages accounting, financial administration and reporting, budgeting, internal audits, treasury/cash management, investments, payroll, billing and accounts receivable, accounts payable, purchasing, reproduction and graphics, and business licenses and cashiering.

“Overall responsibility for management of the city’s finances rests with the Finance Director/Controller who also serves as the City Treasurer,” the city’s website says.

Lima’s employment agreement with the city was updated in July. He earns an annual base salary of $189,500. He’s worked for the city of Fresno for nearly three decades.

While the city manager has authority over the city controller’s employment, the agreement calls for City Council approval.

If Lima is terminated, he’s entitled to six months’ pay as severance.

News of the the special meeting comes about six months after The Fresno Bee revealed the city of Fresno was scammed out of more than $600,000 through a falsified construction invoice in 2020 — nearly two years earlier.

Then-Mayor Lee Brand’s administration decided not to disclose the fraud because the FBI was investigating. The Fresno City Attorney’s Office, in late 2021, denied The Bee’s public records request about the incident. Councilmember Miguel Arias in March confirmed the case to The Bee, and Dyer then shared additional details.

The FBI believes a criminal operation linked to the West African countries of Nigeria and Liberia is using U.S. residents to defraud American government agencies, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said previously.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sjvsun.com

Fresno lawmakers OK new plan for Armenian Town: affordable housing.

Flags were once again on the Fresno City Council’s agenda. Ceremonial flag raisings took a controversial turn last year with Mayor Jerry Dyer and the LGBT Pride flag. Dyer initially refused to fly the rainbow flag at City Hall, but after consideration he changed his mind in a tearful press conference with members of Fresno’s LGBT community.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
GV Wire

Fate of Historic Locomotive Part of Packed Fresno Council Agenda

What happens when the Fresno City Council goes four weeks between meetings?. A huge agenda is scheduled for Thursday. One councilmember told GV Wire to expect a 10-hour day at the minimum. The agenda from the mysteriously canceled Sept. 15 meeting will carry over to Thursday. The City Council will...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Department#Liberia#City Hall#Politics Local#The Fresno City Council#Treasury
GV Wire

Dyer Will Unveil Voluntary Rent Control Proposal on Thursday

With some housing advocates demanding that Fresno enact citywide rent control, Mayor Jerry Dyer will unveil a voluntary rent stabilization program. Dyer’s idea, which will be heard at the city council meeting on Thursday, calls for a one-time allocation of $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County ‘black widow’ killer passes away

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County woman convicted of arranging the murder of her husband in 1994 has passed away, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said Susan Russo, who was dubbed the ‘black widow,’ passed away at 1:47 p.m. on September 29, 2022, at a local medical facility, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
10K+
Followers
287
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy