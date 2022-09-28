ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4

Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4. Week 4 of the NFL season is officially underway. Through three weeks, there have been plenty of surprises in fantasy football leagues. Currently, Greg Dortch and Mack Hollins are top 20 fantasy wide receivers, while DK Metcalf and Adam Thielen have failed to crack the top 40.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs will be without Harrison Butker against Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without the steady kicking of Harrison Butker for the third consecutive game on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs have found life without Harrison Butker to be quite difficult in the wake of two consecutive close games during which they’ve went 1-1. On Sunday nights they’re going to have to weather a third consecutive game without Butker after the team declared him out on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

Cardinals vs. Panthers Best Prop Bets for NFL Week 4 (Take Advantage of the Vance Joseph Disaster)

I’ll be honest. I have no idea what to do with either of these teams. Are the Cardinals still a playoff team or just a total disaster? Should both coaches be fired, or can they actually turn this around? Do the Cardinals actually call plays or just let Kyler run around and wing it? Why did everyone get fooled into thinking Baker Mayfield should have been the first overall pick in that draft? So many good questions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Dover
Person
Carson Wentz
FanSided

Patriots vs. Packers Prediction: Fade New England's Offense No Matter What

The New England Patriots could be in trouble, as Mac Jones has a high-ankle sprain, although the team is still holding out hope he can play on Sunday. It would be shocking to see Jones play after all of the pain he was in following the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, especially since the Patriots are going to be underdogs against the Green Bay Packers regardless.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Nfl Week 4 Picks#Betsided#Panthers Pick Panthers#Cardinals Yds#Att#Carolina#Bengals Pick Mia Cin
FanSided

Derek Carr responds to Davante Adams frustration about Raiders

Davante Adams voiced his frustration with the Raiders 0-3 start after their most recent loss to the Titans last Sunday. Derek Carr has responded. Adams is by no means the only Raider who knows this team needs to turn things around. A dark horse AFC West pick for some before the start of the season, Vegas has let down its fanbase early and often through three weeks of action.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy