10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4. Week 4 of the NFL season is officially underway. Through three weeks, there have been plenty of surprises in fantasy football leagues. Currently, Greg Dortch and Mack Hollins are top 20 fantasy wide receivers, while DK Metcalf and Adam Thielen have failed to crack the top 40.
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
KC Chiefs will be without Harrison Butker against Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without the steady kicking of Harrison Butker for the third consecutive game on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs have found life without Harrison Butker to be quite difficult in the wake of two consecutive close games during which they’ve went 1-1. On Sunday nights they’re going to have to weather a third consecutive game without Butker after the team declared him out on Saturday.
Bears vs. Giants Prediction: Both Offenses Should Struggle in Battle of Over Achieving Teams
The New York Giants suffered their first loss of the 2022 season on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, but they find themselves as favorites once again in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are also 2-1 entering this game, but they have looked...
Cardinals vs. Panthers Best Prop Bets for NFL Week 4 (Take Advantage of the Vance Joseph Disaster)
I’ll be honest. I have no idea what to do with either of these teams. Are the Cardinals still a playoff team or just a total disaster? Should both coaches be fired, or can they actually turn this around? Do the Cardinals actually call plays or just let Kyler run around and wing it? Why did everyone get fooled into thinking Baker Mayfield should have been the first overall pick in that draft? So many good questions.
Cardinals vs. Panthers Prediction: Don't Trust Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray in Week 4
It’s been a frustrating start to the 2022 season for the Arizona Cardinals, as the team has failed to really get anything going on offense. When you start as hot as the Cards did in 2021, a 1-2 beginning to the 2022 campaign is certainly a step back. However,...
Titans vs. Colts Prediction: Titans to Prove Colts Win Over Chiefs Was Fluke
Tennessee, after a rough first two weeks of the season, found a little bit of life this week. The Indianapolis Colts, who also looked suspect going into Week 3, got a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Now both teams have a chance to get back into the AFC...
Broncos vs. Raiders Prediction: Denver’s Defense Stays Dominant, Bet the UNDER
The Las Vegas Raiders are the only 0-3 team in the NFL heading into a Week 4 matchup with another AFC West foe, the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have had struggles of their own, despite a 2-1 start, scoring the second fewest points in the NFL and watching head coach Nathaniel Hackett struggle mightily with time management.
Browns vs. Falcons Prediction: Back the Over with Two Underrated Offenses Head-to-Head
The Cleveland Browns are staying afloat with Jacoby Brissett as their quarterback early in the season, and Brissett played especially well on Thursday night against Pittsburgh. Though Brissett is still a career backup and going head-to-head with Marcus Mariota who has a starting job for the first time since the start of 2019.
Patriots vs. Packers Prediction: Fade New England's Offense No Matter What
The New England Patriots could be in trouble, as Mac Jones has a high-ankle sprain, although the team is still holding out hope he can play on Sunday. It would be shocking to see Jones play after all of the pain he was in following the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, especially since the Patriots are going to be underdogs against the Green Bay Packers regardless.
Jaguars vs. Eagles Prediction: Don't Overreact to Both Teams Off to Hot Starts
The Jacksonville Jaguars got to 2-1 last week with a dominant win on the road vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, but now face potentially the hardest test in the NFL on the road against the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles. Will Doug Pederson’s squad be up to the task in his return...
Vikings vs. Saints Prediction: Back Kirk Cousins With Vikings Playing Across the Pond
We’ve got our first London Game of the year with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints making the trip across the pond to play an American Football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If Kirk Cousins was going to flee the country, I would have thought it would have...
Chargers vs. Texans Prediction: Chargers Aiming for Revenge From Last Season's Loss
The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers, both coming off losses, look to get on track this week down in Texas. Los Angeles got demolished by injuries this week, with Rashawn Slater and Joey Bosa both requiring surgery – as well as Jalen Guyton tearing his ACL. The one positive note is that Keenan Allen is back practicing.
Jaguars vs. Eagles Best Prop Bets for NFL Week 4 (Trust Both Offenses In Philly)
The Eagles and Jaguars are set to play one of the more important games of the week. Philly is 3-0 and will face its toughest opponent yet, while the Jaguars are looking to knock off one of the best teams in the league. While the outcome is still up for...
Derek Carr responds to Davante Adams frustration about Raiders
Davante Adams voiced his frustration with the Raiders 0-3 start after their most recent loss to the Titans last Sunday. Derek Carr has responded. Adams is by no means the only Raider who knows this team needs to turn things around. A dark horse AFC West pick for some before the start of the season, Vegas has let down its fanbase early and often through three weeks of action.
Najee Harris blames the media for Steelers lackluster offense
Everyone knows the Pittsburgh Steelers are lagging on offense, but when media outlets explore why, it breaks the team apart, according to Najee Harris. The Steelers have long been one of the most stable organizations in the NFL, and that’s part of what makes 2022 so difficult for the city of Pittsburgh.
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
Bryce Young injury: Slow-motion replay should concern Alabama fans (Video)
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young appeared to injure his shoulder against Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. The replay didn’t look great. Young is among the top-3 Heisman frontrunners, and for good reason. He’s also a projected first-round NFL Draft pick, if not top-10. So, forgive me when I...
Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 Season Preview and Best Bet (Odds, Offseason Moves and More)
Grit and Grind – or the remix of it – is alive and well in Memphis. The Grizzlies were the darlings of the NBA last season. They finished with the second best record in the Western Conference, looked like contenders for the first time in a long time and talked the most trash in the league while doing so.
3 Pistons that won’t last the entire 2022-23 season with the team
The Detroit Pistons entered training camp with a full roster that looks a lot more balanced than last season. They have shored up their two biggest weaknesses by adding veteran shooters and two legit bigs and hope to surprise some people by competing for the play-in tournament. Someone forgot to...
