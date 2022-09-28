Kentucky Fall Foliage | Jack O'Lantern Spectacular | 15 Local Coffee Shops

Fasten your seatbelts friends, fall festival season is now underway. With so many events scheduled for the next several weeks, I am working hard with my coworkers on the Courier Journal's features team to make sure you don't miss a thing – starting with the 66th annual St James Court Art Show.

The juried show will attract hundreds of artists and thousands of visitors to the historic Old Louisville neighborhood Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you plan to attend this popular event, be sure to read my guide first. From parking to vendors, food and special performances, we've got you covered.

Roadtrip for Fall Colors: Kentucky is rich with forests that are populated with trees known for their bright colors. To help you plot your course to find the best vistas and views, Courier Journal writer Gege Reed has assembled five of the best places in the Bluegrass State to spot shades of bright yellow, burnt orange and red.

Jack O'Lantern Spectacular: With 5,000 jack-o'-lanterns illuminated in the nighttime forest, the 10th annual Jack O'Lantern Spectacular has become an annual holiday tradition at Iroquois Park. This year's event runs Oct. 4-31, and organizers have added some new ticketing options to make the uber-popular event easier to navigate and even more fun to attend.

Bowmanfest: Louisville's "other airport," Bowman Field, has a 100 years of history. The airfield celebrates its unique contributions to Louisville this weekend during Bowmanfest. The two-day event, held Saturday and Sunday, includes a 5K walk/run on the runway, daily airshows, airplane displays, food and drink vendors. There will also be plenty of information about the historic happenings at this urban airport, including when world famous aviator Charles Lindbergh landed the Spirit of St. Louis at Bowman Field during his 1927 American tour.

15 neighborhood coffee shops to visit: Cooler temperatures make a delicious cup of coffee even more tempting. To help you discover coffee shops in your neighborhood, Courier Journal food writer Dahlia Ghabour has complied a list of 15 locally-owned or locally-roasted coffee locations. Each has its own atmosphere, from tiny drive-thru locations to sprawling living-room-style shops that serve hot, steaming cups of coffee in ceramic cups.

That's what's going on around town as we launch into sweater weather.

− Lifestyle and Entertainment Reporter Kirby Adams