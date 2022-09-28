Read full article on original website
Related
Police Issue Warning to Public After 2 Fentanyl Pills Found at Lapwai Bus Stop
LAPWAI - According to the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, two fentanyl pills were recently found at the bus stop area near the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Officers responded and collected the pills. In response, police issued a statement on Friday morning, urging community members to use caution. The...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton
A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
Culdesac Man Found Deceased at Scene of Kettenbach Grade Fire
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., fire and medical crews were dispatched to Kettenbach Grade in Nez Perce County for reports of a controlled burn that had gotten out of control. Once arriving on scene, deputies learned that a Culdesac man had been involved in...
Structure Fire on North Garden Court Thursday Afternoon Results in Estimated $50,000 Worth of Damages
LEWISTON - A structure fire at 119 North Garden Court in Lewiston Thursday afternoon resulted in $50,000 worth of damages to the residence and the contents inside, according to the Lewiston Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Lewiston residence at around 3:20 p.m. where first arriving crews found smoke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Farmers Market relocates for University of Idaho Homecoming
The Moscow Farmers Market will relocate to the Jackson Street parking lot this Saturday to accommodate the U of I Homecoming Parade on Main Street. The Market will maintain its normal operating hours of 8 am to 1 pm. Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street, including several side...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body believed to be missing Moses Lake woman found, husband still unaccounted for
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they have found a body believed to be of a missing woman from Moses Lake. The Sheriff’s Office says a farmer found the body in tall grass near Kintschi Road, which is north of Sprague. It was discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The LCSO says the body matches the...
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
KHQ Right Now
Recap and highlights: Washington State, Cameron Ward respond in fourth quarter to beat California 28-9
PULLMAN – Inconsistency from the Washington State quarterback kept the door open. But right as California arrived, he closed it shut. Cameron Ward found Renard Bell on a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to stamp out any thought of a comeback and the Cougars beat the Golden Bears 28-9 on Saturday in front of a homecoming crowd of 23,021 at Gesa Field.
KHQ Right Now
Feminist, race scholar to deliver keynote for University of Idaho's Women's Center's 50th anniversary
MOSCOW, Idaho - Feminist author and race scholar Ijeoma Oluo will give the keynote address for the University of Idaho (UI) Women’s Center’s 50th anniversary on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. in the ICCU Arena. Oluo wrote the No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “So You Want to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State's win over Cal shows collapse won't be commonplace for this year's Cougs
Fans can be forgiven for the sense of collective unease that settled on Martin Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Washington State’s homecoming game against California. Fresh off one fourth-quarter collapse in Pullman last week, and with such a history for giving up late leads that “Coug it” can be found in regional newspapers at least as far back 2003, only the most optimistic denizens of Cougar Country did not get a little nervous when the Golden Bears scored their first touchdown of the game to pull within five points with 13 minutes left to play.
KHQ Right Now
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Cal
PULLMAN – Last weekend, Washington State outplayed a Pac-12 heavyweight for all but 5 minutes. The Cougars crumbled in crunch time and Oregon rallied, pulling off a two-score comeback in the waning moments of the game. WSU fell just short of capturing national recognition. No doubt, that loss stung....
WSU basketball guard diagnosed with cancer
PULLMAN, Wash. — Myles Rice, a guard for the Washington State men’s basketball team, has been diagnosed with cancer. Rice’s family notified the team he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will miss the 2022-23 basketball season. In a letter, Rice says he will beat the disease and be a positive inspiration for others. He also plans to dedicate...
KHQ Right Now
TV Take: At times it wasn't pretty, but Washington State's win over Cal was a story of defense
Pretty? No, unless a win, any win, can be considered beautiful. Washington State overcame its – read, Cameron Ward – mistakes, made enough plays – read, Cameron Ward – and topped California 28-9 on homecoming Saturday in Pullman. If you couldn’t make the trek to the...
Comments / 0