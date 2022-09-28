ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton

A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
COLTON, WA
