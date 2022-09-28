ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Southern Utah hits the road to face Eastern Kentucky's high-powered offense

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhsL1_0iE8qfnT00

Southern Utah is on the road once again, this time to face Eastern Kentucky on Saturday after an impressive showing last week in a 31-17 win over Utah Tech.

Two late interceptions by safety Rodrick Ward helped seal the win to move SUU to 3-1. For his efforts, Ward was named WAC Defensive Player of the Week, marking the second consecutive week where a Thunderbird took home the award.

“Rod’s a really good player,” Southern Utah head coach DeLane Fitzgerald on Wednesday. “Rod could probably start for us at four or five positions, very versatile. He can run and can tackle and can cover man-to-man.”

Ward’s two picks and a fumble recovery in the final minute gives Southern Utah a turnover differential of +13, which tops the FCS.

“With us lacking some of the talent that we lack now, we give up some size and some talent to a lot of teams we play. When our defense comes up big and our offense comes up big and we win on turnover margin, it gives us an opportunity to be successful.”

Fitzgerald’s defense will play its second toughest opponent in Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels enter at just 2-2, but have a 59-57 7OT win over Bowling Green, and gave Eastern Michigan a test before falling 42-34.

Redshirt junior quarterback Parker McKinney has 1,240 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

On the outside, McKinney has three pass-catchers with over 20 catches that average 12 yards per catch and has three touchdowns with Jayden Higgins, Jaden Smith, and tight end Dakota Allen.

McKinney also provides an added threat on the ground with 191 yards and a touchdown.

Braedon Sloan leads EKU in rushing yards in a backfield that also features Kyeandre Magloire.

“They are about as explosive as we’ve seen this year,” Fitzgerald said. “They’re the second-best football team that we’ve come across this year, and they’ve got good football players. They’ve recruited well and they have some FBS dropdown kids that are good players. We have to hang our hat on playing harder for longer than they do.”

Following their win against Bowling Green, UKU blew out Charleston Southern 40-17.

The then-#16 ranked Colonels were outscored 28-0 by Austin Peay and fell 31-20.

Entering the Austin Peay game, Eastern Kentucky ranked sixth in the FCS in scoring at 44.3 points per game.

That second half against Austin Peay stood out to Fitzgerald.

“They’ve shown that they won’t play hard for four quarters, that they won’t play hard for three hours. Last week they were beating the bag out of Austin Peay for three quarters and then they don’t do anything in the fourth quarter and Austin Peay outscores them 20-something to nothing in the fourth quarter to win the game.”

Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello had 190 yards and three second-half touchdowns to lead the comeback for the Governors.

More Utah football:Utah Tech hopes to snap two-game slide in first-ever meeting with Abilene Christian

In the win over Utah Tech, Justin Miller had two touchdowns for 352 yards. His connection with Isaiah Wooden continues to be a strong one, with Wooden having five catches for 129 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown that put SUU in the lead for good.

Eastern Kentucky’s defense hosts a handful of previously mentioned FBS dropdowns, including LSU transfer TK McLendon Jr. along the defensive line, Purdue transfer defensive back Josh Hayes, and Florida Atlantic transfer linebacker Chase Lasater.

McLendon Jr. has a team-high three sacks and six tackles for loss through four games. Hayes leads the Colonels in interceptions with two, while Lasater has a team-high 34 total tackles.

“I think six out of their front seven are FBS transfers," Fitzgerald said. "You can look at it one of two ways — they have a lot of natural ability, or they wouldn’t have been on an FBS scholarship to start with. But there’s a reason they had to transfer down to FCS to play.”

Coming off two consecutive wins, the confidence with SUU is building.

Fitzgerald knows his team still has plenty of progress left to make, but offered up signs of encouragement on behalf of his flub.

“If we’re going to have a winning season and get into the playoff talk—to have those two things happen, we’re going to have to play well on Saturday.”

Despite the building momentum, Eastern Kentucky's offense may have too many weapons to cover, and the Colonels are likely still stinging from a disappointing loss to Austin Peay.

Prediction: Southern Utah 21, Eastern Kentucky 41

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

