How well is Iowa using pandemic aid?

New cases drop 60% since start of September

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to recede in Iowa over the past week, according to data released Wednesday.

New reported COVID-19 cases dropped nearly 30% week over week, the state health department said. There were 2,091 new cases reported this week, or an average of 299 per day — down from 415 per day last week. That's the fewest cases reported in one week since April.

The number of newly reported cases has dropped by nearly half in two weeks and by nearly 60% since the start of the month.

Confirmed cases : 855,931, an increase of 2,091.

: 855,931, an increase of 2,091. Deaths : 10,077, an increase of 26.

: 10,077, an increase of 26. Patients in intensive care: 27, up from 19.

— Brian Smith, audience strategist, bsmith@dmreg.com