ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

How well is Iowa using pandemic aid?

By Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APqXb_0iE8qKSK00

Good afternoon and welcome to the latest edition of the Coronavirus Watch newsletter.

New cases drop 60% since start of September

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to recede in Iowa over the past week, according to data released Wednesday.

New reported COVID-19 cases dropped nearly 30% week over week, the state health department said. There were 2,091 new cases reported this week, or an average of 299 per day — down from 415 per day last week. That's the fewest cases reported in one week since April.

The number of newly reported cases has dropped by nearly half in two weeks and by nearly 60% since the start of the month.

  • Confirmed cases: 855,931, an increase of 2,091.
  • Deaths: 10,077, an increase of 26.
  • Patients in intensive care: 27, up from 19.

Until next time, stay safe and enjoy these unique animal friendships.

— Brian Smith, audience strategist, bsmith@dmreg.com

Comments / 6

Related
1380kcim.com

CCGP’s Access Washington Urges Policymakers To Address Dwindling EMS Volunteers In Rural Iowa

Local economic leaders are pushing officials in Washington, D.C. to ease some of the training guidelines for first responders as the number of volunteers, especially in rural Iowa, begins to dwindle. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) uses the recommended training requirements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) for first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics. According to Gene Meiners, who represented the Board of Supervisors on Carroll County Growth Partnership’s (CCGP) Access Washington trip, the additional requirements placed on those in the field affect volunteer numbers.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Third-parties charging for military records.

(Creston, Iowa) The Iowa County Recorders Association wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. Please remember to always contact your local county recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
KCRG.com

Hurricane Ian: Iowans & the aftermath

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former KCCI meteorologist Juliana Mejia now works for the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, and their studio was one of Hurricane Ian’s victims. WINK’s studio was flooded. Their operations were shut down, and they were knocked off the air. Mejia has been staying with co-workers since the storm hit.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
IOWA STATE
97X

This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find

Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Doctors Don’t Want You To Forget About Getting This Shot

Since the year 2020, most times when you heard about needing to get a shot, it was related to covid or the covid vaccine. Add on the covid vaccine boosters, other shots have taken somewhat of a backseat. Iowa's Nurse Association of Johnson County as well as Iowa City Hospice want to remind you to not forget about getting a flu shot.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Group Proposes ‘Electric Choice’ Concept for Big Energy Users in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) A new group is proposing that businesses that use the most energy in Iowa be able to buy electricity from other sources. Under current rules, customers must use the utility assigned to both maintain the power grid in their area AND provide the electricity for it. R.G. Schwarm is executive director of the new Iowa Economic Alliance.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
EARLHAM, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
cbs2iowa.com

State election officials warn Iowans of voter misinformation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than six weeks out now and eLection officials are warning Iowans of misinformation floating around. Call it misinformation or disinformation, state election officials say there's a target on voters' backs. Now they're focusing on stopping scammers in their tracks and slowing the spread of skepticism in the system.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
FLORIDA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Food insecurity rises as expanded SNAP benefits disappear and prices rise

During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. While this didn't result in massive grocery budgets it meant more money than normal for the essentials. But that all came...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
who13.com

LIHEAP applications open for some on October 1st

DES MOINES, Iowa – On Saturday, October 1st, applications will open for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), allowing households with a family member who is disabled or 60 years old or older to apply for assistance. LIHEAP provides money for utility bills during the winter months to...
POLK COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy