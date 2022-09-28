ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars

The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
The Tuscaloosa News

Report: Neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa injury loses job

An unnamed neurotrauma consultant has been terminated by the NFL Players Association after it found several mistakes made in the process of clearing Tagovailoa against the Baltimore Ravens two weekends ago, according to multiple reports including one by CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. When former Alabama football and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa had to be carted off Thursday night against the Bengals, questions were raised about the process that led to Tagovailoa playing...
WWL-TV

Winston 'doubtful' - Thomas, Ramczyk, Maye out, Kamara questionable

NEW ORLEANS — Saints head coach Dennis Allen says he thinks it's "doubtful" that Jameis Winston will play in Sunday's game in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen also officially ruled out wide receiver Michael Thomas for Sunday's game. "I think it's doubtful that Jameis plays in the game,"...
fantasypros.com

Alvin Kamara (ribs) listed as questionable for Week 4

Kamara has been a limited participant in practice leading into Week 4. The rib injury did cause Kamara to miss Week 2, but he was able to log 73 total yards in Week 3. If Kamara does not suit up in London, fantasy managers should expect Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington to see additional touches in Week 4.
profootballnetwork.com

Justin Herbert injury update: Will the Chargers QB play in Week 4?

Los Angeles Chargers superstar QB Justin Herbert made a Herculean effort to be ready for the team’s Week 3 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a brutal rib injury in Week 2. Though he managed to take the field, Herbert was clearly limited and in pain as he took hits throughout the context (though you wouldn’t know it based on this incredible throw).
profootballnetwork.com

RB injury report Week 4: Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Cordarrelle Patterson, Alvin Kamara, and more

The RB injury report for Week 4 looks a lot less scary after Friday’s NFL injury updates. The early Week 4 injury report looked set to have huge fantasy football implications. However, with five players cleared to play, three questionable, and just two ruled out on Friday, things look a lot less concerning heading into the weekend. Let’s take a look at the latest injury updates from around the NFL and their fantasy impact in Week 4.
NBC Sports

A hidden advantage of rotating defensive linemen for Eagles

Jonathan Gannon rotates a whole bunch of defensive linemen because he doesn’t want to play anybody too much, because the Eagles have tremendous d-line depth, and because he likes keeping all his guys fresh. But you already know all that. There is also an unintended — and fascinating —...
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Talks About His Scary Teammate

It’s been said before but there is reason to think that the Philadelphia 76ers could make the NBA Finals this year. But the roster hasn’t been altered too much in the last few months so why are there chances so much better?. Part of it has to do...
