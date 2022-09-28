Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
PSP: Punxsutawney house fire ruled accidental
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County have concluded their investigation of a fire that destroyed a two-story home earlier this week in Punxsutawney. Crews were called to the scene of the blaze Tuesday afternoon along Sutton Street in Punxsutawney Borough. Fire officials say the residents were...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Escapes Injuries in One-Vehicle Crash on Rattlesnake Road
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Rattlesnake Road on Tuesday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:14 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, on Rattlesnake Road, west of Siple Road, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT NEWS: Two DuBois Men Charged in Robbery, Assault
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Two DuBois men are facing robbery charges for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from a DuBois man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, are both charged with two felony counts of robbery,...
wesb.com
Police Search For Olean Shooter
Olean Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the culprits of a shooting Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on N. 6th St. at the intersection of W. State St where the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had left the scene before police arrived.
WJAC TV
One man in custody after stabbing in State College, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — One man is in custody following a stabbing incident in State College last night, police say. According to a press release, at 11:10 p.m. State College police responded to a reported stabbing at the 1200 block of South Atherton Street. According to a criminal...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 310
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 310 on Tuesday evening. According to police, the accident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, on State Route 310 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2013...
explore venango
Hearing for Local Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township Continued
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who was arrested following a domestic dispute that occurred at a gas station in Cranberry Township, Venango County, has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 48-year-old Clay Allan Geib, of Oil City, that was...
State police locate missing Indiana County woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing Indiana County woman.Police had previously reported that Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.An update was provided by police, saying that she had been found.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
wnynewsnow.com
Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside...
explorejeffersonpa.com
I-80 Long Term Lane Closures for Concrete Repairs in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming lane closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) On October 3, crews will be setting lane closures for concrete repairs between mile...
wnynewsnow.com
Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
fox8tv.com
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Dutchtown Road
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Thursday on Dutchtown Road. On Thursday, September 22, around 7:25 p.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Dutchtown Road, at its intersection with North Main Street, in Young Township, Jefferson County.
fox8tv.com
WJAC TV
Man charged in 1995 rape case in State College continues to challenge evidence
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In Centre County, the arrest warrant in a decades old rape case is facing new scrutiny in court. Police say a criminal complaint, filed in 2000, led them to last October’s arrest of Scott Williams, accused of attacking a woman from behind, raping her, and leaving her barely alive along South Pugh Street in State College.
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute Due in Court Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A preliminary hearing for a local woman accused of assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Man Jailed After Verbal Altercation Turns Physical in Glen Campbell Borough
JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 1:10 a.m. on September 9, the arrestee was encountered in a 1999 Lincoln Continental on Aloe Park Road and Rachel Lane, in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. Upon investigation, it was...
