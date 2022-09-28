ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Here are the Southwest Missouri high school football statistical leaders through Week 5

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Here are southwest Missouri's high school football statistical leaders through the first half of the regular season.

The News-Leader requested statistics from coaches this week in addition to using stats submitted to MaxPreps. Only players with five listed games were included in the list.

Passing

Name School Comp Att Yds TD
Cole Feuerbacher Glendale 131 193 1602 20
Quenton Hughes Neosho 126 182 1389 14
Bear Shore Camdenton 76 121 1026 11
Hobbs Gooch Joplin 59 92 994 13
Connor Knatcal Nixa 60 101 892 11
Destyn Dowd McDonald County 74 128 814 6
Aiden Simpson West Plains 63 102 794 7
Gavyn Hoover Seneca 31 50 792 11
Cole Griesemer Hillcrest 55 116 767 6
Jourdyn Edelstein Strafford 49 85 757 5
Bryant Bull Marshfield x x 756 8
Thessen Prenger Logan-Rogersville 50 89 742 3
Blandy Burall Reeds Spring 37 73 730 9
Spencer Seiger Fair Grove 60 93 714 7
Kylan Mabins Kickapoo 49 65 707 9
Only players with 700+ passing yards listed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBC8B_0iE8piTr00

Rushing

Name School Att Yds Avg TD
Jared Siler Neosho 159 1098 6.9 14
Ramone Green Nixa 103 1070 10.4 15
Brett Schwanke Buffalo 109 1060 9.7 15
Luke Gall Carthage 109 991 9.1 21
Cade Muscia Lebanon 82 846 10.3 12
Tae'Sean McShane Central 83 710 8.6 7
Landon Murry El Dorado Springs 108 596 5.5 5
Dakota James Houston 92 594 6.5 8
Breckin Galardo Webb City 71 589 8.3 7
Joel Beshore Lamar 68 557 8.2 10
Spencer Seiger Fair Grove 77 548 7.1 9
Jackson Marrs Seneca 81 547 6.8 10
Heston Miller West Plains 63 529 8.4 6
Avious Steadman Nevada 53 516 9.7 7
Quin Renfro Joplin 82 524 6.4 6
Cole Feuerbacher Glendale 90 509 5.7 3
Rylin Dickson Ava 36 490 13.6 7
Antonio Starks-Fewell Central 36 486 13.5 6
Wyatt Woods Republic 58 483 8.3 8
Cooper Jadwin Carthage 60 474 7.9 4
Connor Sandridge Republic 67 470 7.0 5
Jordan Saylor McDonald County 93 442 4.8 0
Preston Blubaugh Reeds Spring 42 432 10.3 2
Gavin Smith Lebanon 46 420 9.1 5
Bryant Bull Marshfield x 408 x 1
Jax Prater Aurora 74 404 5.5 2
Only players with 400+ rushing yards listed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Z2uR_0iE8piTr00

Receiving

Name School Rec Yds Avg TD
Wyatt Andrews Glendale 59 855 14.5 11
Isaiah Green Neosho 54 720 13.3 8
Kam Durnin Camdenton 25 438 17.5 7
AK Rael Strafford 23 384 16.7 3
Davin Thomas Joplin 17 381 22.4 6
Terrance Gibson Joplin 17 350 20.6 4
Rex Deters Glendale 35 336 9.6 3
Jerome Ewing Cassville 14 326 23.3 5
Rylan Michel Nixa 18 310 17.2 3
Kellen Lair Fair Grove 18 307 17.1 2
Only players with 300+ receiving yards listed

Tackles

Name School Total Solo Assists
Bryant Booker Glendale 81 47 34
Draven VanGilder Joplin 80 49 31
Aidan Howell Neosho 79 58 21
Ryan Decker Parkview 68 34 34
Trustin Richards Rolla 66 27 39
Spencer Ward Nixa 65 49 16
Ty Hartman Nixa 59 41 18
Saige Colley Miller 59 27 32
Trustin Richards Rolla 59 25 34
Jacob Oesterreich Parkview 57 27 30
Trey Hardin Neosho 55 28 27
Hayden Crider Rolla 54 28 26
Kellen Lindstrom Glendale 53 30 23
Kendall Curbow Republic 53 40 13
Jonathan Williams Joplin 53 33 20
Jacob Shinkarevich Logan-Rogersville 53 24 29
Hugh Eaton Marionville 52 20 32
Adam Lewis Reeds Spring 52 x x
Caleb Cole Logan-Rogersville 51 28 23
Holden Oliver Parkview 51 26 25
Only players with more than 50 tackles listed

Sacks

Name School Sacks
Andrew Link Kickapoo 7.0
Trevor Wilson Central 5.0
Cooper Douglas Republic 4.0
Carter Mahen Ava 4.0
Jayden Antonelli Nixa 4.0
Brock Horton-Owens Rolla 4.0
Preston Ellingson Lebanon 4.0
Caden Wiest Reeds Spring 3.0
Cole Gimlin Republic 3.0
Ryker Venosdel Strafford 3.0
Jacob Atkinson Diamond 3.0
Luke Hauer Logan-Rogersville 3.0
Hayden Crider Rolla 3.0
Only players with three sacks or more listed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o14sA_0iE8piTr00

Interceptions

Name School Int.
Evan Miller Branson 5
Blane Young Marionville 4
Jordan Tyler Nixa 3
Matias Whalen Glendale 3
Tracen Cobb Reeds Spring 3
Jagger Robinson Marshfield 2
Dre Wells Central 2
Carson McTague Glendale 2
Rylin Dickson Ava 2
Garret Stewart Miller 2
Aaron Cook Rolla 2
Jax Prater Aurora 2
Zac Williams Houston 2
Bennett Dall Joplin 2
Ty Stokes Diamond 2
Only players with multiple interceptions listed

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Here are the Southwest Missouri high school football statistical leaders through Week 5

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (9/30/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 5 of high school football, including Silver Lake’s overtime win over Rossville in the 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekROSSVILLE 21SILVER LAKE 22 (F/OT) CLAY CENTER 26SOUTHEAST SALINE 14 TOPEKA HIGH 13WICHITA NORTHWEST 81 SEDGWICK 28OSAGE CITY 52 TOPEKA WEST 0LANSING 42 SANTA FE TRAIL […]
SILVER LAKE, KS
KTLO

Friday football schedule includes MHHS hosting Pulaski Academy

High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and Mountain Home will be back on the home turf for another conference outing. The Bombers are set to welcome in Pulaski Academy from Little Rock. Mountain Home is currently 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in the 6A-West. The Bombers suffered...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
WTWO/WAWV

SMWC wins on Homecoming

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Saint Mary of the Woods Sprint Football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 48-22 victory over Midway University (KY). Brennon Landry had two rushing touchdowns and threw two scores to Jaheem Joseph. Up next the Pomeroys enjoy their bye week and return to action on October […]
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
KMBC.com

Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol Report for Sept. 30, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are at the midway point of the high school football season and teams that need to make a run are running out of time. Our game of the week featured a matchup of the heavyweights in Class 6A – Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe North.
OLATHE, KS
Springfield News-Leader

Missouri musician releases Badageetchy, a silly, strategy board game with lots of heart

Board games, from classics to the more obscure, have been a part of Brian Bulger's life for as long as he can remember. Crowding around with his nine siblings for a bit of friendly competition are some of the Missouri musician's favorite childhood memories. Creating his own board game has been a dream of Bulger's since childhood, a time he recalls often changing game rules to win against his siblings. But really, what older siblings didn't? ...
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy