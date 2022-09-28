ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

Midland Public School board of education candidates participate in questionnaire by Daily News

Candidates for three open seats on the Midland Public Schools board of education have responded to a questionnaire sent to them by the Midland Daily News. One candidate has dropped out of the race. The Daily News confirmed that Michelle Plude Tschaikowsky filed with the intent to run for a seat, but could not remove her name after plans changed. For this reason, Plude Tschaikowsky remains on the ballot and did not participate in a questionnaire presented to candidates by the Daily News.
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Get-out-the Vote rally held in Flint before upcoming November election

FLINT, Mich. - A get-out-the-vote rally was held Saturday in Flint. "You can voice what you need for them to do in your community," said Jary Cooper, a resident of Genesee County. "It's so important to hear the candidates make your decision," said Kathleen Cook, another resident of Genesee County.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Davison, MI
Education
City
Davison, MI
starvedrock.media

Michigan mother sues school board over COVID-19 policy ‘retaliation’

(The Center Square) – After Sandra Hernden voiced her opinion to the Chippewa Valley School District school board, she says the district retaliated. Now she’s suing the district with help from the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, alleging the board violated her First Amendment rights. Her request in damages if successful, is a public apology and one dollar.
HAZEL PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#School Board#Elementary School#Davison School Board#Davison Community Schools#Board Trustee#The Gisd Board#Gisd#Siple Elementary
abc12.com

Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Flint partners with Flint Latinx to provide Spanish translation services

FLINT, Mich.—The City of Flint is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center to provide Spanish translation services, with the goal of making sure that city services and communications are accessible for all Flint residents. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
WNEM

Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond

GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Business Matters: Linda Johnson bought Twice Is Nice 25 years after retiring from Dow

Linda Johnson, 84, owns Twice Is Nice Resale Boutique on McDonald Street, just north of Main Street in Downtown Midland. Johnson said, “We offer new and gently used adult clothing and home décor at reasonable prices.” They are entirely a consignment shop. They split the proceeds with the consignor they sell for. Johnson has five employees, all part-time, led by manager Debbie Keister. The other employees are Kay, Sue, Diane and Joanne.
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
LANSING, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good

The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
LIVONIA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy