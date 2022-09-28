Candidates for three open seats on the Midland Public Schools board of education have responded to a questionnaire sent to them by the Midland Daily News. One candidate has dropped out of the race. The Daily News confirmed that Michelle Plude Tschaikowsky filed with the intent to run for a seat, but could not remove her name after plans changed. For this reason, Plude Tschaikowsky remains on the ballot and did not participate in a questionnaire presented to candidates by the Daily News.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO