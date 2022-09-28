Read full article on original website
Flint Community School District to close more schools while dealing with already vacant properties
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite an infusion of federal dollars, the Flint Community School District is struggling. While school leaders debate what to do with vacant, blighted properties, ABC 12 is learning the district is preparing for closures of additional schools. As enrollment dropped through the years, Flint Community School...
Midland Public School board of education candidates participate in questionnaire by Daily News
Candidates for three open seats on the Midland Public Schools board of education have responded to a questionnaire sent to them by the Midland Daily News. One candidate has dropped out of the race. The Daily News confirmed that Michelle Plude Tschaikowsky filed with the intent to run for a seat, but could not remove her name after plans changed. For this reason, Plude Tschaikowsky remains on the ballot and did not participate in a questionnaire presented to candidates by the Daily News.
Get-out-the Vote rally held in Flint before upcoming November election
FLINT, Mich. - A get-out-the-vote rally was held Saturday in Flint. "You can voice what you need for them to do in your community," said Jary Cooper, a resident of Genesee County. "It's so important to hear the candidates make your decision," said Kathleen Cook, another resident of Genesee County.
Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
Lansing's historic Holmes Street School almost move-in ready
The Holmes Street School in Lansing was built 100 years ago. It's been vacant for almost two decades, but it will soon become a home to dozens.
See who’s running for the Bay County Road Commission seat on Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - An incumbent Bay County Road Commissioner is facing a challenger at the polls this fall. Incumbent Jacob Hilliker is facing Kevin Shark during the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the road commission. Shark is challenging Hilliker after defeating Michael Greania in the August Republican...
Michigan mother sues school board over COVID-19 policy ‘retaliation’
(The Center Square) – After Sandra Hernden voiced her opinion to the Chippewa Valley School District school board, she says the district retaliated. Now she’s suing the district with help from the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, alleging the board violated her First Amendment rights. Her request in damages if successful, is a public apology and one dollar.
Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools District issues response one week after incident
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools District has issued a statement to the media, one week after incident that lead to an arrest at the high school. See the full statement from the district below:
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
City of Flint partners with Flint Latinx to provide Spanish translation services
FLINT, Mich.—The City of Flint is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center to provide Spanish translation services, with the goal of making sure that city services and communications are accessible for all Flint residents. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us...
Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond
GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
Genesee Co. will get $200,000 from the $21.55 million budget on fighting blight
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich.— Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state will fund $21.55 million in fighting blight across the state. However, Genesee County will only get $200,000 from the fund. For reference: Gov. Whitmer announces $21.55 million blight elimination program for communities, economy. The Genesee County Land Bank said the...
Sparrow nurse reacts to news about lay-offs
According to a statement, Sparrow Health officials say they need to save money after losing $90 million within the first six months of the year alone. Because of it, they say many jobs have to be eliminated.
Bay City commissioner, state representative facing off for new 35th District Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - A local commissioner is taking on a current state representative for a chance to serve on the State Senate. Democrat Kristen Rivet is running against Republican Annette Glenn for the seat overseeing the newly created 35th District. The new district encompasses communities in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
Business Matters: Linda Johnson bought Twice Is Nice 25 years after retiring from Dow
Linda Johnson, 84, owns Twice Is Nice Resale Boutique on McDonald Street, just north of Main Street in Downtown Midland. Johnson said, “We offer new and gently used adult clothing and home décor at reasonable prices.” They are entirely a consignment shop. They split the proceeds with the consignor they sell for. Johnson has five employees, all part-time, led by manager Debbie Keister. The other employees are Kay, Sue, Diane and Joanne.
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
