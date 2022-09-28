Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
geneseorepublic.com
Have you received your money? How to check the status of your Illinois tax rebate
Illinois' rollout of property and income tax rebates, where millions of Illinois taxpayers are eligible, began earlier this month and is expected to continue in the weeks to come. “My office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers," Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in...
WAND TV
Pritzker instructs Illinois Department of Revenue to temporarily suspend fuel tax
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) to temporarily suspend the international fuel tax agreement (IFTA) licensing requirements for 30 days, to allow those assisting with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts to provide help without having to register and pay fuel tax in Illinois.
Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss
PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
wjol.com
Illinois Making Large Payment Toward Unemployment Insurance Loan
Illinois will be making a significant payment toward the Unemployment Insurance Loan. Governor Pritzker says the state will be paying off 450-million-dollars of the one-point-eight-billion-dollars borrowed under Title 12 of the Social Security Act. Due to historic low unemployment insurance claims, the unemployment insurance trust fund has the capacity to make this payment without impairing the department’s ability to pay benefits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Insurance returns millions from lost insurance policies
CHICAGO – If you believe that you’re the beneficiary of a deceased relative’s lost or missing life insurance policy, but you don’t know where to start your search, the Illinois Department of Insurance can help. This year, IDOI has already helped consumers find and collect more than $7.9 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies, using their Life Policy Locator. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners reports that millions of dollars in life insurance benefits remain unclaimed each year. While Illinois law does require insurance companies to attempt to find the beneficiaries of deceased policyholders when life insurance proceeds remain unpaid, IDOI’s Life Policy Locator website can assist consumers who want to begin the search on their own and insurance.illinois.gov.
The Illinois biometric law companies violate, resulting in big payouts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, you and thousands of others in Illinois may be expecting a check from Google thanks to a $100 million class action lawsuit.It's far from the first lawsuit of its kind, and as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, certainly not the last, thanks to a special law here in Illinois.It's the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. It's not that companies can't use technology that collects this type of information. It's that they have to tell you about it. Biometric data helps make our fast-paced world even faster. Buying a cup of coffee with your finger...
1470 WMBD
Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) -Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state's Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Law Behind a $650M Facebook Settlement is Now Behind a Suit Against Walmart
An Illinois law behind several recent class action settlements against various social media platforms -- including a $650 million one against Facebook that paid out hundreds of dollars to more than a million residents -- is now behind a new class action complaint. However, this lawsuit isn't against a social...
Eligible Illinois Citizens Can Get Up To $300
States are still sending out money to residents. Are you one of these eligible citizens?. Illinois residents can get up to $300. This state tax rebate is for households. And it requires eligible and interested households to fill out a form here. It is the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The program offers one-time rebates to residents who meet specific criteria. (source)
Class Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart Under Same Illinois Law Behind $650 Million Facebook Settlement
A class action complaint was filed earlier this month against Walmart, alleging the retail giant violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act by improperly using "cameras and advanced video surveillance systems." James Luthe, an Illinois resident, filed the suit on Sept. 1, alleging that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of...
wmay.com
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate
Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
wmay.com
As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow
(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
1470 WMBD
Bartonville Police: Fundraising mailer may be scam
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Bartonville Police believe a fundraising mailer that at least one resident claims they got is a scam. Police say the resident approached them Friday after receiving mail identified as being from the Law Enforcement Officers Relief Fund. The mailing indicates a “Bartonville* Fund Drive for Law Enforcement,” and police say there was a dollar bill enclosed.
Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
gc3media.net
The “Purge Law” of Illinois
I bet you have never heard of this law before, but it is extremely controversial and nerve-wracking for the American population and the state of Illinois. It is a part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois government in 2021 in order to end systematic racism in the criminal justice system. As a part of the SAFE-T Act, they also passed the Pretrial Fairness Act (also referred to as “The Purge Law”) which is aimed at completely eliminating cash bail and pretrial detention for criminal offenses such as second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, arson, kidnapping, and aggravated battery.
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eyeing the arrival of income and property tax rebates, and state sen. Celina Villanueva is urging those who are waiting to check the status of their rebates. Villaneuva assured residents in a statement Wednesday that "rebates are on the way," as the checks started...
Here’s how much you will receive if you filed a claim in Illinois’ Google settlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Now that the deadline has passed, we know how much Illinoisans whose pictures appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year will receive as a settlement check. Google will pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit in Illinois over its facial-recognition photo tool. According to the settlement website, residents […]
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months
Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
Comments / 0