Morgantown, WV

WVU comes back, draws with Kansas

Rodriguez, McCutcheon head WVU en route to a clutch draw. West Virginia women’s soccer came back from two goals down to steal a 2-2 draw with Kansas in Morgantown on Friday. The Mountaineers (4-3-5, 1-0-2 Big 12) scored the final two goals after dominating with 60 percent of the game’s ball possession. That didn’t mean they dominated the match, though, as Kansas netted its two goals in the beginning of the second half just 33 seconds apart.
Coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers are back on the road this weekend heading to the Lone Star State to face the Texas Longhorns. Gold and Blue Nation will preview that matchup and more coming up on a brand new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi close the book on WVU’s win over Virginia Tech and look ahead to the Mountaineers’ clash with the Longhorns.
WVU volleyball concludes road trip

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma in three sets to conclude its first Big 12 Conference road trip of 2022 at McCasland Field House in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Mountaineers (6-9, 0-3 Big 12) fought hard against the Sooners (11-4,...
West Virginia defeats Memphis to open 2022-23 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opened its 2022-23 season with a 4712-4645 win over No. 14 Memphis on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown. The Mountaineers claimed both disciplines in the match, winning smallbore by a score of 2337-2291,...
Football
Daniels advances as Golden Arm Award Watch List narrows

Junior quarterback JT Daniels is one of 25 quarterbacks in the country who have advanced past the initial stage of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List process. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation narrowed its preseason Watch List to just 25 quarterbacks Friday afternoon. Daniels, who has...
Keys to the Game: WVU must win both run games

Now that the Mountaineers are back to even, how do they stay above that mark? The obvious answer is to win this week at Texas. And that’s something the Mountaineers have done during their time in the Big 12, WVU is 4-2 all-time at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.
Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling

WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
West Virginia returns home for South Carolina match

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team returns home to take on Sun Belt Conference foe South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET. Of note, the match was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. but was moved...
WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
WVU’s coaches expect Spells to improve after breakout game

Jacolby Spells didn’t need a lot of time to make his mark for the Mountaineers. In just his third appearance for West Virginia, Spells sealed the WVU’s rivalry win over Virginia Tech with a pick-six. That was the first interception of the season for the team’s defense, which thirsted for turnovers as it struggled through the first two games of the campaign.
WVU’s O-line has greatly improved, but it’s “not to the finish line yet”

Mountaineer blockers have come a long way since Neal Brown took over in 2019. West Virginia’s offensive line has taken a long journey during the Neal Brown era. In Brown’s first season, the Mountaineers were among the worst rushing teams in the country. They sat dead last in the Big 12 in 2019 with 879 yards on the ground — for reference, Iowa State was the second-worst running team in the league but was still clear of WVU by almost double with 1,729 yards in the campaign.
Stories of the Week: September 25 through October 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. One person was injured Thursday in Harrison County in a vehicle accident involving a school bus. Morgantown High School students held a walkout to protest a county policy that led to...
CLARKSBURG, WV

