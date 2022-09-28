Read full article on original website
UPDATE: One arrested in police pursuit that ended in a standoff
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say one man has been arrested in a police pursuit turned into a standoff. 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher from Moose Lake, MN is said to be facing a variety of criminal charges. The report states officers were sent to a disturbance near...
Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.
Suspect arrested after chase and standoff in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A standoff with a suspect came to an end Friday afternoon in Moorhead, with the suspect surrendering and taken into custody. Authorities say it all began just before 11:00 in the morning, when 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher, from Moose Lake, Minnesota, was involved in a "disturbance". Officers responded in the area of 15 Avenue North and 11 Street North. After officers arrived, they say Butcher drove away in a car. Officers attempted to stop Butcher, but he refused to pull over. Eventually, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks on 15 Avenue North. The car came to a stop in the 5000 block of Highway 75 North.
Man charged with Fargo murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in Cass County. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday September 27 for failure to pay a fine. He was later charged with felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy. KVRR reached out to Fargo Police Department Public Information...
KNOX News Radio
NW MN couple’s death ruled murder-suicide
The Becker County Sheriff’s Department has ruled the deaths of two people found Tuesday as a murder-suicide. Authorities responded to a rural home near Detroit Lakes around 9:00 a.m. and discovered the bodies of 45-year old Steven Stearns and 49-year old Stacy Stearns – as well as two deceased dogs.
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. He says the pickup driver got...
Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
Flat tire causes motorcycle accident west of VC
A Wyoming man was injured in a motorcycle crash some six miles west of Valley City, according to a release issued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department and Barnes County Ambulance responded to the incident. According to the release, a 2006 Honda motorcycle was...
Couple Found Shot To Death Near Detroit Lakes Were Both Diagnosed With Cancer
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Friends and a Facebook post are shedding light on a tragic story near Detroit Lakes. Steven and Stacy Stearns, who were found shot to death Tuesday morning along with their two dogs, had cancer. Steven was diagnosed with lung cancer and Stacy with stomach...
Two Injured in Semi-Involved Crash on Highway 52 Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after an SUV and semi collided Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Semi-Hauler and a GMC Envoy were traveling north on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street when they collided near Mile Marker 74 just after 3:30 p.m.
One injured in motorcycle crash near Valley City
He ended up losing control of the motorcycle and having to lay it down on its side, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Special Hazards unit, firefighters on scene of West Fargo vehicle fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Multiple fire crews and a Special Hazards crew are on the scene of a vehicle lot in West Fargo. First responders are on the scene of a used car lot located on 2000 Main Avenue East in West Fargo. Traffic is limited to one lane near the incident Eye witnesses say a cloud of black smoke were visible in multiple locations throughout the city.
Swatting Calls Sent to Multiple Minnesota Schools Linked to Phone Number in Ethiopia
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
Crews put out West Fargo apartment fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters knock down an apartment fire. It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Bluestem Drive. Crews say when they arrived there was a small fire on the deck. They quickly extinguished it within minutes. The fire department says the building...
Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mike Hill’s not just a truck driver for Spartan Nash, he’s been a driver for them for nearly 4 decades. Over his 39 year career, Hill has driven nearly 4 million miles, delivered 250 million pounds of food and all without one single accident.
Frontier Village General Store Work Underway for 2023
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been a few years since the General Store at the Frontier Village has been open and operating. But, Jamestown Tourism Visitor Experience Manager Allison Limke says they’re working to prepare the building for 2023. Limke says with the changeover to the city...
American Crystal Delays Harvest For Most Districts Until Tuesday
Hillsboro, ND — The American Crystal Sugar Beet campaign will get going a little later than initially than originally planned due to heat. According to a harvest update released from American Crystal Sugar, the forecasts for the southern four districts of East Grand Forks, Crookston, Hillsboro, and Moorhead calls for highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s, which would only provide limited windows for harvest. American Crystal prefers root temperatures of the crop to be below 55 degrees for harvest. As of now, American Crystal is planning tentatively to start the harvest at Midnight on Tuesday, October 4th for those southern four districts. Temps at that time should be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. However, because temperatures are currently cooler up north, the Drayton District is still planning on opening their harvest campaign this Saturday at Midnight. There are still some districts conducting “soft starts.”
