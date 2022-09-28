Montgomery County Officials to Provide Details on Restoration Center Project Planned for Seven Locks Site During Community Information Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Continues Deliberations on Thrive Montgomery 2050 on Oct. 4
The Montgomery County Council continues deliberations on the Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee Draft of the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan, with two work sessions scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9:35 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. These work sessions will provide a comprehensive review of the overall plan. For...
mocoshow.com
Applications for Abortion Access Grants Program Due By 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct.10.
The County’s Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Grants Management are seeking applications from qualified Community Based Organizations (CBOs) providing direct services that support the right to access abortion care in the County. Applications are due by 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct.10. Resolution 19-1357 provides...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Kimberly Zuniga was last seen leaving the shopping center...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Planning Board and Planning Department Announce October Calendar of Events
The Montgomery County Planning Board and the Montgomery County Planning Department have announced their October 2022 calendar of events and meetings. All persons attending Planning Board meetings in person at M-NCPPC’s Wheaton Headquarters (2425 Reedie Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902) must be vaccinated, must sign up in advance, and may be required to show proof of vaccination. Those who participate are expected to observe general rules of decorum and address only the issues relevant to the decision before the Planning Board.
WJLA
Massive fire rips through townhouses in Montgomery County, 'several families' displaced
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — A fire tore through several townhouses Friday night in Montgomery County sending fire crews scrambling to extinguish the blaze. The flames broke out in the 3500 block of Landing Way. Crews reported heavy fire conditions in multiple townhouses but were able to knock down the exterior fire.
mocoshow.com
MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday
Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Will Not Advance A Bill From New Market For the 2023 General Assembly
It would allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads. Frederick, Md (KM) A request from the Town of New Market to allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads will not be part of the Frederick County 2023 Legislative P package. That announcement was made Thursday night during a Legislative Town Hall. “First and foremost are safety concerns about having these types of vehicles, golf carts, sharing the roads with cars and trucks,”; she said.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Students Trades Foundation Seeks Car Donations
Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) is looking for car donations. Donations will help more than 400 high school students learn how to evaluate, repair and restore used cars. ATF is a nonprofit that fosters automotive education by offering students hands-on instruction in maintenance, repair, sales and marketing.
Families displaced after 2-alarm fire at Maryland townhomes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire that started in a townhome spread to a number of others in the row in Bradford Crossing Friday. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said the fire started around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Landing Way. It grew to a 2-alarm fire, and 90 […]
WTOP
At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring
At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes. Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Silver Spring Man
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 27-year-old from Silver Spring. Charles Andrew Slenkovich was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the 9500 block of Biltmore Dr.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the State of Florida to assist with the response.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Mall Update: What’s New & What’s Coming Soon (October 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Under Armour held the ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated location on the lower level of the mall on September 30. The store now features a youth clothing section, 3D foot scanner, digital boards, and upgraded fitting rooms. The store closed for remodeling back in April and had been operating out of a temporary location in the mall at the former site of Sports Nation, which closed back in February.
wfmd.com
Yellow Springs Elementary School To Get A New Building, New Location
Design work is expected to begin in fiscal year 2024. Frederick, Md (KM) A new Yellow Springs Elementary School is on the horizon. The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon approved a plan to replace the current building on Yellow Springs Road with a new structure to be located on Christopher’s Crossing. The current at 8717 Yellow Springs Road building will be demolished.
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Street Festival Cancelled (Sunday, 10/2)
The Takoma Park Street Festival scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd has been cancelled “due to the forecast associated with Hurricane Ian”, per Ron Hardy, the acting public information officer for Takoma Park Police. This would have been the 41st year in Takoma Park for the event, with music,...
1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
wfmd.com
The State Of Maryland Expands Traffic Law
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The move over law in Maryland is being expanded starting Saturday, Oct 1. Lieutenant Jason Deater of the Frederick County Sherrif’s Office said that the law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle parked on the side of the road with emergency signals on, including hazard lights and flares.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message: Understanding the Dangers of Marijuana Edibles, Mental Health Awareness Week, Athletic Safety Plan, and More
MCPS sent the following community message on Thursday evening:. Here are eight things to know for Thursday, Sept. 29. They include a follow-up letter from Dr. McKnight on athletics safety, a reminder about Family Physical Education Week, a survey about next year’s school calendar, mental health information and more.
