Montgomery County Officials to Provide Details on Restoration Center Project Planned for Seven Locks Site During Community Information Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Under Armour held the ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated location on the lower level of the mall on September 30. The store now features a youth clothing section, 3D foot scanner, digital boards, and upgraded fitting rooms. The store closed for remodeling back in April and had been operating out of a temporary location in the mall at the former site of Sports Nation, which closed back in February.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO