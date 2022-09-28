ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Officials to Provide Details on Restoration Center Project Planned for Seven Locks Site During Community Information Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Kimberly Zuniga was last seen leaving the shopping center...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Planning Board and Planning Department Announce October Calendar of Events

The Montgomery County Planning Board and the Montgomery County Planning Department have announced their October 2022 calendar of events and meetings. All persons attending Planning Board meetings in person at M-NCPPC’s Wheaton Headquarters (2425 Reedie Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902) must be vaccinated, must sign up in advance, and may be required to show proof of vaccination. Those who participate are expected to observe general rules of decorum and address only the issues relevant to the decision before the Planning Board.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday

Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Will Not Advance A Bill From New Market For the 2023 General Assembly

It would allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads. Frederick, Md (KM) A request from the Town of New Market to allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads will not be part of the Frederick County 2023 Legislative P package. That announcement was made Thursday night during a Legislative Town Hall. “First and foremost are safety concerns about having these types of vehicles, golf carts, sharing the roads with cars and trucks,”; she said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Students Trades Foundation Seeks Car Donations

Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) is looking for car donations. Donations will help more than 400 high school students learn how to evaluate, repair and restore used cars. ATF is a nonprofit that fosters automotive education by offering students hands-on instruction in maintenance, repair, sales and marketing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring

At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes. Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Silver Spring Man

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 27-year-old from Silver Spring. Charles Andrew Slenkovich was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the 9500 block of Biltmore Dr.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Mall Update: What’s New & What’s Coming Soon (October 2022 Edition)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Under Armour held the ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated location on the lower level of the mall on September 30. The store now features a youth clothing section, 3D foot scanner, digital boards, and upgraded fitting rooms. The store closed for remodeling back in April and had been operating out of a temporary location in the mall at the former site of Sports Nation, which closed back in February.
BETHESDA, MD
wfmd.com

Yellow Springs Elementary School To Get A New Building, New Location

Design work is expected to begin in fiscal year 2024. Frederick, Md (KM) A new Yellow Springs Elementary School is on the horizon. The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon approved a plan to replace the current building on Yellow Springs Road with a new structure to be located on Christopher’s Crossing. The current at 8717 Yellow Springs Road building will be demolished.
FREDERICK, MD
WJLA

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Takoma Park Street Festival Cancelled (Sunday, 10/2)

The Takoma Park Street Festival scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd has been cancelled “due to the forecast associated with Hurricane Ian”, per Ron Hardy, the acting public information officer for Takoma Park Police. This would have been the 41st year in Takoma Park for the event, with music,...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WUSA9

1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

The State Of Maryland Expands Traffic Law

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The move over law in Maryland is being expanded starting Saturday, Oct 1. Lieutenant Jason Deater of the Frederick County Sherrif’s Office said that the law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle parked on the side of the road with emergency signals on, including hazard lights and flares.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MCPS Community Message: Understanding the Dangers of Marijuana Edibles, Mental Health Awareness Week, Athletic Safety Plan, and More

MCPS sent the following community message on Thursday evening:. Here are eight things to know for Thursday, Sept. 29. They include a follow-up letter from Dr. McKnight on athletics safety, a reminder about Family Physical Education Week, a survey about next year’s school calendar, mental health information and more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

