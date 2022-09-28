ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridianville, AL

Tate Farms opens for fall family fun this season

By Mariah Wiggs
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Fall is in the air and so is the smell of pumpkin spice. With season’s greetings comes the perfect time to get out and pick some pumpkins.

Tate Farms in Meridianville is open for the 2022 season and they’re inviting pumpkin pickers big and small to join in the fun.

The famous pumpkin patch festival has a host of activities for the whole family. From hay rides to 40-foot slides. Take a minute to pet and feed some farm animals or stroll through the country stores to buy some fresh ingredients.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to have dinner with the Tate family, well now’s your chance. The latest addition to the festival “Tates Table” serves up a home-cooked meal with some of the Tate Farms staff.

The season runs from September 29th to October 29th with the fan favorite Pumpkin Destruction Day closing out the festival on October 29th.

General Admission Prices:

$15/person (ages 2 and above)

Below are the specific dates and times:

  • Wednesday-Friday, September 28th-30th: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 1st: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Monday-Friday, October 3rd- 7th: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 8th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Monday, October 10th: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Friday, October 12th-14th: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 15th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Friday, October 19th-21st: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 22nd: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Friday, October 26th-28th: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 29th: 9 a.m. -FIREWORKS *DESTRUCTION DAY* ($25/person)

For more information about Tate Farms and the month’s events, click here .

