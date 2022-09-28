ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Cities Summer Jam no more: popular festival to shutter for new amphitheater

By Tommy Wiita
 3 days ago
Tommy Wiita

Twin Cities Summer Jam, a popular Twin Cities music festival, is ending.

Organizers announced the festival won't be returning in 2023 and beyond, stating the land that was used by Summer Jam campers was sold.

The announcement came on the same day that the Walker Arts Center and The Current confirmed that Rock The Garden would end.

"We are sad to see this event go away," Summer Jam organizers said.

The land was sold to make way for a 19,000-seat amphitheater near Canterbury Park that's expected to become one of the largest outdoor venues in the state.

Construction on the amphitheatre is expected to begin in 2023, with an expected opening date planned for 2024.

The Shakopee Planning Commision approved the plan to go forward, which was first introduced in February.

Twin Cities Summer Jam had hosted events in 2019, 2021 and 2022, with KFAN personality Chris Hawkey one of the main organizers.

Renderings for the 19,000-seat amphitheater to be built. Courtesy of Shea Design / City of Shakopee.

MinnPost

Except for the bad sidewalks, former Red’s Savoy building is perfect place for St. Paul’s Listening House day shelter

Another spat broke out in St. Paul recently over a day shelter for the city’s poorest residents, with a lawsuit, fliers, billboards, and public hearings at City Hall. It marks at least the third major battle in the last eight years over the future of Listening House, a nonprofit connecting unhoused people with everything from social services to jumper cables to a safe place to smoke Marlboros. Of all the city’s “locally unwanted land uses” — known in the trade as LULUs because they are often opposed by neighbors — shelters for people with nowhere else to go are perhaps the most controversial.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

