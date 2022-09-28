School shooting injures six adults in Oakland; Multiple gunmen involved

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT 3:27 PM PST- Oakland Mayor Libbey Schaff issued a statement on Twitter about the shooting today at Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

According to the Mayor, the six victims injured were all adults. She also said that the school is cleared and children are being reunited with families.

"Today's gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul," Schaff said in a statement. "Our schools are sanctuaries for our children."

According to KPIX, witnesses told investigators a car with 3 gunman pulled up to the school, got out, opened fire, & left.

There are a total of six victims that are injured. KPIX said that students are being taken to a reunification area near Mountain Blvd & Fontaine Street.

ORGINAL STORY

Oakland Police said a school shooting occurred at Sojourner Truth Independent Study in Oakland around 12:45 this afternoon.

There are between three to five victims, three were taken to Highland Hospital and two to Eden Medical Center, according to KPIX.

Students are being evacuated from the school after a lockdown.

Police say potentially three shooters were involved. The shooters are not believed to still be at the school, according to KPIX.

Sojourner Truth Independent Study teaches kids from kindergarten to 12th grade.

This is a developing story.

