kptv.com
KATU.com
1 dead in downtown Portland stabbing, suspect identified and charged with murder
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland Police have identified the suspect in Friday nights stabbing in Old Town. Police say 20-year-old Kalil C. Ford has been taken to Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. Origin Story:. One person was...
Police make arrests in SE 82nd attempted murder
Police agencies join together to solve an attempted murder on 82nd Avenue, just south of Powell BoulevardOn September 8th, just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, a bit south of Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and did survive his injuries. Investigators were able to identify a juvenile, and 24 year-old Charlie Hernandez, as suspects in the attempted murder, and an arrest warrant was issued for the juvenile and Hernandez....
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
KATU.com
Portland Police investigating early Saturday morning homicide in Wilkes neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Wilkes neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue at just about 1:22 a.m. Officers say they located a shooting victim in the area and paramedics...
KOMO News
Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
KATU.com
Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
Portland woman injured in hit-and-run, angered by city's response
PORTLAND, Ore. — Angie Jenkins is nursing a broken tailbone and some bruises after a hit-and-run on Saturday, Sep. 24. Jenkins said she was at the intersection of Northeast 112th and Wygant Street when a man driving a minivan ran a stop sign and hit her truck. After pulling...
'It is a scary incident': Neighbors in Southeast Portland warn of serial burglar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Southeast Portland said they're dealing with a serial burglar, who they’ve caught on camera multiple times. “It’s the same guy over and over again,” said one victim named Akila, who asked that we not share her last name. Akila lives on...
'Trying to prevent these problems from happening again and again' | City, police and owner attempt to address problem property in St. Johns
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the last couple of years neighbors in St. Johns have voiced their frustrations and fears when it comes to a piece of private property at the end of N. Midway Avenue. They explained what started off as a homeless camp — out of sight, and out of mind — became a hotbed for illegal activity.
kptv.com
Windows smashed in 6 Portland businesses, suspect released for lack of public defender
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple businesses in downtown Portland are facing thousands of dollars in damage after someone smashed their windows out, early Tuesday morning. Six businesses and one vehicle were damaged along Southwest Salmon Street between Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest 11th Avenue, according to police. Surveillance video shows...
Woman calls 911, hides phone, leads deputies to alleged kidnapper
A Salem woman called 911 Wednesday evening and secretly led Marion County officials to her and the man that allegedly kidnapped her.
KATU.com
Suspect on the loose after fatally striking pedestrian in NE Portland
A hit-and-run in Northeast Portland late Thursday night was deadly.
Victim shows up at hospital after Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Hazelwood Friday morning after authorities say the victim showed up at a local hospital.
Driver hits, kills man in NE Portland, leaves scene; police still searching for suspect
A driver hit and killed a man walking in Northeast Portland Thursday night, police said. The driver drove away from the scene and has not been located. Officers and paramedics responded to the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue shortly before midnight. They found a man dead at the scene.
kptv.com
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
Salem Police ID victim in search for deadly hit-run driver
The victim's name in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday has been revealed by Salem PD.
Thefts, break-ins and confrontations: NE Portland retirement community feels impact of nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs and campers has formed outside a retirement community on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 143rd. It moved in a few weeks ago after the city cleared them from the Parkrose High and Middle Schools. “It’s pure hell,” said Bambi Alvey, who has lived...
KATU.com
Man told restaurant closed, fires through Vancouver drive-thru, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting the drive-thru window of a Vancouver McDonald’s. It happened at 2:20 a.m. Thursday when the man pulled up to the McDonald’s on Northeast Andresen Road. He tried to order at the drive-thru window, but staff...
Comments / 4