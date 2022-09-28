What channel is the UC Bearcats football game on? What to know about the UC vs. Tulsa game
The Cincinnati Bearcats open up their 2022 American Athletic Conference schedule on Saturday when they travel to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
Following a win over Indiana , the Bearcats are now on a three-game winning streak after a season-opening loss to Arkansas. Tulsa will be part of an AAC season-opening stretch that will send the Bearcats on the road for three of its first four games. The homecoming game against South Florida on Oct. 8 will be the Bearcats only home game until playing Navy on Nov. 5.
The Golden Hurricane have a 2-2 record, including a 35-27 loss to No. 11 Ole Miss last Saturday . Its only other loss was a 40-37 double overtime loss at Wyoming in the season opener .
What time does Cincinnati Bearcats football play Tulsa?
Kickoff: 7 p.m. on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa .
What channel is Tulsa vs. Cincinnati on?
The Bearcats play on ESPNU.
How can I watch the UC Football-Tulsa game without cable? Is UC vs. Tulsa streaming?
Yes. The game will stream on any platform that offers ESPN networks such as ESPN+, HULU Live and YouTube TV.
Who is announcing the Cincinnati-Tulsa game
- Jay Alter
- Hutson Mason
What radio station is the UC football vs. Tulsa game on?
UC radio network call on WLW-AM (700), Sirius 381/385, SXM App 971/975.
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Jim Kelly Jr. (analyst)
- Mo Egger (host/engineer)
What is the Cincinnati-Tulsa point spread?
As of Wednesday afternoon, UC is a 9.5-point favorite . The over/under is at 58.5.
What is the series record between Cincinnati and Tulsa
Tulsa holds a 17-16-2 advantage over the Bearcats all-time .
UC has won seven of the past eight in the series, with the only blemish being a 40-37 overtime loss in 2016 in Tommy Tuberville's final game as coach. The teams first met on Nov. 2, 1946, a 20-0 Tulsa win.
