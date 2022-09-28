ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

What channel is the UC Bearcats football game on? What to know about the UC vs. Tulsa game

By Kyle Brown, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

The Cincinnati Bearcats open up their 2022 American Athletic Conference schedule on Saturday when they travel to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Following a win over Indiana , the Bearcats are now on a three-game winning streak after a season-opening loss to Arkansas. Tulsa will be part of an AAC season-opening stretch that will send the Bearcats on the road for three of its first four games. The homecoming game against South Florida on Oct. 8 will be the Bearcats only home game until playing Navy on Nov. 5.

Tulsa scouting report: A look at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Cincinnati's opponent in AAC opener

UC takeaways: What we learned from Cincinnati Bearcats' win over Indiana Hoosiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOHCC_0iE8obcn00

The Golden Hurricane have a 2-2 record, including a 35-27 loss to No. 11 Ole Miss last Saturday . Its only other loss was a 40-37 double overtime loss at Wyoming in the season opener .

What time does Cincinnati Bearcats football play Tulsa?

Kickoff: 7 p.m. on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa .

What channel is Tulsa vs. Cincinnati on?

The Bearcats play on ESPNU.

How can I watch the UC Football-Tulsa game without cable? Is UC vs. Tulsa streaming?

Yes. The game will stream on any platform that offers ESPN networks such as ESPN+, HULU Live and YouTube TV.

Who is announcing the Cincinnati-Tulsa game

  • Jay Alter
  • Hutson Mason

What radio station is the UC football vs. Tulsa game on?

UC radio network call on WLW-AM (700), Sirius 381/385, SXM App 971/975.

  • Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
  • Jim Kelly Jr. (analyst)
  • Mo Egger (host/engineer)

What is the Cincinnati-Tulsa point spread?

As of Wednesday afternoon, UC is a 9.5-point favorite . The over/under is at 58.5.

What is the series record between Cincinnati and Tulsa

Tulsa holds a 17-16-2 advantage over the Bearcats all-time .

UC has won seven of the past eight in the series, with the only blemish being a 40-37 overtime loss in 2016 in Tommy Tuberville's final game as coach. The teams first met on Nov. 2, 1946, a 20-0 Tulsa win.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What channel is the UC Bearcats football game on? What to know about the UC vs. Tulsa game

