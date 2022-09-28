Marysville's Jordan Anspach tackles opponents and hearing impairment

The senior nose tackle is profoundly deaf, but doesn't let that stop him from playing football

MARYSVILLE, Ohio - Standing 6-feet-3 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, with broad shoulders and long, muscular arms, Jordan Anspach has many of the physical traits coveted by high school football coaches.

The Marysville senior nose guard not only is strong enough to power his way past offensive linemen to clog up running lanes and make tackles in the center of the field, he also has the speed and athleticism needed to harass quarterbacks in the backfield and chase down ball-carriers on the perimeter.

“Jordan’s a big, strong, athletic kid, who is tough and plays physical at nose guard,” said Marysville coach Brent Johnson, whose squad is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the Ohio Capital Conference-Cardinal Division. “He’s coachable, and he’s fast and can really run, too. Our defensive line is really important to the success of our defense and our entire team, and Jordan’s played really well and has been a key part of our success.”

In fact, Anspach has played so well for the Monarchs this season that the vast majority of his opponents and fans watching him in the stands have no idea that he’s profoundly deaf.

“Jordan fits in with our team so seamlessly that our coaches sometimes forget (that he’s deaf) and talk to him like he isn’t, and I’ve even caught myself doing that,” Johnson said with a chuckle. “One of the great things about Jordan is he’s never once used (being deaf) as an excuse and he never expects any special treatment.

“He practices and plays hard, just like the rest of his teammates, and he’s blossomed into a kid who is contributing for our varsity team on Friday nights.”

The biggest obstacle that Anspach has had to overcome on the football field is learning to quickly communicate with his coaches and teammates during games.

For example, when an opposing offense shifts into a different formation at the line of scrimmage, Marysville’s coaches will shout out instructions to the Monarchs’ defensive players to adjust their positioning on the field.

Since Anspach can’t hear his coaches’ and teammates’ voices, it’s the responsibility of his teammates to physically get his attention and use hand signals to communicate their coaches’ instructions.

“When the other team’s lining up in a heavy set to one side of the field, instead of just screaming ‘heavy’ at him, his teammates have to find a way to let him know, and sometimes they’ve got to literally reach out and push him that way,” Johnson said. “It’s a different way of doing things, but it works.”

Anspach has earned the respect of his teammates with his work ethic and hard-nosed play in the trenches. In six games this season, Anspach has 11 tackles, including four solo tackles.

“Jordan’s doing a great job at nose guard,” said junior defensive end/right guard Nick Johnson, who is Brent’s son. “Jordan works hard in the gym, and he’s really strong. He really studies to get all of our defensive calls right, and he works hard on his techniques in practices. He goes hard every time in the box, and he doesn’t take a play off.”

Anspach also has brought his team closer with his sometimes silly, charismatic personality.

“Jordan’s always in the middle of the room making jokes and he gets along with everyone,” Nick Johnson said. “I think everyone understands that some things are maybe harder for Jordan since he’s deaf; but he’s held accountable just like everyone else on our team, and I think communicating with him the way we do on the field helps our defensive line work even better together.”

Anspach said he’s grateful for all of the support that he’s continued to receive from his coaches and teammates over his four-season experience of playing high school football. After playing for Marysville’s freshman team in 2019, Anspach played at wide receiver, tight end and nose guard for the Monarchs’ junior varsity squad the next two seasons. He also played defense in some of Marysville’s varsity contests last season, when the Monarchs went 12-1 overall and won the OCC-Cardinal with a 5-0 league mark.

“My teammates and coaches have really supported me a lot,” Anspach said. “I love playing football here.

“My senior season is going by so fast. I’m working hard every day and having fun.”

Anspach has also been greatly aided by having American Sign Language interpreter, Sarah Koza, helping him communicate with coaches and teammates during nearly every football game and practice over the past four seasons.

“Sarah comes to every practice and she’s always there by our coaches’ side to interpret what we’re saying to Jordan,” Brent Johnson said. “She does a terrific job of always being in the right position at the right time, and when our coaches get animated with our voices, she gets equally animated in the way she signs.”

During practices, Koza sometimes wedges her way into huddles to communicate with Anspach, and she prowls Marysville’s sidelines during games.

It has been a fun and rewarding challenge for Koza, who has worked hard to learn and properly translate football terminology to Anspach over the past four years.

Koza is the daughter of the late Vince Koza, who worked as the sports anchor and director at WLIO-TV in Lima, Ohio for more than 28 years, and hosted a popular sports radio show at 93.1, The Fan for more than 20 years. Vince was inducted into the Associated Press Hall of Fame in 2007 and passed away on Jan. 3, 2020 after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in September of 2019.

“I grew up around sports and love the Cleveland Browns because of my dad,” Sarah Koza said. “But I really didn’t know much about football and its terminology before I started working with Jordan. I felt like I was in over my head 100 percent when I first started. The coaches would say something like ‘stay flat down the line’ and I didn’t know how to make visuals so Jordan could understand them. But I learned the sport alongside him, and Jordan and I have an amazing rapport after spending so much time together the past four years.”

Jordan has followed in the footsteps of his still-chiseled father, Scott, by playing high school football.

Scott played as a linebacker for four seasons at Ada High School in northwestern Ohio, before graduating in 1990. He later married his high school sweetheart, Josie, who was a cheerleader at Ada, before graduating in 1991.

Scott and Josie eventually relocated to Marysville, where Scott has served as a Union County deputy sheriff for the past 32 years, and Josie has worked as a nurse for nearly three decades.

The couple have three children, including Shelbie, a 2014 Marysville graduate, and Lyndsie, a 2016 Marysville graduate.

Lyndsie, who has Down syndrome, has survived a myriad of health problems, including two open heart surgeries. Dealing with Lyndsie’s surgeries and disability helped prepare Scott and Josie to be better emotionally equipped to handle the shocking news about their son’s hearing.

At the age of six months, Jordan was diagnosed as being profoundly deaf, meaning that he doesn’t hear sounds that are less than 100 decibels of volume.

“We noticed that he wasn’t startled by loud noises the way the other kids were, but it was a surprise when he was diagnosed,” Josie said. “But after everything we’d been through with Lyndsie, we knew we could handle it. It was like ‘okay, so Jordan’s deaf, and we’re just happy he’s healthy.’ And we moved on.”

Nevertheless, Jordan’s hearing impairment has led to a number of complications over the course of the 17-year-old’s life.

“You can be right behind Jordan screaming at him in your loudest voice and he isn’t going to hear you,” Josie said. “This was a big challenge when Jordan was younger, because he’s super-active and we had to physically chase him down to get his attention because we couldn’t communicate with him by just yelling for him to stop running.

“Doorbells and fire alarms don’t get his attention, and when he’s sleeping, alarms and phone calls don’t wake him up. He’s like a hibernating bear, in that it can be a real challenge to wake him up.”

Jordan attended the Alexander Graham Bell School for the Deaf in Columbus, Ohio through the fourth grade, before transferring to Marysville City Schools, where he has worked daily in the classroom with interpreter Karen Collins the past eight school years.

“Jordan has a great relationship with both Karen and Sarah, and our family’s blessed to have both of these women in our lives,” Josie said.

Jordan received a cochlear implant in his right ear at the age of 15 months and another in his left ear at 3 years of age.

A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that can help provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf. The implant consists of an external portion that sits behind the ear and a second portion that is surgically placed under the skin. These implants do not restore normal hearing, but give a deaf person a useful representation of sounds and can help them to understand speech.

Jordan - who is capable of communicating through talking, reading lips and sign language – utilizes his cochlear implant while playing lacrosse in the spring, but doesn’t wear the external portion of the device while playing football.

“Playing football isn’t dangerous for Jordan, but his cochlear could get broken,” Josie said. “When he was in fifth grade, Jordan had to have a surgery to replace the implant in his right ear. But Scott and I understand that Jordan’s not going to be happy if he doesn’t play sports, because he loves them so much, so it’s worth the risk.”

While not being able to hear on the football field comes with some obvious disadvantages, Jordan is unaffected by crowd noise and trash-talking attempts by other players. Also, opposing quarterbacks are unable to use the inflection of their voice to draw him into jumping offside.

“I never talk (crap) to other people even when they are talking a lot to me,” said Jordan, drawing laughter and agreement from Koza. “I just focus on football and keep playing.”

Scott and Josie are proud of their son for not letting his disability hold him back on or off the gridiron.

“We mostly don’t think of Jordan’s hearing as a disability because he’s never used it as an excuse or an out,” Josie said. “Jordan’s very social and he has tons of friends. He does all of the normal things that high school kids do, like go to the prom and homecoming dances, and playing sports.

“He trains really hard in football and he doesn’t let anything hold him back. We really enjoy watching him play sports and we’re proud of the person he’s become.”

Jordan’s coaches, teammates and interpreters also have expressed how impressed they are with the both the young man and athlete that he’s blossomed into over the years.

“I call myself ‘Jordan’s little shadow’ because I’m by his side for three to four hours per day during the school year and about six to seven hours in the summer,” Koza said. “I’m so proud of him because I’ve personally seen how hard he’s had to work to grow into who he is today, and he really deserves this.

“Jordan’s the perfect example that you can become a fantastic athlete, or whatever you really want to be, no matter what, as long as you do your best every day.”

