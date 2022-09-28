ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Center, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
Sidney Daily News

Volleyball notes: Sidney closing in on MVL Valley Division title

SIDNEY — Sidney’s goal of earning a Miami Valley League Valley Division championship is almost complete. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to finish off the goal — and make a tournament run — in October. Sidney improved to 9-9 overall and 9-5 in MVL Valley Division...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

SHS Class of 1952 holds 70th reunion

BOTKINS — The Sidney High School Class of 1952 held its 70th class reunion Sept. 24 at the Inn Between in Botkins. Fifteen class members and their family and friends gathered for a luncheon and a walk down memory lane. Door prizes, hand painted by a class member, where given to three classmates: the one who traveled the farthest, one wit children living the farthest away, and one classmate with four generations in their family.
BOTKINS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson Center, OH
Sports
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Jackson Center, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Botkins, OH
Botkins, OH
Sports
Sidney Daily News

SCORES, Hits 105.5 to air Columbus Academy at Fort Loramie

This Friday, the Columbus Academy Vikings football team will fashion glistening white uniforms with a slick-looking chestnut maroon and silvery grey scheme. Ivory and cobalt blue were on display a week ago by the Edon Bombers. But the real “schemes,” or collections of unique offensive and defensive plays and formations...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fall and halloween events throughout Ohio

All over Ohio villages and cities prepare for fall and Halloween with festivals and events including corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses, trails and caves. For individuals to plan their attendance a list of events was compiled, using www.ohio.org, www.ohiohauntedhouses.com, local city/village government websites and Facebook event pages, so no one misses out on these fun fall opportunities in the area.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Cary A. Whitehead, 63, of Greenville, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine. Skylar Madison Brown, 26, of Sidney, was charged with...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Sidney native gets big college football win

Just over 40 years ago, these pages periodically reported on the fine college career of Florida State quarterback Rick Stockstill, who was born in Sidney on Dec. 23, 1957, but moved away shortly thereafter. Since FSU, he’s had a long football coaching tenure including his current 17 seasons as head...
SIDNEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Tigers
Sidney Daily News

SHS announces homecoming court

SIDNEY – Sidney High School Student Government has announced the 2022 SHS homecoming court and crowning festivities. The 2022 homecoming king candidates are Aiden Booth, son of Janice and Jeff Booth; Martez Harris, son of Tanisha Simes and Will Harris; Owen Karn, son of Tara Hodges and Eric Karn; Tycen Money, son of Blake Money and Shannon O’Leary; Sam Reynolds, son of Belinda Stockton-Reynolds and the late Samuel Reynolds Jr.; Myles Vordemark, son of Shauna and Jared Vordemark; and Jy Foster-Wheeler, son of Jane Wheeler and Thomas Foster-Wheeler.
SIDNEY, OH
tippnews.com

Sweet Spots in Miami County

Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

The Great Ohio Toy Show Returns to Xenia!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We chat with our friends Rob Eldridge, owner of Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles, and Leslie Batta, founder of Batta Cats, and collector, Ed Sanchez!. The Great Ohio Toy Show will take place at the Greene County Expo Center on Oct. 1 from 9...
XENIA, OH
The Lima News

Boxing studio opens in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — Overcomer Boxing Studio is a non-contact fitness boxing studio established in May of 2022 in Wapakoneta, Ohio by Faith Cisco PTA, PT. Cisco had experienced her own mental health struggles and decided to try shadow boxing. “I started boxing as a high school student. I started shadow...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

School delays for Friday, Sept. 30

Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
VAN WERT, OH
dayton.com

Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
Sidney Daily News

Anna homecoming activities begin Monday

ANNA — The Anna Homecoming festivities will kick off “We Can’t Stop the Beat” week on Oct. 4. The Student Council has chosen a theme to dress up for each day leading up to the homecoming game and the crowning of the 2022 king and queen. The high school grade levels will also decorate a hallway according to a theme song provided to each class.
ANNA, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-1:22 a.m.: crime in progress. Katherine Marie McKenzie, 38, of Sidney, was arrested for drug possession. -10:48 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue. -9:52 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue. -9:27 p.m.: theft. Police responded...
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Join observers around the world on this specific day to take a close look at our very own Moon. Members of the Lima Astronomical Society will have telescopes setup at Kendrick Woods for the public to observe the Moon in detail. Other astronomical objects will also be featured. This event is weather and cloud cover dependent. Check the Lima Astronomical Society Facebook page for updates. Register by Sept. 29 by phone at 419-221-1232. Kendrick Woods, 971 Defiance Trail N., Spencerville.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Board of DD holds appreciation event

SIDNEY — At the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD), September is a month of appreciation. Appreciation for Direct Support Professionals (providers/DSPs). Appreciation for the county board staff. And appreciation for all people and families who are part of the developmental disability community. On Sept. 12, the SCBDD...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy