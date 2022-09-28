Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Decision on Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Wastewater to Wait Until 2023
PLYMOUTH – Local, state and federal eyes are on Holtec International on whether it intends to discharge 1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process into Cape Cod Bay, but such a decision will wait until early next year, said representatives of the company.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
capecod.com
Fire destroys large home in Nantucket
NANTUCKET – A fire destroyed a large house in Nantucket overnight. The house had reportedly just been constructed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This...
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pilgrim power plant owner still considering dumping nuclear waste into Cape Cod Bay
Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater to get rid of. The company working to decommission the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth is still considering dumping radioactive waste into Cape Cod Bay despite pushback from activists, lawmakers, and the EPA. Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of...
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
Fairhaven Soon to Welcome Chipotle as Work Begins on Site
Things should get spicier in Fairhaven sometime in 2023 as Chipotle is planning on opening a new restaurant right next to the McDonald’s on Plaza Way. Work recently began on the “pad” that will house the restaurant, between McDonald’s and Sullivan Tire. The area is currently fenced off and was in the process of being surveyed on Thursday afternoon.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver
CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
vineyardgazette.com
MCAS Scores Reveal A Return to Normalcy
Three years after the pandemic upended established learning curriculums, Martha’s Vineyard public school students have turned in a solid performance on statewide testing, generally outperforming their peers across the commonwealth in math, science and English language arts, according to MCAS results released Thursday. The Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment is the...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Appoints Affordable Housing Representative
The Edgartown select board appointed Hon. Cornelius J. Moriarty to the role of affordable housing representative on the Community Preservation Committee (CPC), replacing Tim Rush who stepped down earlier this spring. Mr. Moriarty is a longtime resident and a former sitting judge on the Island’s superior court, first purchasing a...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Was Almost New England’s Most Expensive Cup of Coffee for National Coffee Day
On National Coffee Day, pretty much every spot that serves up a cup of joe has a special price on java for the day. Usually, they’re discounted prices in order to help celebrate the day and thank loyal customers for their patronage. One New England chain, however, had a...
Westport Photographer Finds a Rare Albino Squirrel at Just the Right Moment
Once again, a local photographer has captured proof of how beautiful Westport can be. Shara Grant of Shara Grant Photography has an eye for nature and a knack for spotting the hidden gems around town. She's been taking photos since she was a little girl and her passion for the art has endured.
capecod.com
Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable
WEST BARBSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly crashing through a garage of a house in West Barnstable. Firefighters responded to a Holway Drive residence around 4 PM Friday to find the vehicle in a precarious state out the rear of the garage. The driver was out but crews had to stabilize the vehicle. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Barnstable Police are investigating his the crash occurred.
Fairhaven’s Beloved Pasta House Turns the Page With New BOCCA Sign
I predate the Pasta House. I remember when the Pasta House was the Paddock Pub in the 1970s featuring great food and live entertainment – back when live entertainment was still a thing around here. Vic Fleurent opened the Paddock Pub at 100 Alden Road on the corner with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vineyardgazette.com
My Martha's Vineyard
Recently, we decided to take a walk to the beach after supper. A young man passed us, then stopped and slowly backed up. I was a bit concerned he might back onto us so we stepped off the road. He stuck his head out of the window and said, “I’m...
nerej.com
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford woman warns residents about incidents with black painting van
“This is a long shot but here goes: I am a waitress so I usually don’t get home till between 8-11:30pm at night but I always walk my dog when I get home. My boyfriend usually comes with me as he doesn’t like me out at night walking around by myself. This past week he has been tired so I’ve told him he hasn’t had to come with me. I live on Ashley Street.
Obsessed Over Oysters? OysterFest October is Back!
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) Calling all oyster lovers! The long wait is finally over. So sharpen those shucking knives, strap on a bib, and come on down to Wellfleet, Massachusetts, for their annual OysterFest!
Comments / 0