ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Decision on Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Wastewater to Wait Until 2023

PLYMOUTH – Local, state and federal eyes are on Holtec International on whether it intends to discharge 1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process into Cape Cod Bay, but such a decision will wait until early next year, said representatives of the company.
PLYMOUTH, MA
onthewater.com

Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Fire destroys large home in Nantucket

NANTUCKET – A fire destroyed a large house in Nantucket overnight. The house had reportedly just been constructed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This...
NANTUCKET, MA
yesterdaysisland.com

True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket

Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buzzards Bay, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
State
Connecticut State
City
Falmouth, MA
nbcboston.com

Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort

Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
BREWSTER, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Soon to Welcome Chipotle as Work Begins on Site

Things should get spicier in Fairhaven sometime in 2023 as Chipotle is planning on opening a new restaurant right next to the McDonald’s on Plaza Way. Work recently began on the “pad” that will house the restaurant, between McDonald’s and Sullivan Tire. The area is currently fenced off and was in the process of being surveyed on Thursday afternoon.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver

CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
CARVER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Tierney
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

MCAS Scores Reveal A Return to Normalcy

Three years after the pandemic upended established learning curriculums, Martha’s Vineyard public school students have turned in a solid performance on statewide testing, generally outperforming their peers across the commonwealth in math, science and English language arts, according to MCAS results released Thursday. The Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment is the...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Appoints Affordable Housing Representative

The Edgartown select board appointed Hon. Cornelius J. Moriarty to the role of affordable housing representative on the Community Preservation Committee (CPC), replacing Tim Rush who stepped down earlier this spring. Mr. Moriarty is a longtime resident and a former sitting judge on the Island’s superior court, first purchasing a...
EDGARTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssa#Whales#Economy#Ferries#The Steamship Authority#The Hy Line
capecod.com

Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable

WEST BARBSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly crashing through a garage of a house in West Barnstable. Firefighters responded to a Holway Drive residence around 4 PM Friday to find the vehicle in a precarious state out the rear of the garage. The driver was out but crews had to stabilize the vehicle. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Barnstable Police are investigating his the crash occurred.
BARNSTABLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
vineyardgazette.com

My Martha's Vineyard

Recently, we decided to take a walk to the beach after supper. A young man passed us, then stopped and slowly backed up. I was a bit concerned he might back onto us so we stepped off the road. He stuck his head out of the window and said, “I’m...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
nerej.com

Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills

Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
PLYMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford woman warns residents about incidents with black painting van

“This is a long shot but here goes: I am a waitress so I usually don’t get home till between 8-11:30pm at night but I always walk my dog when I get home. My boyfriend usually comes with me as he doesn’t like me out at night walking around by myself. This past week he has been tired so I’ve told him he hasn’t had to come with me. I live on Ashley Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy