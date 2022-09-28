Read full article on original website
BETTY FAYE MCCLENDON FULLER￼
Betty Faye McClendon Fuller, born July 1, 1928, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022. She lived a life of love, service and sacrifice. A love for life from her early years growing up in Ridge Grove, Alabama, she found delight in the simple form of clouds, rocks, flowers and streams. She and her best friend, MN, created a lifelong friendship filled with escapades and adventures. The retelling of such stories always entertained her family and friends through the years and offered a glimpse into her fun-loving nature.
Jo Ann Williams Walker Presents Program On Journey In Arts
OPELIKA — As award-winning artist Jo Ann Williams Walker began selecting paintings to display for her program at the Phalo Study Club meeting, a few of her former students assisted in getting the beautiful art to the clubhouse at Spring Lakes. When members and guests arrived, the clubhouse had been transformed into an art gallery showcasing Walker’s fine art impressionist paintings.
Feels Like Coming Home
The Auburn University Homecoming parade was held in downtown Auburn Friday, Sept. 23. To kick off the homecoming football game versus Missouri, community and campus groups paraded down College. Street. A pep rally for the football team ensued on Samford Lawn following the parade.
OHS Class of ’98, Creates Honorary Scholarship, Hosting Homecoming Fundraiser
OPELIKA — The Opelika High School (OHS) class of 1998 has inaugurated a Foundation in honor of the late Dr. Don Roberts, former OHS principal. This need-based scholarship was established to assist high school seniors at Opelika High who are planning to attend college. The criteria for the scholarship are as follows: high school senior with an identified need (based on a statement of need from the applicant, in 500 words or less); minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5; two letters of recommendation from a teacher or school administrator, one of which indicates service in the community of Opelika. The scholarship applicants should submit their packets by Jan. 31, 2023. Applicants will be announced by March 30, 2023.
Monkeying Around: Book Signing Event Oct. 2
OPELIKA — It only took four hours. At least to write it down. It was already in her head, and all she had to do was put pen to paper. So, Angela George, owner of O Town Ice Cream, went up to Lake Martin, found herself a place to sit and started to write. That was the easy part, she said.
PEPPERELL BAPTIST TO CELEBRATE 96 YEARS
OPELIKA — The community is invited to Pepperell Baptist Church on Oct. 2 to celebrate its organization 96 years ago. The homecoming worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Jamie Baldwin bringing the message. Music will be under the direction of the Rev. David Willis. Kelley Turner, the church pianist, will be the accompanist for the special occasion.
Veteran News Anchor Writes New Book￼
ALABAMA — Auburn native, graduate of Auburn High School and recently retired Alabama television news anchor Vanessa Echols has released her first book, “We’re in Heaven, and I Have Some Questions.”. People of faith always have questions about heaven. A book, journal and daily devotional all in...
EAMC Health & Resource Fair, Fall Festival to Return Oct. 15
AUBURN — East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) and True Deliverance Holiness Church are teaming up to bring back the Changing Hearts and Destiny and True Deliverance Health and Resource Fair and Fall Festival. The event is scheduled to be held at the church from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15. The event is free and open to the public.
Roaring Into OHS
The Opelika High Theatre Society performed its first three shows of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” last week. The next shows will be Sept. 29, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.
Lee County Fair to Host Veterans Appreciation Night
Dependent children of veterans under 12 years of age receive free admission when accompanied by the veteran. Representatives from Auburn University Veterans Resources Center and Student Veterans Association will be available to share information about available resources. Veteran Services Officers from Russell County will be available to answer questions about...
Lady Bulldogs Prepping For Postseason
The varsity Opelika volleyball defeated Benjamin Russell on Thursday, Sept. 22. The varsity team’s record sits at 3-16 as of Sept. 26. The AHSAA area tournaments are scheduled to begin Oct. 12.
Rivalry Week for OHS
OPELIKA — The Theodore Bobcats (6-0) defeated Opelika (4-2, R 3-1) 34-24 at Bulldog Stadium last Friday night. The Bobcats generated 384 yards on offense, including 237 rushing yards from Brayden Jenkins, and 85 receiving yards from Tevarius Jackson. Opelika was led by quarterback Roman Gagliano’s 286 passing yards.
Extras Needed for Holiday Film in LaGrange￼
LAGRANGE — An independent production company is currently filming a Christmas-themed movie in LaGrange, Georgia, and is seeking extras. The name of the movie will be “A Perfect Christmas Pairing.”. Filming began more than a week ago and will continue for the next several weeks. Most of the...
OPD’s Capt. Tony Amerson Graduates from FBI National Academy
Opelika Police Capt. Tony Amerson recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The FBI National Academy is a program for active U.S. law enforcement personnel. This 10-week program is held four times a year and attendees are by invitation only through a nomination process. Pictured above are Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller (left), Amerson (center) and Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey (right). Fuller and Healey traveled to Quantico to attend Amerson’s graduation ceremony.
Tigers Tame the Rams
The varsity Auburn High School Tigers defeated non-region opponent, the Ramsay Rams, by a score of 42-21 last Friday night. The No. 1-ranked team in 7A, Auburn plays host to rival Opelika Friday, Sept. 30. For more information about the game against Ramsay, read “Area Football Roundup: Week 6”.
Lee County Commission Approves Fiscal Year Budgets
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission approved the fiscal year 2022-23 budget Monday night. Six items were were frequented by the county and proposed by District 4 Commissioner Robert Ham related to the budget and approved. The budget has a total proposed budgeted revenue of just over $58,338,000...
Bulldogs Tripped Up by Theodore, Suffer Second Straight Loss
OPELIKA — Two weeks ago, Opelika was 4-0, fresh off a win over the then No. 1-ranked school in 7A, the Central Phenix City Red Devils. Now, the Bulldogs are sufferers of two straight defeats, the most recent coming in a 34-24 loss to non-region Theodore (6A) at home in Bulldog Stadium last Friday night.
What to Make of Auburn’s Narrow, 17-14 Victory Over Missouri
AUBURN — Despite nearly losing the game on multiple occasions, the Auburn Tigers hung around long enough to defeat Missouri in overtime Saturday, as head coach Bryan Harsin survived another week on the hot seat. The Tigers prevailed in Saturday’s SEC opener by nothing short of Jordan-Hare Stadium magic....
Crime Activity in Opelika Raises Concerns
OPELIKA — The recent rash of crime activity including gun violence and bomb threats against local schools has left many citizens feeling on edge. Following a string of shootings in Opelika over the past few months, citizens may be concerned, but Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said the best thing is to be is aware.
Lift Every Voice for Every Life
On Sept. 20, members of the community gathered at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika for prayer, singing and discussion about bettering the community. Topics addressed included mental health, gun violence, spirituality and more. PHOTOS BY KENDYL HOLLINGSWORTH / THE OBSERVER.
