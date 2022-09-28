Read full article on original website
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 1-Word Reaction To Viral Pregame Outfit
Earlier Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in style. The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
Authorities say two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Well, It Seems an Ex-Viking Gets a Shot at Revenge in London
New Orleans Saints left guard Andrus Peat was ruled out of Sunday’s game versus the Minnesota Vikings with an injury (concussion) on Friday, nominating an interesting next-man-up. He is Wyatt Davis, who the Vikings waived at the end of August after just one season with the team. The Vikings...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Giant Kirk Cousins Tribute Pops Up in London
The Minnesota Vikings travel to London for a showdown with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and fans are evidently ready. A giant mural illustrating Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins popped up at an Eat & Bits this week, as Minnesota and New Orleans put London undefeated streaks on the line in Week 4. Both teams are 2-0 in London games.
The Red Rifle Rides Again vs. Vikings
As a member of a fourth different team, QB2 Andy Dalton is poised to take the reins of the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 as his team battles the 2-1 Vikings in London. Starter Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful on Friday, all but ruling out the Saints quarterback.
The Plot Thickens at QB for Saints-Vikings
Barring something totally bizarre occurring to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the next three days, the “road” team in London is set at quarterback. But the New Orleans Saints situation is less clear. The plot thickened on Thursday for the Saints as QB1 Jameis Winston didn’t practice...
6 players upgraded on Saints Thursday injury report; big absences continue
The initial injury report for Week 4 was extensive, but we saw a number of positive signs on Thursday. That comes with the obvious exception: The player we were told to expect out there … was not. See more on WWL and Audacy.
After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance
The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings travel to England for a date with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 8:30 am CST, the fourth regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings won, and the Saints lost in Week 3, setting up a quasi-desperation game for New Orleans if they are to be considered a playoff team.
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 4 Vikings Game
The Saints and Vikings meet across the pond for an entertaining Sunday afternoon day of football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Report: Neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa injury loses job
An unnamed neurotrauma consultant has been terminated by the NFL Players Association after it found several mistakes made in the process of clearing Tagovailoa against the Baltimore Ravens two weekends ago, according to multiple reports including one by CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. When former Alabama football and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa had to be carted off Thursday night against the Bengals, questions were raised about the process that led to Tagovailoa playing...
Ex-Vikings Defender Just Can’t Catch a Break
The Michael Pierce experiment for the Minnesota Vikings was a sugar-and-spice affair, as the nose tackle played wonderfully when healthy but was rarely on the field. That saga continued this week, with Pierce opting for season-ending bicep surgery as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Pierce played for the Vikings...
Justin Jefferson’s Slow Start: Cause for Concern?
After a blazing Week 1 performance against the Green Bay Packers, Justin Jefferson has struggled to get open and has been shut down in back-to-back weeks. For a player who has a goal of becoming the league’s best receiver and self-prophesied that he would eclipse 2000 yards this season, producing two straight meager performances is disconcerting.
Unanswered Questions: RB Rotation, Kicking Confidence, & an Excellent O-Line
For a little while, Dustin has done a series on Purple PTSD called “Questions Answered.” He regularly takes on questions related to the Vikings. In this version, I’ll be turning to topics that still present some uncertainty. The current iteration considers the RB rotation, kicking confidence, and the excellent o-line as we head into Week 4.
