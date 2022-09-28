ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Gov. Wolf Reminds Pennsylvanians to Explore ​Affordable Health Care Options through Pennie Ahead of Open Enrollment Period

Ahead of the November 1 start, Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding Pennsylvanians of the upcoming Open Enrollment Period offered through Pennie, the commonwealth’s online one-stop-shop connecting people with financial assistance to reduce the cost of health coverage and care. Pennie’s goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access coverage through education, assistance, and improved customer service.
WBRE

Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction

A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

36 Nabbed In Drug Bust Centered In Port Jervis

A four-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the region led to the arrest of 36 people and the seizure of a large number of drugs. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Final Blow” was initially started by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, and also included:. The Orange County...
PORT JERVIS, NY
WBRE

Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Plane crash victim identified as Easton man

The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
