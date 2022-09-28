Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus first in region to have AI-driven ethos cancer treatment
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – St. Luke’s Allentown Campus is the first in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to acquire the Varian Ethos therapy system, advancing treatment for cancer patients in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. “Ethos adaptive radiation therapy is a ground-breaking innovation in cancer treatment,”...
Officials taking action before rainbow fentanyl hits communities in PA
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — “Whatever that motivation, driving the cartels to do this, it equals death and death to kids,” said Joe Peters. The Wyoming County District Attorney is talking about rainbow fentanyl, and he's one of the law enforcement officials in our area sounding the alarm. “That's...
Donations down to critically low levels at blood centers
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Miller-Keystone Blood Center is putting out a desperate plea for donors, as platelet donations are falling short of what hospitals in our region need for patients. "Year-round, it is difficult to collect blood — no matter if it is whole blood, platelets, plasma, double red...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Reminds Pennsylvanians to Explore Affordable Health Care Options through Pennie Ahead of Open Enrollment Period
Ahead of the November 1 start, Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding Pennsylvanians of the upcoming Open Enrollment Period offered through Pennie, the commonwealth’s online one-stop-shop connecting people with financial assistance to reduce the cost of health coverage and care. Pennie’s goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access coverage through education, assistance, and improved customer service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boil water advisory affecting 11,000 customers in Montgomery County
Boil Water Advisory: The advisory affects approximately 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
Red Cross volunteers traveling from Wilkes-Barre to Florida
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Help is on the way for Hurricane Ian victims, and some of it is coming from right here at home. Red Cross volunteers Michael Kordek and Daniel Rosado left Wilkes-Barre today, headed to Orlando to assist with relief efforts there. They'll help victims with food, shelter, and clean-up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Low-flying plane in Catasauqua area no cause for concern, troopers say
With nerves on edge following a fatal plane crash this week in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania State Police are reassuring Lehigh County residents about a low-flying plane. Troopers received numerous calls about the plane in the Catasauqua area, but there is no cause for concern, Trooper Nate Branosky said. The...
thebrownandwhite.com
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
Pennsylvania man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police. According to the report, police were called to a home on Ida Street in Woodward Township Sept. 27 at around 9 […]
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction
A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
36 Nabbed In Drug Bust Centered In Port Jervis
A four-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the region led to the arrest of 36 people and the seizure of a large number of drugs. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Final Blow” was initially started by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, and also included:. The Orange County...
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
Man killed in Lehigh County plane crash identified as Easton, Pa. man
The man killed in a small plane crash earlier this week in Lehigh County has been identified.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Sheriff warns senior community about new sophisticated scams
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon Count Sheriff Fred W. Brown is warning the public about new and increasingly sophisticated scam campaigns that are targeting all members of the public. Sheriff Brown recently held an information session to nearly 90 seniors in Milford at St. Edward’s Church Parish Center about...
Plane crash victim identified as Easton man
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
Man, 49, died in Lehigh Valley plane crash, coroner says (UPDATE)
A 49-year-old man died in a fiery plane crash in Lehigh County involving an aircraft owned by a Lehigh Valley flight training business, authorities said Thursday. Proflite Aero LLC owned the 1968 Piper plane that crashed and caught fire Wednesday afternoon near a home on Keystone Road in Salisbury Township.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 2