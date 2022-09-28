ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location

Those injuries are once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors. Updated: 11 hours ago. A Knoxville woman who is an ICU...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville fire crews extinguish Fort Sanders house fire, monitor hot spots

The McClain family watches the Smokies game in Kodak after evacuating from their home in Tampa. StateMint consignment pop-up returns with largest sale ever. StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Natalie L. Haslam...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: West Knoxville home burns

A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD

The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

BREAKING: A fire has broken out at Fort Sanders.

Knoxville fire is on the scene of a house fire in Fort Sanders area. Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home. Officials with the fire department said all operations are currently in defensive mode and no firefighters are entering the structure due to the heavy fire load.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman who is an ICU nurse at the University of Tennessee Medical Center is collecting donations to take to the people impacted by Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers, Florida. Elizabeth Dressel is from Cape Coral, Florida just outside Fort Myers. She’s been living in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

catch up quick

Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. Chancellor Plowman's Flagship Address. Updated: 19 hours ago. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating a West Knoxville House Fire which was Quickly Extinguished

The Knoxville Fire department is investigating a West Knoxville house fire which they quickly put out. It happened yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at 7713 Red Bay Way. Crews found smoke coming from the attic of a single-story home. Firefighters quickly gained access to the attic space and were able to knock the fire down within the first 10 minutes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man charged with DUI after crashing into KPD cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man crashed into a Knoxville Police Department cruiser early Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 1, Raul Gonzalaz, 39, crashed into an unoccupied, parked KPD cruiser on I-40 East near Lovell Road, a spokesperson stated. Officials said a KPD officer...
KNOXVILLE, TN

