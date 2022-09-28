Read full article on original website
KFD responds to apartment fire in Sequoyah Hills
Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood according to the Knoxville Fire Depart
wvlt.tv
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Those injuries are once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university's Lady Vol sports. Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville fire crews extinguish Fort Sanders house fire, monitor hot spots
The McClain family watches the Smokies game in Kodak after evacuating from their home in Tampa. StateMint consignment pop-up returns with largest sale ever. StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
Your headlines from 9/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in West Knoxville, stabbing victim identified, Hurricane Ian latest.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: West Knoxville home burns
A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
brianhornback.com
KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD
The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
newstalk987.com
BREAKING: A fire has broken out at Fort Sanders.
Knoxville fire is on the scene of a house fire in Fort Sanders area. Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home. Officials with the fire department said all operations are currently in defensive mode and no firefighters are entering the structure due to the heavy fire load.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman who is an ICU nurse at the University of Tennessee Medical Center is collecting donations to take to the people impacted by Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers, Florida. Elizabeth Dressel is from Cape Coral, Florida just outside Fort Myers. She’s been living in...
KPD: One person dead after hit-and-run in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead after a hit-and-run on Friday. According to KPD, it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. KPD officers responded to a bicyclist hit in a crash on Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street. KPD said a man was found laying in...
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville
One man was left injured after a shooting at a gas station in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Household hazardous waste collection in East TN counties happening Saturday
People in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties can bring their household hazardous waste to TDEC-run mobile collection sites on Saturday.
wvlt.tv
Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen detained
Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen detained
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News.
WBIR
Five teens killed in Knoxville this year
Authorities have filed a gun charge against a 16-year-old in Knoxville. He'll likely face more soon after KPD said he shot and killed another 16-year-old.
WATE
Cocke County prepares for possible impact, flooding from Hurricane Ian
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The worst of Hurricane Ian may be over as it crosses into the Atlantic Ocean, but one East Tennessee county is preparing itself for a worst-case scenario. The new Swift Water Rescue Team in Cocke County has only been in existence for one year,...
newstalk987.com
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating a West Knoxville House Fire which was Quickly Extinguished
The Knoxville Fire department is investigating a West Knoxville house fire which they quickly put out. It happened yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at 7713 Red Bay Way. Crews found smoke coming from the attic of a single-story home. Firefighters quickly gained access to the attic space and were able to knock the fire down within the first 10 minutes.
Truck carrying ‘large amount of beer’ overturned on Papermill Drive
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
wvlt.tv
Man charged with DUI after crashing into KPD cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man crashed into a Knoxville Police Department cruiser early Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 1, Raul Gonzalaz, 39, crashed into an unoccupied, parked KPD cruiser on I-40 East near Lovell Road, a spokesperson stated. Officials said a KPD officer...
