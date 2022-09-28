Read full article on original website
Related
RECAP: Florida State falls for the first time in 2022
The Seminoles came up short after a second-half rally against the Demon Deacons.
SFGate
FCS passing leader DeMorat throws for 4 TDs in Fordham's win
NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat, the FCS passing leader, threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead Fordham to a 59-38 victory over Georgetown on Saturday. DeMorat came in as the leader in touchdowns (22) and yards (1,805) and added to those totals with his four scoring tosses and 348 yards after going 21 of 35.
SMWC wins on Homecoming
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Saint Mary of the Woods Sprint Football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 48-22 victory over Midway University (KY). Brennon Landry had two rushing touchdowns and threw two scores to Jaheem Joseph. Up next the Pomeroys enjoy their bye week and return to action on October […]
SFGate
Adebayo goes for 132 as St. Thomas runs to win over Marist
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Hope Adebayo rushed for 132 yards and scored one of St. Thomas of Minnesota's three rushing touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over Marist on Saturday. St. Thomas (3-1) won its Pioneer League opener, churning out 242 yards on the ground to go with Cade Sexauer's 218 yards passing with two touchdowns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What James Franklin said to Pat Fitzgerald in the postgame handshake
There was nothing really to enjoy about Saturday’s Penn State victory over Northwestern, at least as far as the offense was concerned. Penn State coughed the football up four times to the Northwestern defense with Nick Singleton losing two fumbles, Keyvone Lee losing another, and Sean Clifford being intercepted. Head coach James Franklin was visibly upset with his team’s turnover problems on multiple occasions, and understandably so. But after the game in his postgame handshake with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, Franklin praised the gutsy effort by the Wildcats. “You guys played your ass off,” Franklin was heard saying to Fitzgerald as...
SFGate
TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24
OKLA_Gray 1 run (Schmit kick), 2:15. TCU_Miller 15 run (Kell kick), :07. TCU_Demercado 1 run (Kell kick), 10:30. OKLA_Barnes 20 run (Schmit kick), 8:49. TCU_Henderson 62 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 1:34. Third Quarter. TCU_Miller 69 run (Kell kick), 9:30. TCU_Duggan 2 run (Kell kick), 1:40. Fourth Quarter. OKLA_Barnes 1...
SFGate
Stonehill College 24, Duquesne 20
DUQ_Janneh 8 pass from Perrantes (Bruzdewicz kick), 00:45. DUQ_Janneh 26 pass from Mischler (Bruzdewicz kick), 00:38. STHL_Diamantis 8 pass from Carraha (Shelbred kick), 09:19. STHL_Corbett 50 pass from Carraha (Shelbred kick), 14:24. DUQ STHL. First downs 23 19. Rushes-yards 39-153 36-189 Passing 171 149. Comp-Att-Int 19-33-2 12-18-1 Return Yards 77...
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 4 Vikings Game
The Saints and Vikings meet across the pond for an entertaining Sunday afternoon day of football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
James Madison 40, Texas State 13
JMU_Centeio 2 run (Wise kick), 5:42. JMU_Walker 22 interception return (Wise kick), 2:34. JMU_L.Palmer 1 run (Wise kick), 10:45. TXST_C.Brown 17 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 8:15. Fourth Quarter. JMU_L.Palmer 4 run (Wise kick), 8:53. JMU_L.Palmer 1 run (Wise kick), 7:46. TXST_Jeter 5 run, :00. A_25,188. ___. TXST JMU. First...
SFGate
Muskett leads Monmouth to 35-7 victory over Lehigh
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw three touchdown passes, Dymere Miller had 125 receiving yards and Monmouth defeated Lehigh 35-7 on Saturday. Muskett threw touchdown passes of 39 yards to Miller and 52 yards to Assanti Kearney en route to a 21-0 halftime lead. The Hawks' advantage was 35-0 before Lehigh's Gaige Garcia scored on a 1-yard run with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
SFGate
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.
NFL・
SFGate
Carolina 4, Florida 3
First Period_1, Carolina, Burns 1 (Teravainen), 6:12. 2, Carolina, Svechnikov 1 (Necas, Slavin), 11:56. Second Period_3, Florida, Balcers 1 (Tierney, Keppen), 0:48. 4, Florida, Lomberg 1 (Levtchi, Tierney), 4:52. 5, Florida, Dalpe 1 (Luostarinen, Denisenko), 9:16 (pp). 6, Carolina, Necas 1 (Bear, Svechnikov), 14:44. Third Period_7, Carolina, Burns 2 (Kase,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1
Second Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 1 (Cozens, Krebs), 12:14. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 1 (Priskie), 18:22. Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Caggiula 1 (Puustinen, Kapanen), 18:24. 4, Buffalo, Quinn 1 (Thompson, Olofsson), 19:37 (en). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-11-11_33. Buffalo 13-9-13_35. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 6. Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 0-0-0 (34 shots-32...
Comments / 0