There was nothing really to enjoy about Saturday’s Penn State victory over Northwestern, at least as far as the offense was concerned. Penn State coughed the football up four times to the Northwestern defense with Nick Singleton losing two fumbles, Keyvone Lee losing another, and Sean Clifford being intercepted. Head coach James Franklin was visibly upset with his team’s turnover problems on multiple occasions, and understandably so. But after the game in his postgame handshake with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, Franklin praised the gutsy effort by the Wildcats. “You guys played your ass off,” Franklin was heard saying to Fitzgerald as...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO