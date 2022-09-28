Read full article on original website
Related
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4. Week 4 of the NFL season is officially underway. Through three weeks, there have been plenty of surprises in fantasy football leagues. Currently, Greg Dortch and Mack Hollins are top 20 fantasy wide receivers, while DK Metcalf and Adam Thielen have failed to crack the top 40.
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
KC Chiefs will be without Harrison Butker against Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without the steady kicking of Harrison Butker for the third consecutive game on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs have found life without Harrison Butker to be quite difficult in the wake of two consecutive close games during which they’ve went 1-1. On Sunday nights they’re going to have to weather a third consecutive game without Butker after the team declared him out on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Derek Carr responds to Davante Adams frustration about Raiders
Davante Adams voiced his frustration with the Raiders 0-3 start after their most recent loss to the Titans last Sunday. Derek Carr has responded. Adams is by no means the only Raider who knows this team needs to turn things around. A dark horse AFC West pick for some before the start of the season, Vegas has let down its fanbase early and often through three weeks of action.
NFL, NFLPA issue joint statement on revising concussion protocol amid Tua Tagovailoa situation
The NFL and NFLPA issued a joint statement discussing the Tua Tagovailoa situation, agreeing that “modifications are needed to enhance player safety.”. While there is still much to be understood and explored in what happened to Tua Tagovailoa and whether or not there have been missteps in his medical care, the NFL and NFLPA have responded swiftly in how they plan to approach their Concussion Protocol in the future.
New free agent could be key to fixing Lakers’ wing problems
The Los Angeles Lakers have an unbalanced roster heading into the 2022-23 season that is going to struggle to succeed. Los Angeles has a roster that is extremely guard-heavy despite having a $47.1 million guard who wants to play big minutes and have a high usage rate. As a result,...
Najee Harris blames the media for Steelers lackluster offense
Everyone knows the Pittsburgh Steelers are lagging on offense, but when media outlets explore why, it breaks the team apart, according to Najee Harris. The Steelers have long been one of the most stable organizations in the NFL, and that’s part of what makes 2022 so difficult for the city of Pittsburgh.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio State piles on Rutgers with fake punt that nearly causes benches clearing brawl
The Ohio State Buckeyes ran a fake punt against Rutgers while up 39 points, and the benches nearly cleared on a hit out of bounds after the play. The Ohio State Buckeyes faced off against another Big 10 foe this season, this time eing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While Rutgers’ defense ranked among the best in the nation through the first few weeks of the season, they have not played an offense as dominant as Ohio State’s.
Bryce Young injury: Slow-motion replay should concern Alabama fans (Video)
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young appeared to injure his shoulder against Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. The replay didn’t look great. Young is among the top-3 Heisman frontrunners, and for good reason. He’s also a projected first-round NFL Draft pick, if not top-10. So, forgive me when I...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to Sunday’s game is ongoing. There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union to work with team physicians to diagnose concussions. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa initially seemed to exhibit concussion symptoms after the hit to his head during the home game against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team physician and UNC to return. He and the team later explained his legs were wobbly because of a back injury.
NFLPA takes action after Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Football fans are furious
With the confirmation that the neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa for play in Week 3 has been fired, NFL fans and journalists respond. Two days after NFL fans saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing harrowing symptoms of severe neurotrama, the news broke that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who initially cleared Tagovailoa to play in Week 3 has been fired.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0